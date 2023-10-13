‘Eras Tour’ Under The Stars: Stone Drive-In screens Taylor Swift concert documentary October 13, 2023

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Taylor Swift is coming to Mountain View — and you can make a friendship bracelet, take a photo, buy merchandise and spend the night in addition to singing along with your favorite songs from “The Eras Tour.”

Swift will be on film, of course, as the Stone Drive-In Theatre in Mountain View screens the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” documentary concert movie Oct. 13-Nov. 5. But the rest of experiences are live and in person.

“What has always made going to the drive-in special is the experience,” says Holly Jones, owner of the Stone Drive-In. “Sitting under the stars, fireflies, great food, kids playing before the movie — it’s not the same as going to an indoor theater. It’s truly memorable, every time.”

Swift announced Aug. 31 that she’d decided to capture her record-breaking tour on film.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far,” the pop music and culture icon said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “And I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon.

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.”

According to Billboard, fans immediately crashed the AMC app when that chain’s exclusive screenings were announced.

The film was shot over the course of Swift’s first three Eras Tour shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and has a run time of two hours, 45 minutes.

Tickets are priced at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for kids and seniors. Billboard notes that the adult price refers to Swift’s fifth studio album, “1989,” and the kids’ price to her lucky number 13.

Lucky for the Stone Drive-In Theatre, it has been family-owned and operated since it was built in 1964 by Shorty Thompson.

“In the ’70s, our dad, Bobby Gene Thompson, took over and ran the drive-in until he passed in 2020,” Jones says. “We — his children, Holly Jones, Rachel Rushing, and Landon Thompson — took over in 2020. In the last three years, the drive-in has undergone an extensive restoration, including screen updates, a new sound system, renovations on both the concession stand and ticket booth, and the addition of brand new bathrooms.

“The Baltimore Sun recently reported the Stone Drive-In is ranked No. 8 out of 321 remaining U.S. drive-ins.”

The theater regularly shows first-run films and some classics, along with special showings for events.

“When we found out Taylor Swift was releasing ‘The Eras Tour’ film to theaters, we knew we wanted to offer a fun, family-friendly event that went beyond a traditional movie screening,” Jones says. “We want to offer a real experience, as close to seeing Taylor in person as possible.

“We’ve taken a lot of inspiration from Taylor herself! There will be photo-op moments, glow in the dark temporary tattoos for sale, glowsticks, merch, a friendship bracelet making table!

“Also inspired by Taylor, we’re conducting a food drive, offering a $1 concession stand discount to patrons who contribute food items at any of the Taylor Swift screenings. Any canned good or dry pre-packaged foods will be accepted for donation,” Jones says. “And everyone who brings a food item will be entered into a drawing to win a full-sized movie poster of ‘The Eras Tour’ filmed concert event. All food will be donated to the Stone County Community Food Ministry.”

The Stone Drive-In has the capacity for 300 cars and is “even preparing for our next big event — the Solar Eclipse of April 8, 2024. Tickets are already selling and are available online. All tickets come with eclipse glasses!”

____

FAQ

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Film

WHEN — 7 p.m. Oct. 13-15, Oct. 19-22, Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-5; gates open at 5 p.m., rain or shine

WHERE — Stone Drive-In Theatre in Mountain View

COST — $19.89 for adults; $13.13 for kids 4-11

INFO — stonedrivein.ticketleap.com/taylorswift-the-eras-tour

BONUS — For an additional $15 per “standard vehicle,” fans are invited to spend the night after the film until noon the next day. Tents are fine, but no campfires.

__

FYI

What To Eat

Concessions include homemade chili, smoked pulled pork sandwiches, pulled pork or regular nachos, hamburgers, hot dogs, Frito pies, fresh popcorn (with real butter), Dippin’ Dots, Johnny Freeze Cream Ice, fresh cotton candy, soft drinks, and more. Full menu available online at stonedrivein.net/home/food-menu.