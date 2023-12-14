Tucker-Doss holiday concert Dec. 15 benefits NWA Equality December 14, 2023

MONICA HOOPER



For their Happy Holy Gays Winter concert, organizer Léo Tucker (formerly Stephen Coger) says that they haven’t even considered suggested attire for the evening and laughs at the idea of ugly Christmas sweaters.

“I didn’t even think about that. I mean, I have a very special Christmas onesie with matching Adidas Christmas sneakers that I’ll be in. I encourage people to dress as holiday ridiculous as they can,” Tucker says. “I haven’t made that public until right now.”

Ginger Doss, a songwriter and producer who pulls from rock, alternative groove, tribal and folk, will join Tucker for their jazz-rock indie originals, including the locally famous platonic love song “Don’t Go Sami,” performed as Tucker’s Lover Lover. Both Tucker and Doss are classically trained, and Tucker is a multi-instrumentalist playing banjo, piano and flugelhorn.

The family friendly concert starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at The Medium in Springdale. Admission is $10, and tickets are available at LeoTuckersMusic.com/tour.

“We’re going to do just a variety of really, really fun songs, not all of them having to do with the holidays,” Tucker adds.

“One of them that I’m doing is a song I wrote a couple of months ago for Halloween, and it’s just about a ghost who falls in love with the person that’s living in their house. But we’ll have a lovely couple of songs, just sort of our own renditions of really wonderful old Christmas songs — that’ll be very soothing, and have a little tinge of that gospel upbringing that I got early on.”

A portion of the proceeds from the holiday concert will benefit the NWA Center for Equality, a nonprofit organization that provides programming, education and advocacy to serve, connect and empower the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community in Northwest Arkansas.

“I do want to make it clear that the show is totally for everyone, no matter if you’re gay, straight, whatever,” Taylor says. “I think so many of the LGBTQ folks in my life have faced some familial rejection, and so they might not get to be with their families of origin for the holidays. And so to have a special show put on by a couple LGBTQ folks, I think can bring a lot of joy and solace.”

A “Lover Lover” of all things Christmas, Tucker says the season begins for them in October.

“I start listening to the Peanuts Christmas album in late October,” Tucker explains. It’s a tradition that started early.

“I was probably 4 years old, and my big momma — my paternal grandma — and I were putting up the Christmas tree a little bit before Halloween and her cousin came over and was like, ‘What are y’all doing? It’s not even Halloween yet!’ And big momma was like, ‘This is what the kid wants!’” Taylor remembers.

“The Christmas tree has been up since October,” Taylor adds, admitting this is their favorite season of the year. They can’t even pick a favorite Christmas movie.

“When I was a kid, I really loved ‘Ernest Saves Christmas!’ Ernest P. Worrell was my jam!” Tucker enthuses, adding that 1989’s “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is an honorable mention, too.

“My all-time favorite, I’m just going to settle it, is ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ with Michael Caine as Mr. Scrooge. It’s so good!”

FAQ

Happy Holy Gays

Holiday Show

WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 15

WHERE — The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale

COST — $10

INFO — www.LoverLover.live