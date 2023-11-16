SoNA Beyond Nov. 18 Lets AOP Artists Create What They Hear November 16, 2023

FAQ – SoNA Beyond: ‘Tone Painting’

WHAT — In a partnership with Arts One Presents, a group of SoNA musicians will play a variety of pieces for chamber wind ensemble while local visual artists David Gomez and Megan Rose will create new works in real time inspired by the sounds they are hearing. This concert will also include a performance of Charles Gounod’s Petite Symphony with visuals by video artist Romain Erkiletlian.

WHEN — 2 p.m. Nov. 18

WHERE — Fayetteville Public Library

COST — Free

INFO — sonamusic.org

FYI — Registration is not required.