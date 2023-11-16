LIVE! A Music Calendar: Sammy Hagar Brings Rock Star Friends To Rogers Next Summer November 16, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Sammy Hagar and pals — Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham and Michael Anthony — will be here next summer.

The former Van Halen frontman announced “The Best of All Worlds” Tour Nov. 14. They rock out Rogers on Aug. 25 with special guest Loverboy at the Walmart AMP. Tickets are $49-$499.50 plus fees. Presales started Nov. 15 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17.

Hagar will be joined by rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Anthony and Bonham, but he revealed on “The Howard Stern Show” Tuesday morning that Satriani will complete the band. Australian musician Rai Thistlethwayte also joins the super group on keyboard and backing vocals

Collectively, Anthony, Satriani and Bonham have played together in nearly every phase of Hagar’s career including Van Halen, Chickenfoot and The Circle, so fans can expect hits like “Finish What Ya Started,” “5150,” “Your Love is Driving Me Crazy,” “Best of Both Worlds,” and more.

“It’s crazy to think that it’ll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen on the 04’ Best of Both Worlds Tour,” Hagar was quoted in press release. “With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years. We’re going to touch on some hits from my entire career, but seeing fans old and new really embrace the new collection sets off something in Mikey and me. We were at my birthday bash in Cabo for my 76th and looked at each other and high fived, like ‘let’s do it.’ We pulled out a couple of them and it was an instant lovefest with the fans from our first riffs. The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it’s time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can.”

BENTONVILLE

CACHE Studios — BAANG, DJ Ty Walker, Yuni Wa, Modeling, Rampage Wood, Avian Alia, Sarah Lily, Jordi, DJ Afrosia, DJ Raquel, Wooodogg, Solo Schwo, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Nov. 18 cachecreate.org/cache-studios.

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Country Night with Mr. Orange NEWCO and Ozark Riviera, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Ozark Songwriters in the Round with Buddy Shute, Michael Cooper (96 Miles), Traci Rae Manos (Ozark Daughter) and Jeremy Morris (Common Roots), 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Sawyer Hill with Mildenhall, 8 p.m. Dec. 8. meteorguitargallery.com.

Crystal Bridges Museum of Art — Fall Break Fun with art-making, story times and live music from Candy Lee, 1-4 p.m. Nov. 18; Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, 1-4 p.m. Nov. 24; square dancing with Steve Green and Ozark Footsong, 1-4 p.m. Nov. 25; and Photography Dance with Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, 1-5 p.m. Nov. 26. crystalbridges.org/calendar/fall-break-fun

The Momentary — ROSSY & Mija, 8 p.m. Dec. 16; Adeem the Artist and Dylan Earl, 8 p.m. Jan. 5; eTown Live Radio Taping: Langhorne Slim and Briscoe, 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and with James McMurtry and Erin Rae, 7 p.m. Jan. 12; Soccer Mommy, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Astral Project, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Junior Brown, 7 p.m. Jan. 27 themomentary.org.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays. undercroftbar.com/events/.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud — Free Christmas movies every Friday and Christmas Eve. Grand Ol’ Christmas Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; Ozarks Chorale Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 10. visiteurekasprings.com/events/category/the-aud/

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Los Roscoes, 5 p.m. Nov. 16; Patti Steel, 7 p.m. Nov. 17; Statehouse Electric, 7 p.m. Nov. 18; The Bison, 7 p.m. Nov. 24; Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 96 Miles, 7 p.m. Dec. 8; Justin Larkin, 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Shelly Watson Holiday Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 22; Mountain Alice, 7 p.m. Dec. 23; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Dec. 29; New Year’s Eve Party with Lead Pipe Conservatory Band 8 p.m. Dec. 31. facebook.com/wanderoolodge/events

FAYETTEVILLE

Morano’s — Jim Mills hosts Easy Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. with Buddy Shute, Nov. 12; Dennis Collins and Denise Lanuti, Nov. 19; Brick Fields, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays.

George’s Majestic Lounge —Earl & Them, 6 p.m. and Eli Young Band with Brody McKinney, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 17; The Mixtapes, 9 p.m. Nov. 18; Gardensnakes, Cowboygirl and Resting, 8 p.m. Nov. 19; Kiyoko Lee with Los Dose, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 22; Full House, 7 p.m., TVBOO Thanksgiving Hootenany, 9 p.m. Nov. 24. georgesmajesticlounge.com

Walton Arts Center — John Fulbright, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30; and Lorrie Morgan, 8 p.m. Dec. 1; Tierney Sutton, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2; Greg Morton, Dec. 7; Exile, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; A Very SoNA Christmas, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 9; Squirrel Nut Zippers, 7 p.m. Dec. 19; A Very Mariachi Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Live music starts at 6:30 p.m. for Winter Nights. Winter Nights with Devanee Williams (harp) Nov. 30; Drew Rogers (guitar) Dec. 1; TJ Scarlett (guitar/voice), Dec. 7; William Reyes (guitar), Dec. 8; William Reyes, Dec. 9; Devanee Williams, Dec. 14; Drew Rogers, Dec. 15; Jason Burrow, (piano) Dec. 16; TJ Scarlett, Dec. 21; Jason Burrow (piano), Dec. 22. waltonartscenter.org.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Todd Arkyn Crush, 7 p.m. Nov. 16; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Nov. 18; Buddy & The Baskins, 6 p.m. Nov. 21; Asher Perkins, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23; Velvet Crowns, 7 p.m. Nov. 25; Acoustic Picking Circle, 2 p.m. Nov. 26. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar

JJ’s Live — The Head and the Heart and Yoke Lore, Nov. 16; August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite and Crystal Lake, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20. jjslive.com.

Mount Sequoyah Center — The Undertones, 5 p.m. Dec. 14; Ukulele Jam, 5 p.m. Sundays. mountsequoyah.org.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Old Time Jam with Brett Ratliff & Pete Howard, 6 p.m. Nov. 21; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam with Lee Haight & Larry Long, 2 p.m. Nov. 26; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Nov. 28; Tony Furtado and Luke Price, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Robert Ellis songwriting workshop, Jan. 27, 2024. folkschooloffayetteville.org.

Likewise Community — Tatsuya Nakatani’s Gong Orchestra, 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Nakatani trains 16 local musicians in his bowed gong technique culminating in a performance. trilliumsalonseries.com.

Omni Center — Paisley Palooza with Trout Fishing in America, Still on the Hill, Dandelion Heart, Tara & Donna, Pearl Brick, Walter Schmidt, Riley McGill, Denise Lanuti, Susan & Michael, The Leisures and more, 7 p.m. Nov. 21. ($10 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can.) 3274 N. Lee Ave. there’s no website

Moshin’ around the Christmas Tree — Toy Drive at American Legion Post 27, 1195 S. Curtis Ave., with Mud Lung, Lost Cause, Obliviate, Kill Order, Gallowwalker, The Weeping Gate and Hill Tribe, 6 p.m. Nov. 25. Free.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Robert Mac, Nov. 17-18; Moody Malavi, Nov. 24-25; Kevin Nealon, Nov. 30-Dec. 2; Trae Crowder, Dec. 7-9; Kristen Lindner and Barry Lamnick, Dec. 15-16; Magician Andy Gross, Dec. 22-23. tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy.

RIVER VALLEY

Club Kinkead’s — JR Jones, 8 p.m. Nov. 22; The Fervent, 8 p.m. Nov. 29. Dragged out Thursdays and Sunday’s Best with Polly start at 8 p.m. facebook.com/ClubKinkeadsFtSmith.

Fort Smith Brewing Company — Comedy with Chase Myska, Kyle Kordsmeier, Cameron Carter, Desiree Newton and Sam Price, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18; comedy with Sean Patton, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics

TempleLive — Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Heather Land, 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Josey Scott’s Saliva, 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9, 2024; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17. fortsmith.templelive.com.

Hero’s — Truck Stop Poets, 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Uncle Fudge, 8 p.m. Nov. 18; Dominic B Roy, 8 p.m. Nov. 24; Ozark Riviera, 8 p.m. Dec. 22. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events

AACLive! — The Iguanas, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Travis Linville, Dec. 7; Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1, 2024. aaclive.com.

Majestic Fort Smith — Tanner Usrey and Carson Wallace, 8 p.m. Nov. 18; Jackson Taylor and The Sinners, 7 p.m. Nov. 24; Jason Boland and the Stragglers, 7 p.m. Nov. 25. majesticfortsmith.com.

Riverwind Casino — Pete Davidson, 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Jake’s Jingle Jam, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Lee Brice, 8 p.m. Dec. 15; Ron White, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Midland, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Jan. 12, 2024; Joy Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland — Muddy Boots Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Sallisaw Drifters, 5 p.m. and Stonehorse, 9 p.m. Nov. 17; Jon Dooly, 5 p.m. and FM Live, 9 p.m. Nov. 18; Back in Black (AC/DC Tribute), 8 p.m. Nov. 22. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, Scared Scriptless, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18; Rhonda Vincent Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. fortsmithconventioncenter.org/events

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Brandon Santini, 7 p.m. Nov. 18; Jeron Marshall, 7 p.m. Nov. 25. musicmovesar.com/musicdepot/

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Hard Cider — Stand-up comedy starts at 8 p.m. on Thursdays with Dan Alten, Nov. 16; Tandem County Improv Takeover, Nov. 30; Brandon Davidson, Dec. 7; Thomas Nichols, Dec. 14; Home for the Holidays Showcase, Dec. 21; and Zach Peterson, Dec. 28. facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy

The Medium — Mixtape Music Series (free) with Ashtyn Barbaree and Candy Lee and the Backyard Bugs, 5 p.m. Nov. 28; Off Tha Top | On Tha Spot with Eddie Canyon, Dec. 16; Mixtape Music Series with Conner Brogan and Yuni Wa, Jan. 17, 2024; Jacob McCoy Burton and The Adorners, Feb. 14; Matteo Cassi and Craig Colorusso March 13; Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12. themedium.art

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.