Artosphere In Bloom: Lots of free events highlight WAC May fest

Since 2010 the Artosphere festival’s aim has been to create a framework to discuss issues of sustainability and environmental awareness by highlighting artists and performers who are inspired by nature. Many of the events are free or low cost and held in a variety of outdoor and indoor spaces.

“To me that just means more families can get out and enjoy unique events [and] experience art that they may not be able to afford. It provides accessibility to our community in a unique way,” says Sara Broom Jones, learning programs and festivals specialist for Walton Arts Center.

Here’s this year’s calendar:

Free Events

May 4 — Taking Flight: Restorative Mindfulness String Quartet & Bird Watching, 10 a.m. & 5 p.m., Wilson Springs Preserve, Fayetteville. (Event full)

May 7 — Trout Fishing in America, 6:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville. Free but tickets required.

May 10 — Trail Mix with Ragtaggle, Candy Lee and Backyard Bugs, March to August and harpist Devanee Williams, chalk artist Amber Perrodin and a special art activity led by Shannon Green. 5-7 p.m., The Lower Ramble and Fayetteville Public Library. Free; no registration required.

May 11 — Recycled Bead Flowers Workshop, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Art & Movement Room. (Full. Waitlist open.)

May 16 — Paper Mums Workshop, 4:30 p.m, Fayetteville Public Library Teen Project Room.

May 17 — Nature Sensory Play, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library Youth Craft Room.

May 19 — The Falconer: Bird Abatement Demos and Walmart AMP Mini Tour, 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Walmart AMP in Rogers. Free but ticketed. Registration opens May 6.

May 23 — Jazz on the Mountain featuring Backbeat Jazz, 6 p.m., at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. Free but ticketed.

Ticketed Events

May 11 — Fayetteville Film Fest: Indie Film Artosphere, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center. $15.

May 11 — Dover Quartet, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. $15.

May 14 — Artosphere Festival Orchestra: American Soundscapes, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center. $10.

May 14-15 — Compagnia TPO’s ERBA: A Forest in the City, 6:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center. $10.

May 15 — Dover Quartet, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $29.

May 18 — Artosphere Festival Orchestra: Verdi’s Requiem, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center. $15-$50.

May 21 — 360 Allstars, “an urban circus” with live music, break dancing, aerobics, bike tricks and more, 7 p.m. Walton Arts Center. $10.

May 22 — Artosphere Festival Orchestra: Mozart in the Museum, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $54.

Partner Events

May 2 — First Thursday: Elemental with live music from Shannon Wurst, March to August and The 1 Oz. Jig, vendor market, community activations, group bike rides, a puppet parade and more, 5:30-9 p.m., downtown Fayetteville square. Free.

May 3-5 — Arkansas Pottery Festival, with pottery demonstrations and lectures by Troy Jackson and Betty Gaedtke, an exhibition and pottery sale with more than 50 potters plus a cookout, live music and potluck, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free.

May 3 — First Friday: Outdoor Adventure with live music from Thanks for Nothing, food trucks, multiple family-friendly activities and local vendors, 3-9 p.m., on the downtown Bentonville square. Free.

May 3 — Railyard Live presents The Cate Brothers & The Nace Brothers, 7 p.m., Butterfield Stage in Railyard Park in downtown Rogers. Free or $30 for table reservations available at railyardlive.com.

May 4 — Square 2 Square Starting Line featuring The Juice, 7-9:30 a.m., Walker Park in Fayetteville. Square 2 Square registration is $35 for adults, $20 for youth 13 and younger. Register at Fayetteville-ar.gov.

May 4 — Railyard Live Gente Privada presents: La Fiesta Con Grupo del 4 & Emmanuel Cortes with Little Yei & DJ Alfaro, 7 p.m., Butterfield Stage in downtown Rogers. Free-$30 at railyardlive.com.

May 6 — Yoga on the Glade, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free.

May 6 — Victory Theater presents Bruce Cockburn, 7:30 p.m., The Victory Theater in Rogers. $29.50-$59.50 at thevictorytheater.com.

May 12 — Artosphere presents Mountain Street Stage: Aaron Smith with Still on the Hill and Friends, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Check out our podcast with Smith and Still on the Hill. Free.

May 19 — Outside on the Lawn: 6 Hours of Pickin’ and Grinnin,’ 2-8 p.m. with bluegrass, Irish music and old time players & square dance led by Steve Green, Folk School of Fayetteville. Free.