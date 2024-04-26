LIVE! Music: Ukuleles, Aubrey Logan and Ozark Folk Fest April 26, 2024

George Hinchcliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain and Aubrey Logan Band are bringing fun and engaging music to Walton Arts Center April 26 and 27.

There are no drums, pianos, backing tracks or banjos used by the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, yet you will swear there are. You’ll hear the seven members perform hits from from ABBA to ZZ Top, Tchaikovsky to Nirvana, Lady Gaga and occasionally a “spaghetti Western.” The orchestra plays at 8 p.m. April 26. The concert is part of the Walton Arts Center’s 10×10 Arts Series, so tickets are only $10.

Next up, the Aubrey Logan Band will perform jazz, funk, love songs, Calypso-infused rhythms and traditionally inspired fusions at 7:30 p.m. April 27. Tickets are $33 for theater seating and $53 for cabaret seating at waltonartscenter.org or over the phone at 443-5600 or in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office.

Original Ozark Folk Festival

The Original Ozark Folk Festival is ready for its 77th year with a new date and more music and workshops Sept. 5-8 with live music from The Ozark Daredevils, The Elders, Creek Rocks, Dandelion Heart, Undergrass Boys, Jesse Dean, Shannon Wurst, Mountain Alice, Brick Fields Band, Keith Symanowitz, Matt the Electrician, Aaron Smith, Tim May, Richard Gilewitz and Jeff Cannon. More live music happens during the Ozark Folk Faire, Barefoot Ball and the annual performance by the Hedgehoppers. Several instrumentation workshops set for guitar, mandolin, ukulele plus a “spoons, washboard and bones” workshop. Information at ozarkfolk.com.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Gallow Walker album release party with Hound Of Hades, Dissonant Possession and Lost Cause, 8 p.m. April 27; FiNix EP release, 7 p.m April 28; Shaggy 2 Dope, 8 p.m. May 5; TRAPT, 7 p.m. May 26; Afroman with R3altalk, Paris Wilds, Kountry Boy Kev, Lil Mickey, Scoobie Dundee and John Jethro, 6 p.m. July 11; Beach House on the Hill with Will Kimbrough, Jim Hoehn and Even Keel Beach Band, 5 p.m. July 20; Ian Moore, Sept. 20.

The Momentary — Chicano Batman, 7 p.m. May 1; FreshGrass, May 17-18; John Legend, 7 p.m. June 1; Portugal. The Man, July 7; Lake Street Dive, 7 p.m. July 17; Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, Aug. 16.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Crystal Bridges — Vocalist/autoharpist Stephanie Smittle, May 12; ambient electronics from Go Find Water, June 9.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud — Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, 7:30 p.m. April 26; The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Patti Steel, Joe Credit and Kevin Watkins, April 26; Ramblin’ Ricky Tate, 7 p.m. April 27; Shelly Watson, 7 p.m. May 3; Gullywasher, 7 p.m. May 4; Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. May 10; Brian Odle and the Hillbilly Underground, 7 p.m. May 11.

Gotahold Brewing — Kimberly Deck, 6 p.m April 27; Common Roots, 6 p.m. May 4; Jake Reno, 6 p.m. May 11.

Rowdy Beaver Tavern — Buddy Shute & the Motivators, 7 p.m. April 27.

FAYETTEVILLE

Walton Arts Center — Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, 8 p.m. April 26; Aubrey Logan Band, April 27;

Folk School of Fayetteville — Dad Jam, 7 p.m. April 27; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam & Gathering, 2 p.m. April 28; Good Cat Nice House concert and workshop, 5 p.m. May 4.

Mount Sequoyah — Music on the Mountain, 6:30 p.m. with Dylan Earl, May 11; Shiloh Old Time Pickers, May 18 at Vesper Point; Meadow Makers, Candy Lee and Kyle James, 7 p.m. April 25 at Fenix Arts; AMMPLify fest with Obliviate, Mud Lung, Held Tight, Chrono Wizard and Pyrocratic, 6 p.m. April 27.

George’s Majestic Lounge — METZ with Gouge Away and Peach Blush, 8:30 April 25; Happy Hour with Thanks for Nothing and King Chicken, 6 p.m. April 26; the Mixtapes, 8 p.m. April 27; Pony Bradshaw, 8:30 p.m. May 1.

JJ’s Live — Treaty Oak Revival, April 26 (sold out); Flatland Calvary, April 27 (sold out); Palace, April 28; Cannons, May 2; Local Natives, May 9; Clutch, May 15; Umphrey’s McGee, 7:30 p.m. May 16; Taking Back Sunday, 7:30 p.m. May 21; Bowling for Soup: 20 years of ‘A Hangover You Don’t Deserve,’ 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; La Santa Grifa and Dharius 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 & Sept. 23; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 (almost sold out).

Smoke and Barrel — Sweeping Promises, 8 p.m. April 26; Chuck Waggs and The Company of Raggs and The NightTimers, 9 p.m. April 27; Holy Anvil Recording Co. Presents: Avery Lee and the Sweets, Supermodel and Midnight Wagon, 8 p.m. May 4.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Morano’s — Jim Mills Easy Sunday with guest Buddy Shute, 5-7 p.m. April 28.

Fayetteville Public Library — Transcending Words with SoNA, 2 p.m. April 28; Violinist Er-Gene Kahng + Khemia Ensemble, June 23.

Faulkner Center — Akropolis Reed Quintet, 3 p.m. April 28.

Ozark Mountain Smokehouse — 3deadidols, Texas Drivers and DJ Starflyer, 7 p.m. April 27.

Arkansas Event Center — Poolside at the Flamingo, Leona, Orphan Crippler, Gallowwalker and Power Tool Ninja, 7 p.m. May 19.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club —John Heffron, April 26-27; Orlando Leyba, 6:30 & 9 p.m. May 2; ventriloquist Taylor Mason, May 3-4; Jeff Allen “Are We There Yet,” 6 p.m. May 10; Sarah Colonna, May 10-11.

OZARK

Mulberry Mountain — Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain returns June 6-9 with music from Thievery Corporation, Tycho, STS9, LSZEE, The Discobiscuits, Illesium, San Holo, Jai Wolf, Blue Babu Live and more. Full line-up, ticket information and more at backwoodsmusicfestival.com.

RIVER VALLEY

Hero’s — Munkythumb, Kirra and Dissentious, 8 p.m April 26; The Fighting, All of Her and Anything or Everything, 8 p.m. April 27.

King Opera House — William Lee Martin, June 8; Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

The Bakery District — Segue, 6 p.m. April 25; Fort Smith Jazz Jam, 6 p.m. May 9.

TempleLive — Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Lacuna Coil and New Year’s Day, 7:30 p.m. May 13; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31; Jim Breur, 8 p.m. June 7.

Majestic Fort Smith — Seventh Day Slumber, Shallow Side, Magdalene Rose and Love The Hate, 6 p.m. April 25; Vandoliers and Taylor Hunnicutt, 8 p.m. April 26; Morgan Wade and Alex Dezen, 8 p.m May 3; Midnight South & Joe Stamm Band, 7:30 p.m. May 16.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 6 p.m. Livewire, April 26; Sons of Turner, May 3 and Rauch May 4 for Steel Horse Rally weekend; Hoodo Cats, May 10; Rain Kings, May 11; Paden, May 17, Uncle Fudge, May 18; Borrowed Money, May 24; Sons of Turner, May 31.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, 8 p.m. May 18.

Cousin’s Fort Smith — Gallowwalker, Stash Hag and Enter Oblivion, 8 p.m. May 11.

ROGERS

AMP — Hozier with Allison Russell, April 26; Riley Green with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley, 7:30 p.m. April 27; Greta Van Fleet and Geese, May 1; NEEDTOBREATHE with Judah & the Lion, 7 p.m. May 2.

The Victory Theater — Bruce Cockburn, 7:30 p.m. May 6; Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers, June 27.

The Creamery — Untight, May 30; Kelby Clark & Jack Bird present violin and banjo improv, June 20.

The Music Depot — Tiko Brooks, 7 p.m. April 26; The Blue Underground, 7 p.m. April 27; Handshake Saints & The Downtown Livewires , 7 p.m. May 3; Blew Reed and the Flatheads, 7 p.m. AMy 10; Casii Stephan, 7 p.m. May 17; Steve Back, 7 p.m. May 18; Derrick Dove & The Peacekeepers, 7 p.m. May 24; Smokey & the Mirror, 7 p.m. May 31.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Mixtape Music Series with Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. Thursdays with Dan Alten, May 2; Bernard Bell, May 9; Tandem County Improv Takeover, May 16; Joe Pettis, May 23; Mo Alexander, May 30; Mo Mitchell and Emily Davis, June 6; Aditya Shankar & Dillon Krause, June 13; Neil Rubenstein, June 20; Aaron Scarbrough and Madi Stancic, June 27.

Turnbow Park — LIVE! at Turnbow season starts at 6:30 p.m. with MEZCLAVE and Los Veleros, April 25; Shannon Wurst Band and Taylor Smith, Mark Harmony and WAIPA dancers, June 27; Brick Fields and March to August, July 25; The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — 44 Proof, April 26; Bert & Heather, April 27; A&E Music, May 3.

Sassafras Springs — Elizabeth Bainbridge, May 25.

