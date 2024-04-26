8 Days a Week



Walk & Talk Art

NWA Makers Spring Market 2024 — Art, jewelry, furniture, home decor, food, toys, clothing, woodwork, bath products, seasonal items, food trucks and more, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 28, Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. $5. nwamakers.com.

Son’s Chapel Craft Fair — Noon-4 p.m. April 28, Son’s Chapel, 5480 E. Mission Blvd. in Fayetteville. Free. sonschapel.org.

Lanuti’s Glass Studio Show — 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 3-4, 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. Free. 200-8207.

Art Market — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4, Center Street in downtown Eureka Springs. Free. Enclavearts.org.

Artrageous Parade — Part of the May Festival of the Arts, 2 p.m. May 4, downtown Eureka Springs. Free. essa-art.org.

Art Walk & Expedition — 4-7 p.m. May 4, all over Eureka Springs. Free. Facebook.com/eurekaspringsarthub.

“Harmony in Contrast: Exploring Monochrome and Bold Shades” — Recent runway fashions from NWAFW designers, through June, in the windows at Famous Hardware, 111 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. rochelle@interform.art.

__

Time For Theater

“The Spitfire Grill” — Fresh out of prison, Percy looks for a place in a small Wisconsin town, 1 p.m. April 28, White Auditorium, Burns Hall, on the NorthWest Arkansas Community College campus in Bentonville. $15 at the door. Email sfreeman7@nwacc.edu.

“North” — The musical tale of a teenage boy and his mother who escape slavery in the South through the Underground Railroad, 4 p.m. April 28, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org, 443-5600.

“Love, Loss and What I Wore” — Women’s memories, challenges and triumphs through clothing, presented by Theatre Collective of NWA, 7 p.m. May 3-4; 2 p.m. May 5, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $25-$35. theatrecollectivenwa.org.

“Laughs In Spanish” — Part caper comedy and part telenovela, it’s Miami’s biggest art event of the year, but Mariana’s art gallery is an active crime scene, 2 p.m Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, through May 5, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$64. theatre2.org.

“Fat Ham” — Winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, it’s a Southern spin on Shakespeare, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through May 12, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $43-$68. theatre2.org; 777-7477.

__

Hear It Here!

SoNA Beyond — “Transcending Words,” a music and spoken word performance, 2 p.m. April 28, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“A Grand Night for Singing” — The music of Rodgers & Hammerstein performed by Lindsay Vickery, Katy Featherston, SK Thomas, Grant Harper and Brandon Bolin, 2 p.m. April 28, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $10 at the door. fslt.org.

Southern Strings — Dulcimers and other stringed instruments, performing for National Music Week, 4 p.m. May 10, The Plaza, 1 Highlands Crossing Drive, Bella Vista. Free. andantemusicclub.org.

Music in the Park — Hosted by NWA Music, Art, Poetry Students, 10:30 a.m. May 11, Loch Lomond Dam Pavilion on Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. Free. andantemusicclub.org.

__

Historically Speaking

Not Strictly History Series — “Fayetteville’s Hippie Information Activists,” 6:30 p.m. May 1, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Grand Reopening — Unveiling all new exhibit graphics throughout, 10 a.m. May 2, Eureka Springs Historical Museum. Free. 253-9417 or eshmuseum.org.

__

Out & About

Cane Hill Community Picnic — Bring friends, family and a picnic lunch, noon-3 p.m. April 28, west of Fayetteville at Historic Cane Hill. Free. historiccanehill.org.

Chaffee Crossing Food & Artisan Market — A diverse selection of handcrafted goods, ranging from unique jewelry and home decor to clothing and artwork; food trucks; farm-fresh produce; and the brand new Conex Bar, which will host live music, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 18, Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. Admission is free; items for sale. chaffeecrossing.com.

__

Read & Write

“Finding Through Creating The Poem” — With Barbara Siegel Carlson and Annie Klier Newcomer, 10:30 a.m.-noon April 30, The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. $25. writerscolony.org.

Two Poets & An Open Mic — With Annie Newcomer and Barbara Siegel Carlson, 5:30 p.m. May 2, Gotahold Brewery in Eureka Springs. Hosted by The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow. Free; donations to the Colony welcome. writerscolony.org.

__

Do Something New

Gen. Darby Challenge — A 13.1 mile half marathon, 5K, or 10K, 7 a.m.-noon April 28, starting from Cisterna Park in downtown Fort Smith. $50-$70; a virtual event is also available. runsignup.com, darbyhouse.org or fortsmithmuseum.org.

Wellness Festival — Opening conversation with Tonya Lewis & Olivia Walton, 5:30 p.m. May 2, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Immersive Sound Experience — Featuring Davin Youngs, part of the Wellness Festival, 8 p.m. May 2, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Eat & Drink

The Art of Homemade Pasta — With Suzy Smith, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 4, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $55. artsonmainvb.com.

Wednesday Over Water — “Dark Waters” with Elise Raborg, 6 p.m. May 8. Great Ha;; at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $105. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Sips in the Salon, 5:30 & 6:30 May 9, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

At the Movies

Indie Lens Film Pop-Up — “Matter of Mind: My Parkinson’s,” 2 p.m. April 28, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com