Tate McRae to perform in Rogers next summer November 9, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Tate McRae is coming to Rogers.

The Calgary native brings her national tour the the Walmart AMP at 8 p.m. July 21, 2024.

Standard ticket prices range from $29.50 to $79.50 plus fees. Presales start at 10 a.m. Nov. 7, and tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Nov. 10.

McRae announced today her sophomore album “Think Later,” to be released Dec. 8 and a global tour by the same name. The album was executive produced with Ryan Tedder and features Tate’s latest single, “greedy,” which earned the star her first No. 1 on the Spotify Global chart and top 10 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, hitting No. 3. The self-assured hypnotic offering has garnered more than 313 million streams to date and hit No. 14 on the Hot 100 along with No. 1 most added at Top 40 and Hot AC radio upon release.

She makes her musical guest debut on “Saturday Night Live” Nov. 18 with host Jason Momoa.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, by calling (479) 443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays. All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally. Patrons will access their tickets by logging in at wallet.amptickets.com with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP.