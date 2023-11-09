8 Days a Week



Nov. 9 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Motion Is Lotion — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Recess — Berry Basket Calendar, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

The Book Was Better Club — “Nothing Lasts Forever” by Roderick Thorp and the movie “Die Hard,” 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Authors in the Afternoon — With W.C. Banning, author of “Stuff: Tales from Places,” 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art on the Bricks — With a focus on recycled art, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free; artwork for sale. artonthebricks.com.

Book Talk — And signing, with Harold Tristler, author of “Finding the Lost Dalton,” 5:30 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free. fortsmithmuseum.org.

Social Sewing Circle — 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Other Desert Cities” — With Terry Vaughan, Tim Gilster, Juliette Robinson, Sam Ownbey & Amy Eversole, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-11; doors open at 6:30 p.m., Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail in Fayetteville. Admission by donation. Email smokehouseplayers@gmail.com.

“A Christmas Carol” — A traditional version by Fort Smith Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-11; 2 p.m. Nov. 12; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-18, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20 opening night; $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966.

__

Nov. 10 (Friday)

Free Screenings — Vision, hearing and speech for ages 3-5, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Sculpture & Nature — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cherokee Storytelling — With Robert Lewis, 6-8 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. $10. Register at usmmuseum.org.

Visual Art Night — With Creative Exchange Fund artists-in-residence Beatriz dos Santos Furtado and Maria Pineda, plus an exhibition by Markeith Woods, 6-8 p.m., The Medium in Springdale. Free. cachecreate.org.

Black Tie Bingo Gala — Supporting the Fort Smith Public Library, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. $150. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

Nov. 11 (Saturday)

Hunter Education Class — With Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Fee Free Day — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith National Historic Site. www.nps.gov/fosm.

Super Saturday — Service Dog Story Time, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. aylib.org.

Find Your Writing Roots — With Dani Abernathy, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Veterans Day Parade — And celebration, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. Free. chaffeecrossingfam.com.

Pea Ridge Holiday Market — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 600 Carr St. Free.

Investigation Station — 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. With museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Crafternoon — Pompom Birds, noon-2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Photography Studio Demo — With Meredith Mashburn, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation — 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Apply at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“REFLEX” — With master juggler Jay Gilligan, 2 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. $10. Part of FamJam, all day event. thejonescenter.net/famjam-reflex-jay-gilligan.

Commonplace Junk Journals — With visiting artist Shannon Green, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Film Screening — “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” 3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Waltz Lessons — Followed by square dance, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Made in Arkansas Film Night — “Love in Country,” 6 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. Hosted by Arts on Main and River Valley Film Society. $5 donation. Email brandon@fortsmithfilm.com.

Palette to Palate: Claude Monet — With Monet-inspired French cuisine, 6-8 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $75. artsonmainvb.com.

Veterans Day Swing Dance — With Stockholm Jazz and Jerry from Dance and Swing, 6-9 p.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. $25. arkansasairandmilitary.com.

__

Nov. 12 (Sunday)

RAD on Second Street — A pre-holiday art market with more than 40 vendors, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Java Dudes Coffee Co., 718 N. Second St. in downtown Rogers. Free admission. mitzvahcollective@gmail.com.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sunday Music — With Zane Jeffrey, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

The Diana Project — Saving the state butterfly, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Indie Lens — Film “A Town Called Victoria” and discussion, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Nov. 13 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together — For needleworkers, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Book Talk — “True Biz” by Sara Novic, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “Flirtasaurus” with author and narrator Erin Mallon, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Nov. 14 (Tuesday)

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — Tasty Tales from the Garden with the Garden Club of Rogers, noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

The Academic Path to Working in the NonProfit World — With Molly Jensen from the University of Arkansas, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books & Brews — “Maus” by Art Spiegelman, 6 p.m., El Sol, 2630 E. Citizens Drive in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Book Club — “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Create Your Own Story — Writing your family story with the library’s Genealogy Department, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Socrates Cafe — Friendly philosophical discussion, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

Nov. 15 (Wednesday)

Between Friends — Coffee and conversation with book lovers, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gentle Flow — With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Brainteasers — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mystery Book Club — Discussing sasquatch stories by Rusty Wilson, 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Adult Arts & Crafts — Winter card creation, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Fall Recital — University of Arkansas Horns, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Nov. 16 (Thursday)

Motion is Lotion — Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Lovers Club — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Recipe Swap — Holiday recipes, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist Demo — With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

“Feed Your Brain” — National Alzheimer’s Disease Month, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Soap Making Workshop — With Rachel Whitaker of the Shiloh Museum, 3 p.m., Huntsville Public Library. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Cocktail Tour — Color-full, 5-6:30 p.m. & 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bison Night — A commemoration of the history of the bison barn turned gallery with speaker Xyta Lucas, art, author Carol Klein and more, 5-7 p.m., Wishing Spring Gallery in Bella Vista. Free. Email wishingspringgallerydirector@gmail.com.

True Crime Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Open Mic Night — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey’s Cafe, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

World Music — With the UA World Music Ensemble, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Vegan Community Potluck — 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Nov. 17 (Friday)

NWA Boutique Show — Nov. 17-18; VIP early bird shopping, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 17 ($20); Girls’ Night Out, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 18 ($15); general admission, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 17 & 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 18 ($10), Rogers Convention Center. nwaboutiqueshow.com.

BPL in the Community — Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Midday Heartfulness Meditation — With Amita Rathore, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Sculpture & Nature — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Winthrop Rockefeller Distinguished Lecture Series — With multimedia artist Mickalene Thomas, 5 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paint & Sip — Monet’s “Poppy Field,” 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35-$35. fsram.org.

Cocktail & Create — Basics of printmaking with Paige Dirksen, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Nov. 18 (Saturday)

Friends Book Sale — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free admission. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Artsy Craftsy, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tarot Basics — With Red Star, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $45. usingart.org.

Beginning Hand Lettering — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Game On — Game playing for all ages, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Saturday Movie — “Minari,” noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Bad Art Studio — For teens & adults, 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Fall Break Fun — 1-4 p.m. Nov. 18-22 & Nov. 24-26, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

SoNA Beyond — Tone painting with Arts One Presents, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Teen Photography Showcase — Featuring works from the mentorship program with Annie Leibovitz, through Nov. 26, The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Nov. 19 (Sunday)

Foraging Hike — And cooking demo with Tim Hammer, 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sugar Plum Fairy Tea — With Western Arkansas Ballet, 2 p.m., Riverfront Glass Pavilion, 100 North B Street, Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.

__

On Show

“N.I. (Natural Intelligence) — An installation by Amos Cochran inspired by pop-up ads and doom scrolling, through Nov. 12, The Tower at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

“Dear Friend” — A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum’s CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Harold Keller: Portals” — A collection of works by former UAFS art professor Harold Keller, through Dec. 16, UAFS Gallery of Art and Design, 535 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Free. uafs.edu/gallery.

On Show — A celebration of Hispanic art, culture and history, the newest exhibition in the Fort Smith Museum of History’s Boyd Gallery features artworks by Isaac Helguera from Mexico and Madjer Linares from El Salvado, through Dec. 31, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. $4-$8. 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.com.

“Seeing One Another” — “New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection,” through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Toys Well Played” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“Annie Leibovitz at Work” — Iconic and new work by the photographer of the famous, through Jan. 29, 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“HUMAN ONE” — A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through January 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Trace Me Back” — An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com