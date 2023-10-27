This list of haunted houses will keep fear fans screaming ‘til Halloween October 27, 2023



This list of haunted houses will keep fear fans screaming ‘til Halloween!

Banshee Manor Haunted Attraction — 7 p.m. Oct. 27-31, “no scare night” Oct. 30, inside Lokomotion at 4520 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. $15 “per soul”; $5 for the no-scare tour. bansheemanor.com.

Elk River Haunted Float — With a hayride, haunted float, haunted house and “terrifying trail,” starting at sundown Oct. 27-28 with a kids’ day Oct. 29, $25 or more with available camping, Gracie’s Canoe Camp, 324 Canoe Camp Lane in Pineville, Mo. TheElkRiverHauntedFloat.com.

Nightmares Haunted House — And Phantom bus ride, Oct. 27-28 and Oct. 31, 3706 N.W. Frontage Road in Bentonville. $ 25 & up. nightmareshauntedhouse.net.

Stages of Fear Haunted House — Every night through Oct. 31, horse arena at Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. $5-$10. eventbrite.com.

Asylum Haunted House — Doors open at 7 p.m. Oct. 26-27-28 & 31, 210 N. Main St. in Cave Springs. $25. TheAsylumHauntedHouse.net.

Farmhouse Fright — 9 p.m. Oct. 28, Farmhouse Omicron Chapter, 348 Arkansas Ave. in Fayetteville. $5. Proceeds to Down Syndrome Connection of NWA.

Carpenter’s Mortuary Spook House — 7-10 p.m. Oct. 27-28 plus Oct. 31, 136 E. Main St. in Gentry. $20. mortuarystudios.com.

Warehouse of Fear — Friday & Saturday through Oct. 28 plus Oct. 31, at Riverside Entertainment, 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $25. riverside-entertainment.com.

The Expelled — 7-11 p.m. Oct. 27-28 and Oct. 31 ($20) plus The Expelled Unleashed (18 and older and must sign a waiver), 7 p.m.-midnight Nov. 4 ($30), 29555 Arkansas 23 in Huntsville. theexpelled.com.

The Haunted Prison — And Trail of Terrors, Oct. 28 & 31, 3138 Dora Road in Van Buren. $20-$30. facebook.com/thehauntedprison or 769-0398.

Asylum X Haunted House — Oct. 27-28 plus Oct. 31, 223 N. 10th St. in Fort Smith. $20-$30. facebook.com/asylumxhaunt.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com