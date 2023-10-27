8 Days a Week



Oct. 26 (Thursday)

Motion Is Lotion — Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 10:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Anyone Can Learn to Letter — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop In & Draw — 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Adult Crafty Corner — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Authors in the Afternoon — With Linda Laughlin, author of “How the Wise Old Owl Got His Name,” 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Cocktail Tour — “Annie Leibovitz at Work,” 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club — With a guest speaker from The Bella Vista Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Arkansas PBS Premiere — “Mystery League,” “Mystery League” follows three fifth grade “detectives” – Millie, Mike and Marta – as they solve the never-ending mysteries of the fictional, small, Arkansas town of Mulberry Springs.6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fall Card Creation — Adult arts & crafts, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Join the wait list at bentonvillelibrary.org.

True Lit — An Evening with R.L. Stine, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Thriller on the Patio — A frightful movie night hosted by the River Valley Film Society, doors open at 6:30 p.m., “Ghosts of the Void” at 7 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $5 suggested donation. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

The Capitol Fools — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $19-$41. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

__

Oct. 27 (Friday)

“Nightfall With Edgar Allan Poe” — Produced by Theatre Collective of NWA, 7 p.m. Oct. 27-28, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $15-$20. theatrecollectivenwa.org.

Piccolo Zoppe — “A Boutique Circus,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27; 4:30 & 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28; 2 & 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29; 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; 2 & 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Parsons Stadium in Springdale. $15-$100. piccolozoppe.com.

“The Addams Family Musical” — Performed by JBU students, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28 & Nov. 2-4, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$15. jbu.universitytickets.com.

“Dracula. Here. Now.” — Created by NWA Ballet Theatre, 7:45 p.m. Oct. 27 at The Auditorium in Eureka Springs ($25) and 7:45 p.m. Oct. 31 at The Medium in Springdale ($35). nwaballettheatre.org/dracula.

p(ART)y After Dark — Dia de Muertos, 9 p.m. to midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 28 (Saturday)

Dinosaur Adventure — Featuring life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 & 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29, Kay Rodgers Park, 4400 Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith. $25. dinosauradventure.com.

Bentonville Con — With the singing voice of Sailor Moon, Jennifer Cihi, and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Four Points Hotel in Bentonville. $20-$100. bentonvillecon.com.

Around The Galaxy — With story time, scavenger hunt, games, trick or treating, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free.

Watercolor on the Weekend — For teens and adults, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Shire Fest — With music, vendors, food & more, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Shire Post Mint, a local family-run fantasy coining operation, 52 W Main St. in West Fork. Free. 790-9241.

Treat Street — Carnival games, story time, face painting, candy & more, noon-2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

RAM Saturday — Drop-in art projects, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Gallery Talk — Banned Books with NWACC Arts & Culture, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

KUAF’s The ‘R’ Word — “The Big Payback,” a documentary screening, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Joke Writing Workshop — For beginners, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Haunted University — Trick or treating, carnival games & a haunted house, 6-9 p.m., University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (inside the Campus Center in case of rain). Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

“Haunted Harmonies” — A concert by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36-$61. sonamusic.org or 443-5600.

__

Oct. 29 (Sunday)

Trick Art Treat — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fall Plant Exchange — 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Mountain Street Stage — Cole Birmingham Band, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 30 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together — For needleworkers, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Witches & Wizards Trivia — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Cooking With Claudia — 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $20. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Oct. 31 (Tuesday)

Halloween Craft — All day, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Getting More Out of Outlook — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Hoopla Book Club — “The Last House on Needless Street,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Costume Parade — 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Paint N Snack — Create a spooky haunted house, 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. For ages 8-15. $15 nonmembers. Register at fsram.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Zombies & Vampires Trivia — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

Nov. 1 (Wednesday)

Native American Historical Month — An exhibit, through November, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Autumn Coloring Stations — Through November, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Dinovember Scavenger Hunt — Through November, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

What The Health — Mental Health for the Holidays, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gentle Flow — With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Understanding Financial Aid for College — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Creative Writing Club — NaNoWriMo Edition, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for teens. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Young at Heart Book Club — “Midwinterblood” by Marcus Sedgwick, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” by Marianne Cronin, 6 p.m., Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Explorative Dance — With Lela Besom, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

El Dia de Los Muertos — With a traditional ofrenda, a live catrina, art, food and more, 6-9 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free. fortsmithmuseum.org.

__

Nov. 2 (Thursday)

Inverse Performance Art Festival — Through Nov. 5, The Momentary in Bentonville. themomentary.org.

Professional Headshots — 9:30-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chapter Chicks — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Motion Is Lotion — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Demo — Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

National Alzheimer’s Month — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour — It’s In the Details, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Neurodiverse Night — 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Genealogy Workshop — With the Shiloh Museum, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Introduction to PowerPoint — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

In Concert — University of Arkansas Jazz Combos, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Embedded Generational Knowledge — With Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Dyan Youpee, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Van Cliburn Concert — With Joyce Yang, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Nov. 3 (Friday)

Author Talk — With Rob Wells, author of “The Insider,” noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Sculpture & Nature — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Film — “Night and the City” (1950), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Opening Reception — For “A Flush and A Spore” mushroom art exhibit, 5-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Day of the Dead Celebration — 5-8 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free. communitycreativecenter.org.

Book Signing — And reading with David Lee Holcomb, author of “Lake Road, Last House,” 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Nov. 4 (Saturday)

Drop-In Children’s Eye Exams — For ages 5 & older, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Fall Genealogy Keynote Speaker — Cynthia K. Patton, 9 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

RPM Spinners — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday — “The Wizard of Oz” with Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Circle — For needlecrafters, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sew Simple — Make a card case, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Day of the Dead Cultural Art Studio — Create a Day of the Dead painting, 11 a.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free with museum admission. Register at fortsmithmuseum.org.

Dia De Muertos — With themed bike rides, live music and traditional food, noon-5 p.m., TxAr House, 300 S. First St. in downtown Rogers. $25; afterparty free. facebook.com/latinasenbici.

Del Dia de Muertos — Noon-6 p.m., Shiloh Square and Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. Free. latinartarkansas.org.

Bella Vista Birders — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Beginning Quilting — 1-3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop — Creating Foiled Letters with Leah Grant, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Conquer The Kitchen – Discovering Sas-Squash, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Archaeology of the Ozarks — Presented by Arkansas Archeological Survey, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Nov. 5 (Sunday)

Fall Fungi — With Master Mycologist Jay Justice, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $65. Wait list info at ozarkfolkways.org.

Author Talk — With Windy Elstermeier, author of “Move,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sunday Music — With Ben & Jesse, 2 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

