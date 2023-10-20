Fish For Trout And More At Bear Hollow Hootenanny October 20, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Trout Fishing in America, Ashtyn Barbaree, The 1 oz. Jig, Still on the Hill, Dominic B Roy and Hogmolly perform Oct. 20-22 during the The Bear Hollow Hootenanny fundraiser benefiting the Ozark Natural Science Center at 1905 Madison Road 1305 in Huntsville.

The weekend also includes guided hikes, an astronomy night, outdoor yoga and a dance party. Guests are welcome to join for one day or for the whole weekend. Optional lodging and camping are available.

The Bear Hollow Hootenanny is ONSC’s annual fall fundraiser, supporting educational programs. This is a family-friendly event, and children 12 and younger get in free. Tickets and more info at www.onsc.us/hootenanny.

George’s Majestic

George’s Majestic Lounge is a finalist in Best Venues of the U.S. Southeast: Hometowns of Consequence by Consequence of Sound, a New York-based online publication focused on music, television and film. Venues in the contest were nominated by fans in several regions across the U.S.

George’s is in the same category as the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C.; Portal at fifteenTWELVE in Lousiville, Ky.; and The Radio Room Greenville in Greenville, S.C.

Brian and Day Crowne, owners of the historic downtown Fayetteville mainstay, offered some history about the venue in a article about the venues nominated by regional fans. Learn more and vote for George’s at https://consequence.net/2023/10/hometowns-best-us-venues-southeast.

BENTONVILLE

• Joyce Yang performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Great Hall at Crystal Bridges.

• Dan Maguire performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Pedaler’s Pub 410 S.W. A St.

• Songwriters in the Round continues with Patti Steel, Alyssa Galvan, Michael Tisdale and Skye Pollard at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Wilco performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27; and Wu-Tang Clan is comin’ at ya at 8 p.m. Oct. 28; ROSSY and DJ Mija perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• The Hedgehoppers perform at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 for the opening of the Original Ozark Folk Festival. Trout Fishing in America and Matt the Electrician play at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, and John Fulbright shares the stage with The Melissa Carper, Brennen Leigh, Kelly Willis Trio at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 for the festival at The Aud, 36 S. Main St. Ambassadors to the Ozarks, Still on the Hill, have also joined the line up for the festival too.

• Los Roscoes play at 5 p.m. Oct. 19; Mountain Alice performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Rebecca Jed plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 21; Flamy Grant performs at 5 p.m. Oct. 22; Sprungbilly plays at 6 p.m. Oct. 23; 96 Miles performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs.

• Dan Maguire plays from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 21 at The Frisco Sporting Club, 75 Prospect Ave. and then 4 – 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 West Van Buren in Eureka Springs.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Happy Hour with Ultra Suede happens at 6 p.m. and Gypsy Reunion plays at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 20; The Less Famous but Equally as Good Looking Band Named Goose and Sawyer Hill perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 21; Rwake with VORE, DIRTMOTHER and Pyrocratic happens at 7 p.m. Oct. 22; Fayetteville Big Band Jazz performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 23; Bully plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 25; The National Parks and Zach Seabaugh perform at 8 p.m.Oct. 26 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.

• Joe Bonamassa performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and As We Speak: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia happens at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. waltonartscenter.org.

• Jesse David performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 21; JerGriffin performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 19; Awayne music happens at 7 p.m. Oct. 21; an acoustic picking circle with JerGriffin music starts at 2 p.m. Oct. 22; Kizomba Sundays with KeKe and Skye happen at 6 p.m. Oct. 22; Cherise Carver performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 25; Asher Perkins plays at 6:30 Oct. 26; ’90s Unplugged with Marcia Brady starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

• THEM THAR HILLS, a night of tales around the campfire with Brandon Weston, Gus Carlson and Eryn Brothers, happens at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at The AM/PM Bar, 546 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Every Thursday from 7 to midnight is BYO Vinyl Night.

• Big Gigantic plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; Hippie Sabotage happens at 9 p.m. Oct. 20; Greensky Bluegrass happens at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; The Head and the Heart and Yoke Lore play at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 (low tickets remain); August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite and Crystal Lake perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Roving Gambler Band with opener Lily Anna Parry happens at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Jessi Morgan and She’s Us perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 in Cottage Circle at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

• A Giant Dog! plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Smoke and Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

• The bi-monthly Ukulele Jam with the Sequoyah Ukulele Society has moved to to the first and third Sunday of the month on the first floor of Sequoyah Hall on the campus of Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 Skyline Drive. Doors on both sides of the building will be open beginning at 5 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Just attend when you can. For more information: contact Helen at SequoyahUkuleleSociety@gmail.com or search Sequoyah Ukulele Society on Facebook.

LOWELL

• Esther Ku performs Oct. 20-21, Nick Griffen Oct. 27-28, Geoffrey Asmus Nov. 3-4 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. See dates and ticket information at tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy.

RIVER VALLEY

• The Iguanas perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 for the next Artist, Audience & Community Live! concert at 801 Media Center, 801 N. A St. in Fort Smith. Doors open at 6 p.m.

• Green Gar performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Trout Fishing in America perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

• Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Donnie Baker performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Nightrain: The Guns & Roses Tribute Experience happens at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20; Rhett Miller of the Old 97’s performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 27; a fundraiser For TJ’s Guitar & Music Program benefiting The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club happens at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 28 with The Cabbageheads, Mark Albertson & The Groove, Big City Moses 2, Zoe and Kimball Davis; Josh Ward and Braxton Keith perform at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. 479-551-2424

• Rodney Carrington performs at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Oct. 27; Aaron Lewis performs at 8 p.m., Nov. 9; Flatland Cavalry plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 10; Lee Brice performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 15; Boyz II Men perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 12, 2024 in the Showplace Theatre at Riverwind Casino 1544 Oklahoma Highway 9, in Norman, Okla. Tickets can be purchased online at Riverwind.com or on the day of the event (if available). Box office hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (405) 322-6000.

• Gabrielle Gore & Silent Thunder perform Oct. 2o; Robert Rauch plays Oct. 24; Larry Peterson performs Oct. 25; Dirty Flannel Shirt plays Oct. 27 and Trey Edwards Band performs Oct. 28 at JJ’s Grill, 5400 Phoenix Ave No. 1 in Fort Smith.

• Johnny Dale Roberts performs at 5 p.m. and Brooke White Band plays at 9 p.m. Oct. 20; D’Elegantz Duo plays at 5 p.m. and Gabrielle Gore and The Silent Thunder perform at 9 p.m.Oct. 21; Muddy Boots Line Dancing is at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26; Libby Starks plays at 5 p.m. and Richard Rauch Band performs at 9 p.m. Oct. 27; Phil McGarrah plays at 5 p.m. and Johnny Dale Roberts is back at 9 p.m. Oct. 28at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland in Okla., (800) 256-2338.

SPRINGDALE

• Stand-up comedy starts at 8 p.m. on Thursdays with Edward Bell with Austin Black Oct. 19; Stephen Taylor on Oct. 26; Mark Masters Nov. 2; and Dwight Simmons on Nov. 9 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E Emma Ave.

• Sip & Sing starts at 7 p.m. with Amber and the Relics Oct. 20 and with Take Cover Oct. 21; Mountain Gypsies perform at 7 p.m.Oct. 27; and Maud Crawford plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

Want your new music or shows featured here? Reach out to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.