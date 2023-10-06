8 Days a Week

Oct. 5 (Thursday)

Plein on Main — An open-air art competition, through Oct. 7, historic downtown Batesville. Winners will be on show until Oct. 25 at Gallery 246. Free. 870-262-8066.

Motion Is Lotion — Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chapter Chicks Book Club — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We’re Hooked! — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Authors in the Afternoon — With Darneisha Airhart, author of “Louder & Funnier: Alphonso Trent and His Orchestra,” 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Cocktail Tour — Fall Feelings, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Thursday Reception — For Eloa Jane Pereira, Doug Randall, Cheryl Buell & Kathleen Siegfried, 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. artventures-nwa.org.

Neurodiverse Night — 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Trillium Salon Series — Sarah Belle Reid, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Junk Ranch — 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 5; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 7, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove. $20 for Oct. 5; $10 for Oct. 6-7. thejunkranch.net.

__

Oct. 6 (Friday)

Fall Book Sale — Hosted by Friends of the Library, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct 6-7, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Film — “The Whisperers” (1936), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Oktoberfest — With beer, trivia, German food, music & more, 3 p.m., downtown Bentonville. Free admission. downtownbentonville.org.

Artist Reception — For Kim Seltzer, 5-9 p.m., Art Collective Gallery, downtown Rogers. Free. 877-5868.

“Wild Encounters” — A performance by Blossom’s Burlesque, 6 & 10 p.m., The Meteor in Bentonville. $35; the 6 p.m. show is 21 & older; the 10 p.m. show is 18 and older. eventbrite.com.

Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour — 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $18-$42. kingoperahouse.com.

Opening Reception — For Stanley Girard, Shelby Fleming & Alice Adelle Boatright, 7 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. 474-7767.

NWA Gridiron Show — “The Penpire Strikes Back,” 7 p.m. Oct. 6-7; doors open at 6 p.m., Butterfield Trail Village Performance Center, 1923 E. Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville. $35. nwagridiron.com.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” — A drama society’s murder-mystery production is going from “bad to utterly disastrous,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 2 & 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$15. jbu.universitytickets.com.

Art Trail at Night — 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 7 (Saturday)

RPM Spinners — A crafting club, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday — “FrankenSTEM” by Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — Finding Your Family History, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Circle — For needle crafters, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Maker Faire Community Build — Rockin’ Paint Party, 10 a.m.-noon & 2-4 p.m. Oct. 7 and 2-4 p.m. Oct. 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Free for ages 13 and older. Register at faylib.org.

Ghostly Downtown Stroll — A two-hour haunted walking tour, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $4-$10. fortsmithmuseum.or or 783-7841.

CB To You — 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., ArkanSalsa Fest, Shiloh Square in Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Photographer Talk — With Kat Wilson, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafts — Book Page Pumpkins, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Beginning Quilting — 1-3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Visit springdalelibrary.org for wait list.

Adult Workshop — Cyanotype Self-Portraits with Briseida Ochoa, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Shadows of Fear” — Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pottery on the Patio — With hands-on art, music, food & more, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free. 571-2706.

Community Concert — Fort Smith Symphony celebrates 100th birthday of ArcBest, 5 p.m., ArcBest Headquarters at 8401 McClure Drive in Fort Smith. Free. fortsmithsymphony.org.

DanceChance NWA — With works by three emerging choreographers, 6 p.m., The Medium in Springdale. $10. nwamovementhub.com.

Movie Night — World premiere of “Labor Day” by Julio Gomez, 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. Doors at 6 p.m., short films at 6:15 p.m. Hosted by River Valley Film Society. $5. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

__

Oct. 8 (Sunday)

Through Oct. 22 — Call for submissions for “A Flush and a Spore” mushroom art show, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. ozarkfolkways.org.

Sunday Music — Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Author Talk — With Susan Culp, author of “A Detective, 3 Bodies and a Bulldog,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Maker Faire Community Build — Rockin’ Paint Party, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Oct. 9 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Stitch Together — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “Wolf Gone Wild” by Juliette Cross, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cooking Class With Claudia — 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 10 (Tuesday)

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — With photographer Cleeo Wright, noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. Register at rogersar.libcal.com.

Beginning Floral Design — 5 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Intro to Tarot — With Ethereal Sun and Moon, 5:30-7 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Artists’ Reception — For “Town & Gown,” an art show by artists of the Art Gallery at the NWA Mall, 6-7 p.m., Faulkner Center on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free. TAGNWA.com.

First Edition Book Club — “The Women of Chateau Lafayette” by Stephanie Dray, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Socrates Cafe — Philosophical discussion for adults, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Community Sing — With Matt Watroba, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books & Brews — “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artists Reception — For the “Town & Gown” exhibit, 6-7 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free. tagnwa.com.

__

Oct. 11 (Wednesday)

Gentle Flow — With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Barzombies — An adult art workshop, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

A Touch Macabre — The Leslie Stringfellow Letters with Rachel Whitaker of the Shiloh Museum, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 12 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Knots and Crosses” by Ian Rankin, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Motion Is Lotion — Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Recess — Doodle weaving, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Macrame Spiderwebs — An adult art workshop, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Candlemaking — 4 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. 632-4140.

Literary Citizenship — With Jane Friedman, 4 p.m., Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. $25. writerscolony.org or 253-7444.

CB to You — Crystal Bridges’ mobile art lab with artist Tram Colwin, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club — “Jurassic Park” by Michael Crichton, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour — Mysterious Scenes and Stories, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Social Sewing Circle — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 13 (Friday)

Legos for Adults — 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass — Embroidering Vintage Photography with Jan Waldon, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30; call for waitlist. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evening for Educators — “Annie Leibovitz At Work,” 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 14 (Saturday)

“Takaezu & Tawney” — “An Artist Is a Poet” exhibition, through March 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Visit — And booksigning with Sue Frizzell, 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Super Saturday — The Kinders, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Photo Walk — With pro photographers from Bedford Camera & Video, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month — With author Alyssa Reynoso-Morris, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Tarot Basics Class — With Red Star, 10:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $45. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation — With Two Friends Books, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafts — Miniature plastic canvas paintings, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon — Fall Canvas Tote, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com