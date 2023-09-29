LIVE! A Music Calendar: Ricky Skaggs Announces Dec. 2 Fort Smith ShowLIVE! A Music Calendar: September 29, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder just announced a Dec. 2 show in Fort Smith. The 15-time Grammy Award winner will perform with his band at TempleLive starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39-$69 plus fees.

Tickets and more at https://fortsmith.templelive.com/.

BENTONVILLE

• Modeling performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61.

• Phalco Toutman, DJ Oplex and Jasper Logan “Set The Bar” at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. Admission is free.

• Shane Dwight performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4; Blossom’s Burlesque performs at 6 and 10 p.m. Oct. 6; Higher Arkies and Dr. Choice and the Bad Decisions perform Oct. 7; Simply Seger performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Ozark Blues Society Blues Challenge is Oct. 14 (obsnwa.clubexpress.com); René Vaca performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 15; Songwriters in the Round continues with Patti Steel, Alyssa Galvan, Michael Tisdale and Skye Pollard at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Rina Sawayama performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 6; Wilco performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27; and Wu-Tang Clan is comin’ at ya at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St.

• The is the last season for Listening Forest by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, set to a custom soundtrack composed by electronic musician Scanner, happening from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday on the campus at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art. Learn more at crystalbridges.org/calendar/listening-forest-rafael-lozano-hemmer.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• ROCKtoberfest with Deja Blues, The Retreads, Fight Dream, Blayd Law, Will Antonson Steele, The Salesman, Joesf Glaude and special performances by Cam “the” Poet Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at The Eureka Springs Adventure Park, 10 Mint Road. ROCKtoberfest returns after a five-year hiatus to help build Freedom Field at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs. Single day passes are $15, weekend passes are $25, and camping and music packages vary at qrockfm.com/events.

• March to August play at 7 p.m. Sept. 30; Amanda Hughey performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

• Robert Cray performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1; The Hedgehoppers perform at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 for the opening of the Original Ozark Folk Festival. Trout Fishing in America and Matt the Electrician play at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, and John Fulbright shares the stage with The Melissa Carper, Brennen Leigh, Kelly Willis Trio at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 for the festival at The Aud, 36 S. Main St.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Leanne Morgan performs sold-out shows at 7 p.m. Oct. 5-6; As We Speak: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia happens at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. waltonartscenter.org.

• Dime Box Duo will play from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 29 at La Huerta on Crossover in Fayetteville.

• Trillium Salon Series Presents Sontag Shogun from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 in the event center at the Fayetteville Public Library. trilliumsalonseries.com.

• Songwriters in the Garden continues at 6 p.m. withPat Ryan Key on Sept. 30 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. in Fayetteville. (Pro-tip: bring your camp chair)

• THEM THAR HILLS, a night of tales around the campfire with Brandon Weston, Gus Carlson and Eryn Brothers happens at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at The AM/PM Bar, 546 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Every Thursday from 7 to midnight is BYO Vinyl Night.

• Chris Renzema Manna plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Cradle of Filth and Devildriver perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Death Grip plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; Big Gigantic plays at 7:30 p.m Oct. 19; Bryan Callen performs at 8 p.m Nov. 3; Greensky Bluegrass happens at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; The Head and the Heart and Yoke Lore play at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• James “Daddy” Miller plays at 6 p.m. Oct. 3; Latin Dance Night starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 8; Tyler George plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 12; Rachel B Band performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

• The Cate Brothers perform at 6 p.m. followed by Steve ‘n’ Seagulls at 9 p.m. Sept. 29; ladies night on Dickson Street with The Ultimate Tina Turner Tribute happens at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Coming up is Bucket Brigade featuring Modeling, Sad Palomino, Chrono Wizard, Peach Blush and Second Life starting at 8 p.m. Oct. 8. Tickets are $10 for the 18 and older show at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• A special Welcome To Night Vale show starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

• Randall Shreve plays at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Logan Hogue & the Blank Checks play at 10 p.m. Sept. 28, 29 & 30; Indianna Watford plays at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. tinrooffayetteville.com

• Dylan Earl, Christopher Seymour and the Western Cosplay and South Texas Tweek perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Holy Anvil Recording presents Morbid Vision, Chrono Wizard and Claw Marks American at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Smoke and Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

HUNTSVILLE

• Trout Fishing in America, Ashtyn Barbaree, The 1oz Jig, Still on the Hill, Dominic Roy and more perform Oct. 20-22 for the Bear Hollow Hootenanny at Ozark Natural Science Center, 1905 Madison County Road 1305 in Huntsville. The weekend of music, activities and food is part of the nonprofit’s annual fundraiser. Tickets and more information at nsc.us/events-1/2023-bear-hollow-hootenanny.

LOWELL

• Greg Hahn performs comedy Sept. 29-30; up next are Shafi Hossain Oct. 6-7, Patrick Garrity Oct. 13-14, Esther Ku Oct. 20-21, Nick Griffen Oct. 27-28, Geoffrey Asmus Nov. 3-4 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy.

RIVER VALLEY

• All of Her performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Uptown Frills in Mountainburg.

• The Blackwood Quartet performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

• Stereo Blue plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; James Strong Band plays at 8 p.m Sept. 30; Rocky Horror Picking Show happens at 8 p.m. Oct. 6; The Swade Diablos play at 8 p.m. Oct. 7; Live Wire plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 13; War Pony performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Robert Rauch performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30; Jon Dooly performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 27; and Troy Edwards Band performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at JJ’s Grill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Suite 1, Fort Smith.

• The Isaacs perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

• Funeral Suit and TV Preacher host DOG BITE and Blanket of M at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Cousins Music “Upstairs,” 1604 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Donnie Baker performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Soul Asylum performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland. The show is free. Go to soulasylum.com to RSVP. Coming up is Muddy Boots Line Dancing at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28; Billy “Flash” Flashpohler at 5 p.m. and Silent Thunder at 9 p.m. Sept. 29, Back 2 Basics at 5 p.m. and D’Elegantz at 9 p.m. Sept. 30 in Lee Creek Tavern. The casino and hotel are at 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

• Savannah Dexter and Brabo Gator perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Dyer Davis and opener Chris & Lolly perform on Sept. 30 for the Levitt Amp Music Series. Concerts start at 6 p.m. with headliners at 7:30 p.m. at the Riverfront Amphitheatre, 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnic baskets and their dogs. Concessions, vendors, a food truck and children’s activities will be available. More information at 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

• WAKAAN art and music festival is Sept. 29-30 featuring lights and all sorts of EDM goodness with Barclay Crenshaw, LSDREAM, Claude VonStroke, ATYYA, Mersiv, TVBOO, Tripp St., Sully, Sonorous Sounds, SoDown, Ravenscoon, Jantsen, Champagne Drip and so many more at Mulberry Mountain in Ozark. Check the lineup and camping information at wakaanfestival.com.

ROGERS

•Funk Factory performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; JD Clayton and Jed Harrelson perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Railyard Live Concert Series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. railyardlive.com.

• Koe Wetzel, Tanner Usrey and Wade Bowen perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 29; Shinedown with Papa Roach and Spiritbox happens Oct. 5; ODESZA with TOKiMONSTA, QRTR and OLAN happens Oct. 6; The All-American Rejects with New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack and The Getup Kids starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 10; Sting with Joe Sumner close out the season at 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road.

• Blew Reed & The Flatheads play at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Music Depot, 206 W. Walnut St. musicmovesar.com/events

SPRINGDALE

• Stand-up comedy starts at 8 p.m. on Thursdays with Shawna Blake Oct. 5; BradChad Porter with Derek Smith on Oct. 12; Edward Bell with Austin Black Oct. 19; Stephen Taylor on Oct. 26; Mark Masters Nov. 2; and Dwight Simmons on Nov. 9 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E Emma Ave.

• Sip and Sing starts at 7 p.m. with The Atlantics on Sept. 30 and Jenna and the Soul Shakers on Oct. 6 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

WINSLOW

• Daniel Moody, Jen Hajj and Dan Dean perform at 6 p.m Sept. 30; a square dance with caller Steve Green and a concert of traditional songs and ballads starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. ozarkfolkways.org

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.