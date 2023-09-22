Tinkerfest calls kids to the Amazeum Saturday to learn, invent, experience September 22, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



FAQ

Tinkerfest

WHAT — A one-day festival celebrating curiosity and creativity with regional experts, mechanics, craftspeople, makers, artists and tinkerers at 24 activity stations located indoors and outdoors. There’s also a sensory alley, a sponsor zone and a food truck zone. The Amazeum is partnering with six national museums, three local schools, two local public libraries, four community organizations and three makers-in-residence for this year’s festival.

WHEN — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23

WHERE — Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville

COST — Tinkerfest is included with admission to the Amazeum: $12 for adults and kids 2 and older

INFO — amazeum.org/events/tinkerfest and tinkerfest.org