8 Days a Week



Sept. 21 (Thursday)

Book Lovers’ Club — Read whatever you like, fiction or non-fiction, and come give a short report, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Recipe Swap — Mexican cuisine, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Art by Jane Garrison Davidan — Four large paintings depicting Bikes, Blues & BBQ, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 21-22, Headquarters House in Fayetteville. Free. ADDY

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Poet’s Corner — A workshop with Dylan Hopper, 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Open Mic Night — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey’s Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Microsoft Word for Work — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eating Smart, Being Active — 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Vegan Community Potluck — 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Poetluck — Featuring writer Tim Caldwell, potluck at 6 p.m., speaker at 6:30 p.m., The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-7444.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” — The classic 1940s comedy about two sweet old ladies who are also serial killers, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21-23 & 27-30, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Sept. 24, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $12-$20. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

__

Sept. 22 (Friday)

Creative Mornings — A monthly breakfast series for the creative community, 7 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Fundraising Garage Sale — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22-23, Bella Vista Historical Museum. Spaces may still be available. Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049.

Book Sale — Books and more to benefit Friends of the Bella Vista Library, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22-23, 1 Eccleston Lane in Bella Vista. bvpl.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LEGOS for Adults — 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art by the Glass — Photography Collage with Leah Grant, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paint & Sip — Neon glow-in-the-dark piggy, 7 p.m., The Gallery on Garrison in Fort Smith. $35. thegalleryongarrison.com.

__

Sept. 23 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — With Papa Rap, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Guerrilla Girls — Activist Art Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 23-24, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fort Smith Fall Festival — With re-enactors at the Fort Smith National Historic Site, trolley rides, an arts & crafts fair, arts & crafts at the Clayton House & more, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Most events free. Email cody_faber@nps.gov.

Paperpalooza! — A Saturday crafting extravaganza for teens and adults, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Adult Crafts — Perler bead dinosaurs, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

She’s Us in Concert — 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

A Night of One-Acts — Presented by Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas, 7 p.m. Sept. 23 & 2 p.m. Sept. 24, Brick & Mortar, 120 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. $15-$20. Find Theatre Collective on Facebook.

“Great Romantics” — SoNA season opener, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36-$61. aonamusic.org or 443-5600.

__

Sept. 24 (Sunday)

Artist Demo — With Makayla Long, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Sunday Music — With Zane Jeffrey, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Chocolate Festival Fundraiser — With clubs, businesses and individuals offering their favorite chocolate samplings, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Hosted by Friends of the Library. $10. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Squirrel Jam — 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Whose Live Anyway? — With Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $33 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Sept. 25 (Monday)

Fall Classes Begin — Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

BPL in the Community — Book Club discussion of “Shadow and Bone” by Leigh Bardugo, 5 p.m., Best Friends Pet Resource Center, 1312 Melissa Drive in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

NWA Genealogical Society — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga on the Glade — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Gathering Glade. Free. faylib.org.

__

Sept. 26 (Tuesday)

Hoopla Book Club — “Writers & Lovers” by Lily King, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. www.fortsmithlibrary.org/hoopla.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Chess Club — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Bingo for Books — 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Sleuth or Consequence — “Death at La Fenice” by Donna Leon, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Sept. 27 (Wednesday)

We Talk Books — 9:30 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gentle Flow — With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Allostasis Meditation — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Sept. 28 (Thursday)

Pickin’ Time on 59 — Yard sales from Sulphur Springs to Siloam Springs along Arkansas 59, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28-30. 936-1498.

Anyone Can Learn to Letter — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Artist Demo — With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Adult Crafty Corner — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Authors in the Afternoon — With Judy Harrington, author of “Frozen Secrets,” & Bill Wilwers, author of “Murder in Weldon Woods,” 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Cocktail Tour — “Annie Leibovitz at Work,” 5-6:30 p.m. & 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Paper Crafters Unite — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Salsa Dancing for Beginners — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Sept. 29 (Friday)

Narnia Faire — An immersive event with sword fighting, costumes & more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29-30 & noon-5 p.m. Oct. 1, Gulley Park in Fayetteville. $5-$17. thenarniafaire.com.

Author Talk — With Lori Ann Wood, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Part of World Heart Day. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paw Patrol Live — Heroes Unite, 6 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29-$99. waltonartscenter.org.

Cocktail & Create — Basics of Character Design With Natalia Franco, 6-8 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Salsa at the Bell Tower — Part of Hispanic Heritage Month, 6-10:30 p.m., University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

“Underscored” — A performance by Ephrat Asherie Dance, 7 p.m. Sept. 29-30, 2 p.m. Oct. 1, The Momentary in Bentonville. $10-$20. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

__

Sept. 30 (Saturday)

“The Bentonville You Remember” — 10 a.m., Old High auditorium in Bentonville. Building open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Email rlmccro@hotmail.com.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten — A new reading initiative, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Super Saturday — “Caperucita Roja & The Big Bully Wolf” with Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — With Coralie Koonce, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Paw Patrol Live — Heroes Unite, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29-$99. waltonartscenter.org.

Plein Air Art Exhibit — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 30 & noon-4 p.m. Oct. 1, Rockspire, 84 Orchard Ridge Road in Eureka Springs. rockspire.com.

From Scratch to Sauce — A homemade pasta & sauces experience, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $60. artsonmainvb.com.

Tarot Readings — With Red Star, starting at 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $35 per reading. Sign up at usingart.org.

Dance Workshop — With Ephrat and Archie, noon, Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sontag Shogun — Part of the Trillium Salon Series, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

100th Anniversary Celebration — With Papa Rap, Los Veleros, cake, children’s activities and more, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. 750-8180 or springdalelibrary.org.

Tarot for Beginners — 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Taste of Honey — A tasting event, 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Artist Reception — For 2023 Small Metals Artist in Residence, Dana Finimore, 4-6 p.m., Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Free. essa-art.org.

India at a Glance — With Chef Anjana, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $60. ozarkfolkways.org.

Songwriters in the Round — With Daniel Moody, Jen Hajj & dandean, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Oct. 1 (Sunday)

Foraging Hike — And cooking demo with Tim Hammer, 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Falltoberfest — With live music, Arkansas beer, the Spirit-Free Sipping Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Showcase, seasonal games and arts & food vendors, noon-6 p.m., Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Free. downtownfay.org.

WCHS Distinguished Citizens Luncheon — Honoring Marilyn Heifner & Kim Smith, 1 p.m., Bailey Center at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. Hosted by Washington County Historical Society. $20. 521-2970 or info@washcohistoricalsociety.org.

Oktoberfest — With art, games, polka music, German food & beer, 1-5 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk — With Samuel Totten, author of “All Eyes on the Sky,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Paw Patrol Live — Heroes Unite, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29-$99. waltonartscenter.org.

Qigong Meditation — And sound bathing, 2-3:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Divine Trio — Hosted by Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20-$125. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

On Show

“Art + Emotion” — Works by Gary Johnson, through Sept. 30, Art Collective Gallery, 228 S. First St. in Rogers. 877-5868.

“Patsy Lane: Cast in Bronze” — Through Oct. 15, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Voices & Votes: Democracy in America” — Through Oct. 20, Windgate Art Gallery at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday & 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Free. arkansashumanitiescouncil.org.

“Our Art, Our Region, Our Time” — With 94 artworks by regional artists, through Oct. 29, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. waltonartscenter.org.

“N.I. (Natural Intelligence) — An installation by Amos Cochran inspired by pop-up ads and doom scrolling, through Nov. 12, The Tower at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

“Dear Friend” — A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum’s CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Harold Keller: Portals” — A collection of works by former UAFS art professor Harold Keller, through Dec. 16, UAFS Gallery of Art and Design, 535 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Free. uafs.edu/gallery.

On Show — A celebration of Hispanic art, culture and history, the newest exhibition in the Fort Smith Museum of History’s Boyd Gallery features artworks by Isaac Helguera from Mexico and Madjer Linares from El Salvado, through Dec. 31, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. $4-$8. 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.com.

“Seeing One Another” — “New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection,” through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Toys Well Played” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“HUMAN ONE” — A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through January 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Trace Me Back” — An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com