LIVE! Music: Winfest Sept. 16; Nick Shoulders drops new CD; remember Shane Bailey September 15, 2023

“Ozark mountain air, groovy tunes and good vibrations since 1983” is the vibe for Winfest this year. Food, crafts, vendors and more will abound. The Cate Brothers headline the music festival Sept. 16 at Winslow Ballpark. Gates open at 11 a.m. Music starts at 11:30 a.m.

Also performing are Jed Clampit, Crow Johnson, Ahhfugyeahs, Vintage Pistol, Magnolia Brown, Trey Johnson & Jason Willmon, SlowTowne Serenaders and Gone Country. Tickets are $20 in advance at winfestmusicfestival.com or $25 at the gate. No pets, no glass. Coolers, blankets, chairs all good.

Proceeds from Winfest Music Festival are used to fund important programs like Winslow Community Meals and more.

Ain’t ‘All Bad’

Fayetteville’s Nick Shoulders dropped a new album and video of the same name, “All Bad,” earlier this month via Gar Hole Records, the label he founded and co-owns. Another local, Nick Futch, shot the music video near Shoulders’ childhood home in the Ouachita foothills and followed the “old timey” musician along the Arkansas River and into the Ozarks, mimicking Shoulders’ life chronologically along with the song.

After writing most of the album from the front seat of a tour van, Shoulders took a batch of demos he recorded while recovering from covid to his longtime band — bassist/harmony singer Grant D’Aubin, lead guitarist Jack Studer, drummer Cheech Moosekian — and collectively headed to New Orleans. Hoping to emulate the methods of their first two efforts, Shoulders and the band recorded in a home studio on the banks of the Mississippi River.

Shoulders and his band the Okay Crawdad along with Riley Downing (of the Desolades) will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 15 at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Tickets are $20-$60 at georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

This year’s Gar Hole-iday lineup, just released, will feature The Deslondes, Sabine McCalla, Dylan Earl and Two Runner on Dec. 8 and Nick Shoulders, Esther Rose, Chris Acker, Bonnie Montgomery and Maddy Kirgo on Dec. 9 at George’s. Two day passes are $45 at /linktr.ee/gar.hole.iday.

Memorial Bash

The 10th annual Shane Bailey Memorial Bash starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Performing music for the free event are Don Bailey & Friends, BridgeWater Band, The Cabbageheads, The Crumbs and Goodluck Slim. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Chris & Lolly will play for the after-party from 10 to 11 p.m.

The Shane Bailey Memorial Music Society was formed in memory of Fort Smith musician Shane Bailey, son of Don and Terri Bailey. Its mission is to provide funding, education and performance opportunities that foster creative music and artistic expression by helping young people develop and hone their musical and creative skills. Instrument donation to area young musicians and school programs are also important parts of the society’s mission.

BENTONVILLE

• Candy Songs Kids’ Music Fest and Fun with live music from Candy Lee, Backyard Bugs, Papa Rap Lopez, Shaky Bugs and Jenny Dietzel happens from from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at Bentonville Brewing Company, with magician Alan Burdick, Puppets in the Park, bouncy houses, crafts, a sensory station and more. Food trucks and kitchen on site at 901 S.W. 14th St. in Bentonville

• Vintage Pistol play at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61.

• FORMAT Festival with headliners LCD Soundsystem, Alanis Morrisette, Modest Mouse and Leon Bridges — along with a giant lineup of more — happens Sept. 22-24; Rina Sawayama performs Oct. 6 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St.

• Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice open for Taj Farrant at 7 p.m. Sept. 15; Bellwether Sirens and The Higher Arkies play at 8 p.m. Sept. 16; Metal Night with The Salesman, Grand Inquisitor, Under A Spell and Dissentious happens at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• The Mountain Gypsies play at 7 p.m. Sept. 15; Chucky Waggs performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

•Bajer performs at noon Sept. 16 in Basin Park next to the Basin Park Hotel at 12 Spring St.

• George Brothers Band performs at 4 p.m. Sept. 21 and Black Note Band performs at noon, then Simply Seger plays at 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at Eureka Harley-Davidson during Bikes Blues and BBQ festivities happening Sept. 20-23. Country Jesus plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Farm, 1 Blue Heron Lane in Eureka Springs. More information at bikesbluesandbbq.org.

• Joe Nichols performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; The ShotGun Billys and Ian Moore perform a free concert for Bikes, Blues & BBQ at 8 p.m. Sept. 20; Quiet Riot performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Aud, 36 S. Main St.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Buddy Shute Trio plays from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 at Jammin’ Java on the Fayetteville square during the Farmers’ Market. buddyshute.com

• Songwriters in the Garden continues with TV Preacher and The Phlegms from 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 for the Hill City Rumble at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. in Fayetteville. (Pro tip: Bring your camp chair.)

• Katie Alice Greer and Ozark Free Music Society perform an outdoor show at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at The AM/PM Bar, 546 W. Center St. in Fayetteville.

• Switchfoot plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• JerGriffin plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 15; Emma Teresa plays 7 p.m. Sept. 16; Latin Dance night starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 17; Meadowlark plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

• Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad and Riley Downing play at 8 p.m. Sept. 15; Boom Kinetic and The Phase perform at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Shaun Jones performs comedy Sept. 21; Monte Montegomery plays Sept. 22; and The Beach Boys perform a sold-out show Sept. 27 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org

• A special Welcome To Night Vale show starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

• Indiana Watford at 6:30 p.m. and Eli Adams at 10 p.m. Sept. 15; Leyton Robinson performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22; Country Road 26 plays at 10 p.m. Sept. 21-22 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. tinrooffayetteville.com

• Her Set, Her Sound hosts “Rhythms Rhymes and Breaks: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop & 18 Years of Breaking Habits Crew with DJs Afrosia, Phodamentals and Soulfree starting at 9 p.m. Sept. 16; Dylan Earl, Christopher Symour and the Western Cosplay and South Texas Tweek perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Morbid Vision, Chrono Wizard and Claw Marks American perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Smoke and Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

HUNTSVILLE

• Trout Fishing in America, Ashtyn Barbaree, The 1oz Jig, Still on the Hill, Dominic Roy and more perform Oct. 20-22 for the Bear Hollow Hootenanny at Ozark Natural Science Center, 1905 Madison County Road 1305 in Huntsville. The weekend of music, activities and food is part of the nonprofit’s annual fundraiser. Tickets and more informaiton at nsc.us/events-1/2023-bear-hollow-hootenanny

LOWELL

• Drew Lynch performs Sept. 15-16; Greg Hahn performs Sept. 29-30 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy.

RIVER VALLEY

• 357 and Glass Altar perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 15; Gallowwalker, LEONA, Theody and Lost Cause play at 8 p.m. Sept. 16; Phantom Sam plays 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Barbaric Sovereignty, Dirrty Blu and 357 play at 8 p.m. Sept. 23; Stereo Blue plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; James Strong Band plays at 8 p.m Sept. 30; Rocky Horror Picking Show happens at 8 p.m. Oct. 6; The Swade Diablos play at 8 p.m. Oct. 7; Live Wire plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 13; War Pony performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Funeral Suit and TV Preacher host DOG BITE and Blanket of M perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Cousins Music “Upstairs,” 1604 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Donnie Baker performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Rehab with Dark Below happens at 8 p.m. Sept. 15; Savannah Dexter and Brabo Gator perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

• The Levitt Amp Music series continues with Branjae on Sept. 16. Concerts start at 6 p.m. with headliners at 7:30 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs, picnic baskets and dogs are OK. Concessions, vendors, a food truck and children’s activities will be available in the Riverfront Amphitheater at 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

ROGERS

• Blew Reed and the Flatheads play at 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson, 2407 W Hudson Road during Bikes, Blues and BBQ.

• Sabor Kolombia – Espíritu Libre happens at 8 p.m. Sept. 15; Ultra Suede performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 16; Sons of Otis Malone perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 28; Funk Factory performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; JD Clayton and Jed Harrelson perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Railyard Live Concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. railyardlive.com.

• Oreo Blue plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 15; Shawn Holt plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Music Depot, 206 W. Walnut St. musicmovesar.com/events

SPRINGDALE

• A&E music opens for Branjae at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Sip and Sing starts at 7 p.m. with Scott Miller Band on Sept. 15; Axios’ Sept. 16; Dirty Flannel Shirt on Sept. 22; White River Band on Sept. 23; The Atlantics on Sept. 30 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

WINSLOW

• Squirrel Jam starts at 5 p.m. Sept. 24; Daniel Moody, Jen Hajjcq MH and Dan Dean perform at 6 p.m Sept. 30 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. ozarkfolkways.org

