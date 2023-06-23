David Adam Byrnes plans to party June 23 after Rodeo of the Ozarks June 23, 2023

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Now in its 78th year, the Rodeo of the Ozarks runs June 21-24 at Parsons Stadium in Springdale. Founded in 1944 by Shorty Parsons, the rodeo was intended to offer entertainment to the community during World War II — bands played, fiddlers fiddled, there were potato sack races and pie eating contests and the Fourth of July was celebrated.

Over the years, the rodeo became a destination for Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association competitors and home to events like steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding and barrel racing.

This year, each rodeo performance is themed: June 21 is Faith & Family Night; June 22, Hispanic Heritage Night; June 23, Rope Your Dreams Night; and June 24, Let Freedom Ring Night. Performing June 23 after the rodeo is up-and-coming red dirt country music artist David Adam Byrnes, who answered these questions for What’s Up!

Q. What kind of music were you listening to — and how was it different from what your friends were listening to — growing up in Sherwood, Ark.?

A: If it was on country radio, especially in the ’90s, I was listening to it. I definitely gravitated to the “hat acts” the most. I feel like a lot of the kids I grew up with listened to what I did as well. They just probably listened to more genres as well, where I was country or bust.

Q. Is there a song — one particular song — that set you on the path to where you are today? Either one you heard as a youngster or one you wrote and performed?

A: I’d have to say “Beer Bucket List.” That’s the song where I moved to Texas from Nashville, hit the restart button, and truly got back to my roots and doing the music I truly have always wanted to do. If not for that song, I don’t know that my career would be where it is now.

Q. I loved a quote I saw in procountrymusic.com: “You can only say “I love you,” “I hate you” or “We’re breaking up” in so many ways…” Are those the three facets of country music or of all music? And how do you come up with new ways to address those things?

A: I think that’s all music, but country music is supposed to tell a story and paint a picture, so I think the depth of the song and its lyrics matter so much more in country. And honestly, it’s just living more and more life. The more you see and experience the more you can relate to to write about.

Q. Now that you’re in love and getting married and all that goes with that, how does it change your music and your touring life?

A: I think our life together inspires every song in some way. She’s actually a critical care nurse, but she’s been forced to learn the musician life, and she’s handled it like a champ. Of course, some days have their battles, but she always has my back.

Q. What would you say to encourage people who don’t love “country music” or don’t know what country music means today? Why should they come see you perform?

A: I just feel it’s the purest form of reality. It’s real music. Real songs about real hard working people. … At least my music is. Most of all, not everyone can say they love what they do, and I couldn’t dream of a day of not being able to step on a stage and entertain.

FAQ

Rodeo of the Ozarks:

David Adam Byrnes

WHEN — After the June 23 rodeo performance

WHERE — The community building on the grounds of Parsons Stadium in Springdale

COST — $10 after the rodeo performance

INFO — rodeooftheozarks.org

FYI — The Rodeo of the Ozarks Parade is set for 10 a.m. June 21 on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale.