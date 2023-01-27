LIVE! Music: Ana Popovic, March to August, Brick Fields, Mug Lung and more January 27, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Ana Popovic, described as “one helluva guitar player” by Bruce Springsteen, is coming to Bentonville.

She is touring in support of her upcoming album, “Power,” due for release on May 2 on ArtisteXclusive Records. The album is a powerful and personal tale of survival through faith, determination and tenacity. In the fall of 2020, while the world was dealing with covid, Popovic was diagnosed with breast cancer. Having lost her mom three years before to the same illness, everything including whether or not to continue making music was in question. With encouragement from her bass player and 14 chemotherapy treatments, Popovic wrote a new album and is hitting the road.

Popovic performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. Tickets are $20-$35 at stubs.net. Search “Ana Popovic Live at the Meteor.”

BENTONVILLE

• Riley Downing (of The Deslondes) will perform for an intimate house show starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Details about the show are at facebook.com/bloodbuzzentertainment.

"Feelin Americana" with Charlie Memphis, Presley Drake, Townhousefire and Ted Hammig & The Campaign starts at 8 p.m. Jan. 27; "Love is a Losing Game" tribute to Amy Winehouse with Jenna and the Soul Shakers with special guests Chris and Brian happens at 7 p.m. Feb. 11; Down Home Punch plays at 8 p.m. March 10; Taj Farrant plays at 8 p.m. March 24-25 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Tuesday Night Jazz featuring Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet starts at 7 p.m. every Tuesday; Randall Shreve performs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and The Irie Trio plays reggae every Thursday at Undercroft (basement of Preacher’s Son) 210 N.W. A St. undercroftbar.com/events.

• From B’way with Love featuring Eryn LeCroy and accompaniment by Dan Miccicchi starts at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Great Room at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art, 600 Museum Way. crystalbridges.org

EUREKA SPRINGS

• March to August performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale play at 7 p.m. Jan. 28; Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 3; Jenna & Troy play at 7 p.m Feb. 4; Shilah Molina and The Honky Tonk Flame perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Bryan Copeland performs at 7 p.m Feb. 11; Sebastian Bordeaux plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Avery Waltz plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 18; Patti Steel plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 24; 96 Miles performs at 7 p.m. March 3 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• The Bottom of the Barrel performs at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 28; MK Ultra (Ben Miller and Pat Kay) performs at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 4; Magnolia Brown plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 11; Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs play at 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Circle of Thirds performs at 5 p.m. Feb. 17; Mick Byrd performs at 5 p.m. Feb. 18; Common Roots plays at 3 p.m. Feb. 19; Statehouse Electric performs at 5 p.m. March 14 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Frost Fest featuring Nick Shoulders & Okay Crawdad, The Phlegms and Vintage Pistol starts at 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 N. McConnell Ave. facebook.com/fossilcovebrewing

• Natural Lite and Sad Palomino perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 5; GOON and Teethe play at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2, in Fayetteville.

• Chris Arcana plays at 8 p.m. Jan. 27; Circle of Thirds performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 28; Rachel B performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 29; Maple Street performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar

• The Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience with Elio Villafranca and Friends happens at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; The Music of Sam Cooke – The King of Soul starring Bradd Marquis starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 30; Ulysses Owens Jr.’s Generation Y starts at 7:30 p.m. March 4 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org.

• Happy hour with Brick Fields starts at 6 p.m. and Casey Donahew performs at 9 p.m. Jan. 27; Gin & Juice: A 90s Hip Hop Party with Amor starts at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 28; The Fayetteville Jazz Collective performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 30; Wyatt Putman plays at 8 p.m. Feb. 2; a special Happy Hour concert celebrating Gary Hutchinson’s 70th birthday starts at 6 p.m. with Ozark Riviera at 9 p.m. Feb. 3; a Frost Fest after-party with Monk is King and Cadillac Jackson starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 4; MK Ultra plays at 8 p.m. Feb. 5; Austin Meade and Mitch Ferguson perform at 8 p.m Feb. 8 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Cory Branan plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Heartbreak House, 229 N. Block Ave. corybranan.com.

• St. Paul & The Broken Bones perform Feb. 1; Rick Ross plays March 3; Ian Munsick on March 4; and Drive-By Truckers perform at 6 p.m. March 19; Houndmouth performs at 6 p.m. March 31 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Mud Lung, TV Preacher and Liquid Courage perform at 8 p.m. March 11 at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

•Good Medicine performs from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29 at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road.

• A & E Music performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at Mojo’s Pints & Pies East, 2630 E. Citizen Drive. erindetherage.com

• House parties with DJ Susie Q, DJ Raquel and DJ Girlfriend start at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at 1022 N. Lancelot Ave. Tickets are $10 at Eventbrite. See linktr.ee/dj_raquel_ for more information.

• Coulter Wall and Vincent Neil Emerson perform a sold-out show on Feb. 16 at Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain St.

• Ozark Free Music Society presents Jandek at 7:30 p.m. March 4 (brownpapertickets.com, search “Ozark Free Music Society”); Bill Callahan plays at 7 p.m. March 10 (tickets on Eventbrite) in Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. Fayetteville.

• Arkansas Black Music and Film Expo kicks off at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 with film screenings and a performance by The Rodney Block Collective featuring Bijoux at Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain St. Celebrations continue with a Mardi Gras parade featuring music by The Racy Brothers and Crescent City Combo performing at George’s Majestic Lounge ($10) from 2-5 p.m. then Funk Factory, Branjae, Avery Sunshine, H-Town, and Ying Yang Twins perform at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at George’s Majestic Lounge. Tickets and more information at musicmovesar.com/events/list.

FORT SMITH

• Dirty Flannel Shirt plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at JJ’s Grill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith.

• Matt Schofield performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; The Iguanas play March 30 at 801 Media Center, 801 N. “A” St.in Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

• Jason Boland & The Stragglers perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Chapel Hart performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour starts at 8 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29; Logan Mize performs at 8 p.m. May 5 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Paul Cauthen performs a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Carson Jeffrey and The Lowdown Drifters play at 8 p.m. Feb. 10; Pecos & The Rooftops and Huser Brothers Band play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; The Tejano Punk Tour featuring Giovanni and the Hired Guns with Slade Coulter starts at 8 p.m. March 3; Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke play at 8 p.m. March 31 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Mildenhall with special guests Fight Dream perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 27 and Like Before performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 28; Mud Lung and Protohive play at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events

LOWELL

• Comedians performing soon are Derrick Stroup Jan. 27-28; Nick DiPaolo Feb. 3-4; Jeff Shaw Feb. 10-11; Monty Franklin Feb. 25; and Sarah Colonna March 3-4 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Patti Steel performs at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at TXAR House, 330 S. First St. pattisteel.com

• Walker Hayes performs on April 21; Tyler Childers with Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham perform April 22; Matchbox Twenty performs June 23; Foreigner and Loverboy perform July 14; Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Uncle Kracker happens July 28 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts

SPRINGDALE

• Down Home Punch plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 11 at Fatty Hacker’s Sports Bar, 2500 S. Thompson St. in Springdale.

• Natural State Comedy welcomes Joe Fernandez Feb. 2; Richard Douglas Jones Feb. 9, a RodeoBookClub Takeover Feb. 16; and Andrew Frank Feb. 23. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. naturalstatecomedy.com

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Trea Landon and Empire play at 9 p.m. Jan. 27 at Seven at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.