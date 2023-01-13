8 Days a Week



Jan. 12 (Thursday)

TEAse Me — Celebrate National Hot Tea Day with a tea sampler, all day, Fort Smith Main and Miller Libraries. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Crimes & Clues Book Club — 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Recess — Creative ideas for using a planner, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Citizenship Classes — 3:30-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artists’ Reception — For “Influencers,” a new group show, 5-8 p.m., Brews in Eureka Springs. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

The Book Was Better Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour — Light And Shadow, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Art Workshop — Creative weaving with the Amazeum, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Join the waitlist at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Global Save Soil Movement — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Latin Dance Adventures — Exploring styles such as Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Kizomba, Cumbia and more, 7-11 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free but ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 13 (Friday)

Mindfulness Flow Yoga — With Kyndal Saverse, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The KUAF Lunch Hour — With Amos Cochran, noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Throw & Go Fridays — A one-time pottery wheel session, 6 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $22. artsonmainvb.com.

Midnight Brew — For those superstitious about Friday the 13th, 6 p.m.-midnight, Fort Smith Brewing Co. $50. fortsmithbrewing.com.

Indie Films Central and South America — 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Jan. 14 (Saturday)

Clay Handbuilding Class — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays for six weeks, The Clay Studio at Wishing Springs Gallery in Bella Vista. $202. 273-1798.

NWA Comic Con — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 14 & 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 15, Rogers Convention Center. $30 & up. nwacomiccon.com.

Meditation & Art — 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Wizard of Oz” — A movie day with costumes, props, bubbles and themed crafts, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Artist Demo — With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

RAM Saturday — Make-and-take art projects, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Gallery Conversation — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation — 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon — Paper projects for adults, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Paint A Pot — 3 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $27. artsonmainvb.com.

Recommitment Banquet — Hosted by the NWA MLK Council, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. $50 & up. 409-1139 or contactus@nwamlk.org.

“The Etiquette of Courtship” — Themed tours of the turn-of-the-20th-century Hawkins House, through May 20, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“From Portraits to Polaroids” — A selection of photographs and cameras that illustrate the evolution of photography from formal portraits to candid Polaroids and instant photography, Collections Gallery, through July 8, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

__

Jan. 15 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Guided Tour — “Fred Cousins: A Retrospective,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

A Concert of Prayer — Honoring Martin Luther King Jr., 5 p.m., St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

__

Jan. 16 (Monday)

MLK Day Breakfast — 7:30 a.m., followed by a symbolic march at 9:30 a.m., Grove Community Center in Fort Smith. Hosted by UAFS. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in downtown Springdale. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 17 (Tuesday)

Big Kid Story Time — For ages 5-8, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — “The Other Family” by Wendy Corsi Staub, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

__

Jan. 18 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 — Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Brainteasers — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Poetry Story Time — 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Book Chatter — 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Bilingual Family Story Time — 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

A Family Practice — With Bill Russell, Dr. Bill Lindsey and Mary Ryan, 6:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

__

Jan. 19 (Thursday)

The Civil Rights Movement — A lecture with Matt McCoy, 11 a.m., Gardner 201 at University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

We’re Hooked — Crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Lunar New Year Celebration — With the Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas, 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven — 5 p.m. Jan. 19-20, Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Bachman-Wilson House: Frank Lloyd Wright and His Apprentices, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pajama Story Time — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

__

Jan. 20 (Friday)

BPL In The Community — Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion Museum in Bentonville. Hosted by Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Winter Yoga Series — Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Collaboration to Foster Cultural Tolerance — With Ann-Gee Lee, 1 p.m., Vines 235 at University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Gallery Talk — With composer David Biedenbender, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Khemia Ensemble — 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail & Create — With Dejuan Gilchrist, 6:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

SeasonLeaks! — Announcing Season 38, doors open at 6 p.m. with food and drinks, announcement at 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Jan. 21 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Lego free play, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sewing Class — Make a makeup pouch, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Join the wait list at faylib.org.

Pups & Pages — Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 11:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Koji & Garum — A cooking class with Tim Hammer, 11 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. ozarkfolkways.org.

Books & Blanket Forts — For grades 6-8, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Book Signing — With David Lee Holcomb, author of “The Bone Doll,” 3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Volunteer Cart Guide Info Session — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 22 (Sunday)

Blackened Fruit & Veggies — A cooking class with Tim Hammer, 11 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Jan. 24

Auditions — For “Death On The Line,” produced by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 7 p.m. Jan. 24 & 26, First Presbyterian Church in Springdale. Email radiotheater16@gmail.com.

__

Holiday Fun

Dye Family Christmas-Cloverdale Lights — A free Christmas light show sequenced to over an hour of music on FM radio from 5:30 to 11:45 p.m. through Jan. 9, 10537 Oak Tree Circle, Rogers. facebook.com/DyeFamilyChristmas

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza — Open through February, a 7,000-square-foot ice skating rink at 214 N.E. A St. $7 per skating session including skate rental. Ice skating lessons are available through Bentonville Parks and Recreation. See bentonvillear.com/1375/Ice-Skating-Lessons for more information.

__

On Show

Ozark Folkways — Reopens Feb. 3 in Winslow. ozarkfolkways.org.

“The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience” — Extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

Fish In Any Medium — Through Jan. 20, Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. The gallery is open for viewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; check for holiday hours. Free. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

“Fashioning America” — American fashion history through some recognizable names — Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss — but more so through “little-known fashion heroes,” through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

“Ken Smith’s Buffalo River Country” — Remembering the creation of the national river, extended through Feb. 28, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Entre/Between” — Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

“In The Making” — A new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes and lessons learned along the way, through May 2023, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com