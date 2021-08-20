8 Days a Week

Aug. 20 (Friday)

BPL in the Community — Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — 3 in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Chef’s Table — Nature’s Bounty has been canceled at Crystal Bridges Museum. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art by the Glass — Recycled Paper Relief with Eloa Jane, 6:30 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Ocean Body” — A 45 minute multi-screen film and music installation, through Aug. 22, Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free; registration required. themomentary.org/calendar/ocean-body/

Aug. 21 (Saturday)

Discover the Grounds — Singing Insects of Arkansas, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Day — Bubbles, Boats, and Floats, with artmaking, music by Melody Pond and Still on the Hill (pictured), storytelling and more, noon-5 p.m. Aug. 22, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 22 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nature Weekend Partner Chats — And plant giveaway, noon-5 p.m., South Lawn, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Day — Bubbles, Boats, and Floats, with artmaking, music by Melody Pond and Still on the Hill, storytelling and more, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“American Mariachi” — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m Saturday-Sunday, through Aug. 29, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $10-$54. theatre2.org.

“Primating” — A romantic comedy by Jennifer Vanderbes centering on a primatologist, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through Aug. 29, Arkansas Repertory Theatre at Civitan Pavilion at the Little Rock Zoo. $45. 501-378-0405 or TheRep.org.

Aug. 23 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga @ FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

“American Mariachi” — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m Saturday-Sunday, through Aug. 29, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $10-$54. theatre2.org.

Aug. 24 (Tuesday)

Sleuth or Consequences — Mystery books of all types, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Aug. 25 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Member Scoop — “Crystal Bridges at 10” guided tour, 1 p.m. & 6 p.m., Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Write Now — Adapting Personal Narrative With Jane Blunschi, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 26 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 27 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — 3 in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Night Out — A museum-wide celebration of 10 years, 6-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Aug. 28 (Saturday)

Non-Fiction Book Sale — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Hosted by Friends of the Library. Most paperbacks are 50 cents and most hardback books are $1. Sale continues Aug. 29-30. 783-0229 or www.fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Crystal Bridges at 10,” 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation — Reading with Jane Blunschi, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Gone But Not Forgotten: Eureka Icons” — Including “The Mellon Seller,” oil on canvas by Miriam McKinnie, 1951, until Aug. 24, Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Aug. 29 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

On Show

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum — 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

“Gone But Not Forgotten: Eureka Icons” — Until Aug. 24, Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

“Creativity Cubed” — What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

“Art in Aviation” — In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Coach Blackie Bond: Rogers High School Football Legend” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Sept. 25, Rogers Historical Museum at the Hailey Building, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Light of Freedom” — A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty’s iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

“Selections From the Permanent Collection” — Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Crystal Bridges at 10” — A celebration of the museum’s first decade, through Sept. 26, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Intimate Immensity” — Paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, July 28-Oct. 22, 211 South in Bentonville. Email curator Kellie Lehr at kellie.lehr@gmail.com.

“Gone Fishing!” — A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

— Becca Martin-Brown

