Secchi Day Science Fair Goes Online While Sampling Done On Lake August 13, 2021

In August 2006, Beaver Water District created the Secchi Day event on Beaver Lake to recruit citizen scientists to help conduct Secchi dips and collect water samples at 35 locations around Beaver Lake at approximately the same time, says district spokeswoman Amy Wilson. “The lake’s water quality matters because it is the source of drinking water for most of Northwest Arkansas. Water quality relates directly to the cost to ‘treat’ the water to make it potable or safe to drink. This sampling portion of the event is important because we are doing an examination of the ‘health’ of the lake on one day each year at the same time.” (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Flip Putthoff)



Secchi Day

WHAT — An online science fair, during which participants can view and do over 70 “exhibits” brought to you by more than 20 Secchi Day Science Fair Partners and friends.

WHO — Hosted by Beaver Water District “because when you know more about the water that keeps you alive then you care about it more.”

WHEN — While the Secchi disk water quality sampling will take place Aug. 21, the science fair is ongoing.

WHERE — Online at www.bwdh2o.org/education-outreach/secchi-day/

COST — Free

INFO — 756-3651 or email awilson@bwdh2o.org