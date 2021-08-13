Secchi Day Science Fair Goes Online While Sampling Done On Lake
Secchi Day
WHAT — An online science fair, during which participants can view and do over 70 “exhibits” brought to you by more than 20 Secchi Day Science Fair Partners and friends.
WHO — Hosted by Beaver Water District “because when you know more about the water that keeps you alive then you care about it more.”
WHEN — While the Secchi disk water quality sampling will take place Aug. 21, the science fair is ongoing.
WHERE — Online at www.bwdh2o.org/education-outreach/secchi-day/
COST — Free
INFO — 756-3651 or email awilson@bwdh2o.org
Categories: Family Friendly