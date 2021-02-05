8 Days a Week

Feb. 5 (Friday)

Story Break — With Mrs. Tiffany, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Member Preview — “Crafting America,” a new exhibition celebrating the skill and individuality of craft within the broad context of American art, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 418-5728 or crystalbridges.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Gary Hutchison’s Birthday Bash, 5:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $8-$10. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

“Schitt’s Creek” Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live . Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Opening Exhibition Lecture — “Crafting America” with curators Jen Padgett and Glenn Adamson, 7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at crystalbridges.org.

“Buyer & Cellar” — A one-man comedy starring Jacob Andrews about an unemployed actor who finds work in Barbra Streisand’s basement, 8 p.m. Feb. 5-6; 2 p.m. Feb. 7; again Feb. 11-14, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets start at $15. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org. Seating will be socially distanced with 124 patrons maximum, and masks are required to enter the theater.

LIVE! in NWA — Jesse Dean & Co., 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Free. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Feb. 6 (Saturday)

Virtual Teachers’ Retreat — The Art of Letting Go, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at crystalbridges.org.

Miss Fox’s Valentine’s Day — A virtual puppet show, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook. Free. faylib.org.

Lil Miss Coder — A workshop for 5th-8th graders, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Lift Every Voice — Ozakwaaba concert, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Vimeo. Free. faylib.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Jenna & Tony, 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Free. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Feb. 7 (Sunday)

Lift Every Voice — Poetry As Healing with Na’Tosha De’Von, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 8 (Monday)

Paper Heart Craft — All day, Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Crafting With Ms. Mayra — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — “Kindred” by Octavia Butler, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Catch ‘Em All At The Library — For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Mardi Gras Bead Art — 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

Cover to Cover Book Club — “Greenglass House” by Kate Milford, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free for grades 4-6. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Letters for Valentine’s Day — Guidelines on what to write and a step-by-step demonstration on envelope decorating, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 9 (Tuesday)

Preschool Story Time — With Miss Nathalie, 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

First Edition Adult Book Club — “The Nickle Boys” by Colson Whitehead, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Colorin, Colorado — Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual DITry — DIY projects with Evan, the teen librarian, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and Instagram. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

LIVE! in NWA — TJ Scarlett, 5-7 p.m., JJ’s in Bella Vista. jjsgrill.com.

Books & Brews — “Bluebird, Bluebird” by Attica Locke, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 10 (Wednesday)

Off-The-Cuff Cooking — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour — Black History Month, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Book Club — “Truly Devious” by Maureen Johnson, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free for grades 7-12. bentonvillelibrary.org.

NASA’s Mars Perserverance Mission — With Rachel Slank, Ph.D. candidate in Space and Planetary Sciences and Mars Lab manager at the University of Arkansas, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Write Now — “All Our Relations” with Joseph Bruchac, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Feb. 11 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Chinese New Year Story Time — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Make It in a Minute — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

The Wilderness Library — With Susan Young of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 12 (Friday)

Story Safari — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Virtual Architecture Tour — Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fandom Friday — A staff member geeks out about books, movies or games, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and Instagram. Free for teens. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Nace Brothers, 5:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Repo’d Trailer, 8-10 p.m., JJ’s in Rogers. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Dirty Flannel Shirt, 8-10 p.m., JJ’s in Fort Smith. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Homage to The Police, 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $12. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Feb. 13 (Saturday)

Virtual Discover the Grounds — Great Backyard Bird Count with Jay Schneider, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Black History Month Story Time — With Northwest Arkansas Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube. Free. faylib.org.

LIVE! in NWA — Mixtapes, 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $15. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Feb. 14 (Sunday)

LIVE! in NWA — Ward Davis, Feb. 19, The Sphinx Club in Fort Smith. $60 per two-person table.

fortsmith.templelive.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Ronnie Milsap, April 10, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $35-$75. templelive.com.

LIVE! in NWA — Tech N9ne, April 15, Temple Live in Fort Smith. $25. templelive.com.

