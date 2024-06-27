8 Days a Week



At The Theatre

“Responders” — A world premiere of the dark comedy by Joseph Scott Ford, 2 p.m. June 30, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $43-$68. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Opera In The Ozarks — Through July 19 with a double bill of short operas, “Beauty and the Beast” by Vittorio Giannini and “L’enfant et les Sortileges” by Maurice Ravel, along with “The Crucible” by Robert Ward and “La traviata” by Giuseppe Verdi, Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org and 253-8595.

“Rent” — Produced by Arkansas Public Theatre, 8 p.m. Aug. 8; 2 and 8 p.m. Aug. 10; 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at The Medium in Springdale. Email manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org for ticket information.

Read & Write

Book Talk at Night — “Furious Hours” by Casey Cep, 6:30 p.m. July 1, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sci Fi Book Club — 5:30 p.m. July 3, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Books & Brews — “Seven Lies” by Elizabeth Kay, 6 p.m. July 3, Flyaway Brewing in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk — “Piranesi” by Susanna Clarke, 1 p.m. July 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Try Something New

“The Secrets of Cemetery Symbols” — With Marcus Woodward, 5:30 p.m. July 2, Fort Smith Museum of History. $4-$8 regular admission. fortsmithmuseum.org.

Exploring Your Family History — Immigration records, 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 2, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Weaving Demo — With the NWA Handweavers Guild, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 11, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Herbal Oxymels & Elixirs — With Yarb Apothecary, 1 p.m. July 13, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. ozarkfolkways.org.

Out & About

Thunder on the Mountain — Mustang show, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. July 6, Pine Mountain Village in Eureka Springs. Parade at 4 p.m., eurekaspringschamber.com.

Something Sporty — The history of sports mascots, 3:30 p.m. July 10, West Fork Public Library. Presented by Shiloh Museum. Free. westforkpubliclibrary.com.

Pollinator Garden Workshop — With Grounds Manager Marty Powers, 10-11:30 a.m. July 11, Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Free. Register at shilohmuseum.org.

Fiber Play Saturday — With the Wool & Wheel Spinners Guild, 10 a.m. July 20, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Garage Sale — July 20, Museum Store at The Momentary. Free admission. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Warbird Weekend — Aug. 3-4, Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. arkansasairandmilitary.com.

Walk & Talk Art

First Saturday Art Walk — 4-7 p.m. July 6, downtown Eureka Springs. Free. facebook.com/eurekaspringsarthub.

Art on the Bricks Art Walk — “Americana Vibes,” 4:30-7:30 p.m. July 11, downtown Rogers. Free. rogerslowell.com.

Artist Lecture — With Amy Scoggins, 5:30 p.m. July 12, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Studio Demo — Painting and collage with Addyson Hoey, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 13, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Dust, Drought, and Dreams Gone Dry: The Dust Bowl & Great Depression” — Through Aug. 31; museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Free with regular admission ($4-$8). 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.org.

Take The Kids

The Amazeum’s Amusement Park Adventures — For grades 8-12, 2 p.m. July 2, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Wonderful Wednesday — Snakes with Chad Lowe of the AGFC Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 2 p.m. July 3, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Wild for Wednesday — “Little Red’s Most Unusual Day” with Opera in the Ozars, 1:30 p.m. July 10, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Movie Matinee — “Wish” (PG), 2 p.m. July 11, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Rogers Explorers — 10 a.m.-noon July 12 & July 26, Rogers Historical Museum. For ages 6-12. $10. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

At The Movies

Film Screening & Artist Talk — “Jamie Wyeth and the Unflinching Eye” with Jamie Wyeth, 4 p.m. June 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Monday Movie Marathon — “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” 10 a.m., and “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” 2 p.m. July 1, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Summer Family Movies — “The Neverending Story,” 2 p.m. July 5, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Friday Film — “Red-Headed Woman” (NR, 1932), 2 p.m. July 5, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Summer Family Movies — “The Rescuers” (G), 2 p.m. July 12, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Movies in the Park — “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” 8:30 p.m. July 12, Tilles Park in Fort Smith. Free. fortsmithar.gov.

Get Crafty!

Sew Simple — Make a cell phone cradle, 10 a.m.-noon July 6, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Beginning Quilting — Card Trick, 1 p.m. July 6, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Crafternoon — Air plant holder, 2-4 p.m. July 13, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Hear It Here

Mountain Street Stage — The Phase, 2 p.m. June 30, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Brick Fields, 2 p.m. July 7, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Still on the Hill in Concert — 6 p.m. July 13, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Eat & Drink

Cocktail Tour — American History, 6-7:30 p.m. July 4, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wednesday Over Water — Stroll Through the Collection: Interpretations by Chef Jon Sawrie and Mindy Besaw, 6 p.m. July 10, Crystal Bridges Museum. $105. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Celebrate Independence!

Jamboreeka — Fireworks, live music, water games, food & beer, July 4, Lake Leatherwood in Eureka Springs. Free. eurekaspringschamber.com.

Fireworks Spectacular — With music by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, gates at 7 p.m. July 4, Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $3-$25. amptickets.com.

