8 Days a Week



Try Something New

Social Dance For Adults — Learn salsa, tango, foxtrot and more, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 18-July 23, Jones Center in Springdale. Register at thejonescenter.net/social-dance.

Turpentine Creek Mopar Classic — June 21-22, Eureka Springs Community Center and Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs. tcmoparclassic.com.

Pollinator Festival — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 22, The Pavilion, 13 Buckskin Lane in Holiday Island. Free. 244-9594.

Mushrooms of the Ozarks — With physician and Master Naturalist Mark Bowers, 2 p.m. June 23, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

MoPros — Ikebana Floral Design Workshop, 6-8 p.m. June 26, the Momentary in Bentonville. $45. themomentary.org.

Pollinator Pals — Defending the Diana Fritillary butterfly with Master Naturalist Shawn Hunter, 10 a.m.-noon June 29, Historic Cane Hill College near Lincoln. Free. Register at historiccanehillar.org/pollinator-pals.

__

Walk & Talk Art

Gallery Talk — Storage Jar by David Drake, 1 p.m. June 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo — With Natalia Franco, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 22, The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Guided Tour — 2 p.m. select Sundays including June 23, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Table Talks — “Reflections on Life and Art” with visual artists Zeek Taylor and Lelani Law, 6 p.m. June 26, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. Register at tickettailor.com/events/cache/1122856.

DIY Friday — Woven bead art, 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 28, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35. Register at fsram.org.

Film Screening & Artist Talk — “Jamie Wyeth and the Unflinching Eye” with Jamie Wyeth, 4 p.m. June 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Take The Kids

Splash Day — Pop With Pop, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. CANCELED.

Cart Program — Calling 911, 1-3 p.m. June 19, U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission ($8-$15). marshalsmuseum.org.

Touch a Truck — With a fire truck, 10 a.m. June 21, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Fun Fridays — With magician Marty Boone, 10 a.m. June 21, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — With Jason D’Vaude the Circus Man, 10 a.m. June 22, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Barnyard Buddies — Farm animals to pet, 10:30 a.m. June 22, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

“Monkeys, Moon and Ice Cream” — By NWA Audio Theatre, 2 p.m. June 29, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Priceless Nights — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay what you wish. amazeum.org.

__

At The Movies

Movie Matinee — “Elemental,” 2 p.m. June 20, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Summer Family Movies — “The Road to El Dorado,” 2 p.m. June 21, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Get Crafty!

Marshallese Jewelry Workshop — With Miko Lasmus, 10:30 a.m.-noon June 22, Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Free, but registration required. shilohmuseum.org.

Adult Workshop — Enclosed Nature with Melissa Cowper-Smith, 1-4 p.m. June 22, Durand-Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $102. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Recess — Paper Pieced Art, 10:30 a.m.-noon June 28, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Adult Crafts — Ebru Turkish water marbling, 2-3:30 p.m. June 28, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Historically Speaking

Lye Soap Demonstration — 10 a.m.-noon June 20, Huntsville Public Library. Hosted by Shiloh Museum. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Apple Industry in Benton County — 10:30 a.m.-noon June 22, Siloam Springs Heritage Day, Siloam Springs Museum. Hosted by Shiloh Museum. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

__

Get Healthier

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m. June 17, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m. June 18, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Moment of Meditation — 11:45 a.m. June 28, the Momentary in Bentonville. $5. themomentary.org.

__

Hear It Here

Mountain Street Stage — The D*mn Neighbors, 2 p.m. June 16, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Exquisite Transformations — Inspired by “Exquisite Creatures” and performed by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7 p.m. June 28, Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Read & Write

Authors in the Afternoon — With Jeffrey Abernathy, author of “The Order of the 66,” 4-6 p.m. June 18, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Follow The Rabbit — TheatreSquared playwriting workshop, 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 18, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

The Book Lover’s Club — Read whatever you like, then share, 10 a.m. June 20, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Poetluck — With award-winning multi-media artist, photojournalist, and writer John Rankine, 6:30 p.m. June 20, Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Potluck at 6 p.m. Free. writerscolony.org/events or 253-7444.

Author Talk — With poet Sue Frizzell, 10 a.m.-noon June 22, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Hoopla Book Club — “The Joy Luck Club” by Amy Tan, 2 p.m. June 25, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Genealogy Writer’s Workshop — Scrapbooking party, 5:30 p.m. June 25, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Bingo for Books — 6 p.m. June 25, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Wonderful Wednesday — Author Visit with Vaunda Micheaux Nelson, author of “Bad News for Outlaws: The Remarkable Life of Bass Reeves, Deputy U. S. Marshal,” 2 p.m. June 26, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Eat & Drink

Cocktail Tour — “A Night With Frank Lloyd Wright,” 6 p.m. June 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By the Glass — Marcus Vasquez, 6-8 p.m. June 21, Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Pride Celebration, 6-7:30 p.m. June 27, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com