Sharing third spaces: HopOut and Haus of Untz curate multi-genre dance floor May 17, 2024

While they may not listen to the same music, the people behind The HopOut and Haus of Untz are the same. So they decided to dance about it.

While The HopOut tends toward punk and hardcore riffs, and Haus of Untz focuses on EDM and electronic beats, the two groups decided to collaborate on a unique and high-energy show May 24 at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

“Multi-genre shows can be tough, but we worked really hard in building the lineup for this show that will create a unique experience, represent both groups, but still balance the shift in energies — since our genres can feel so different,” says Jordan Pitts of The HopOut.

Both groups discussed ways to layer sets by Haus of Untz musicians — DJ Girlfriend, ROCKELLE and Susie Q — alongside local synthpop group Modeling and dream punk rock by stepmom of Tulsa.

“We tried to layer it so that the energy increases throughout the night, meaning that you’ll be surrounded by groovier, melodic tunes at the front end and energized by hype and danceable tunes by the end,” says Raquel Thompson of Haus of Untz.

One common thread, however — dancing and having a good time.

“We’re both very passionate about the Arkansas music scene and want to do everything in our power to build it up in a way that allows local artists to thrive. We both pay artists fairly and try to make them feel as comfortable as possible. On top of that, we are passionate about creating third spaces,” says Thompson.

The duo at The HopOut agrees.

“[Third spaces] are so integral to the health of the creative community at large, and we’ve seen the loss of those in recent years at an unprecedented pace. But overall, we love bringing people together – and for HopHaus, the idea that we can bring together two completely different audiences seemed like a great way to do that.”

In this case, the third space is the dance floor.

“Dance floors and clubs are 110% included in the third space category because music is a tool to bring people together,” says Thompson. “When people come to a Haus of Untz or HopOut show, they can expect to meet others who are just as into the music as they are in a safe, inclusive, judgment-free space.”

The two collectives have been fans of each other’s work for some time, says Pitts.

“From the beginning of Haus of Untz and meeting the rest of the crew, we knew we wanted to make some sort of collaboration happen. We have nothing but the utmost respect for the culture Haus of Untz has built in such a short span of time, and we are always looking for ways to support other community groups — especially when they’re this awesome!”

Thompson says that she and her collaborators at Haus of Untz — Ashley Worthey and Susie Najarro — admire The HopOut’s goal to create safe and inclusive spaces.

“We’re all about that too, so when we meet other groups who operate in the same way, we always try to support and/or work with them in any way.”

After the May 24 show, Haus of Untz is planning a variety of shows with various themes over the summer. The HopOut says they’ll be slowing down for some river time, but are looking forward to a show at the Fayetteville Public Library this summer. Keep up with both on Instagram or sign up for the Haus of Untz newsletter on their website.

FAQ

HopHaus

WHAT — The punk and hardcore collective The HopOut and electronic music collective Haus of Untz come together for a night of punk rock, house music and serious movement with music from DJ Girlfriend, stepmom, ROCKELLE, Modeling and Susie Q.

WHEN — 9 p.m. May 24

WHERE — George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville

COST — $15 -$20

INFO — @hopout_diy, @hausofuntz and hausofuntz.com