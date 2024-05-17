Auditions In NWA



‘Beauty And The Beast’

Produced by Arts One Presents

Auditions will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. May 19 and 6 to 9 p.m. May 20 with callbacks May 22 at The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale.

The musical will be directed by Na’Tosha De’Von.

Audition materials are available at www.artsonepresents.org/beauty-and-the-beast

Show dates are July 18-21 and July 25-28.

INFO — artsonepresents.org

__

‘Kinky Boots’

Produced by Arkansas Public Theatre

Auditions will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 20 with callbacks May 21 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St. in Rogers.

With book by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, “Kinky Boots” is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family shoe factory, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos.

Audition packets are available at www.arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering.

Show dates are Aug. 2-4 and 8-11.

INFO — arkansaspublictheatre.org

__

‘Exit, Pursued by a Bear!’

Produced by Theatre Collective Northwest.

Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. June 3 at The Medium in Springdale.

In Lauren Gunderson’s “smart, dark revenge comedy,” Nan has had enough. To teach her abusive husband Kyle a lesson, she enlists the help of her friend Simon and a captivating stripper named Sweetheart. Together, they embark on a night of wild theatrics, forcing Kyle to confront their painful past. With laugh-out-loud moments and surprising tenderness, “Exit, Pursued By A Bear” explores themes of revenge, forgiveness, and finding your strength.

Cold readings will be provided from the script. No prior preparation is required.

Show dates are Aug. 16-18.

INFO — Casting@nwatheatrecollective.org.

__