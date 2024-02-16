8 Days a Week



What do YOU want to do? See a show? Take a hike? Lend a hand? Here’s a new calendar to help you get out and get involved.

Celebrate Black History

Book Hunt — Hunt for winners of the Coretta Scott King Book Award, all month, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

“Hope Beyond Boundaries” — A day of education about NWA’s first Black historic site, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 15, Crystal Bridges Museum. $20-$50. nwaBlackheritage.org; 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Black History Month Matinee — “The Defiant Ones,” 2 p.m. Feb. 16, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Saturday Cinema — “The Tuskegee Airmen,” 11 a.m. Feb. 24, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

__

Take The Kids

Lunar New Year Celebration — With the Noble 8 Lion Dance group, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

FamJam Saturday — University of Wonder & Imagination, 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Jones Center in Springdale. $10. thejonescenter.net. FamJam Saturday also includes a movement class for kids and adults at 11 a.m.; ice skating, 12:30-2:30 p.m. or 7-9 p.m.; and swimming, noon-6 p.m. as part of the $10 ticket.

Museum & Me — Electricity, 9 a.m. Feb. 20, Rogers Historical Museum. Free; best for ages 3-5. Sign up at rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

__

Make Time For Theater

“Valentine-Daze” — Live “radio shows” by Eureka Springs Theater Co., 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Basecamp Event Venue, 150 Passion Play Road in Eureka Springs. $10 at the door.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-17 & Feb. 21-24; 2 p.m. Feb. 18 & 25, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20 opening night; $15 all other shows. fslt.org or 783-2966.

“The Glass Menagerie” — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16; 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Berry Performing Arts Center on the campus of John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $15. jbu.universitytickets.com.

__

Read a Book

River Valley Book Swap — Bring the books you want to swap (limit 15 and limited genres) between 10 a.m. & noon Feb. 17, come back for shopping at 2 p.m., Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. $15-$25 at eventbrite. 434-8631 or email sara@bookishfs.com.

__

Meet The Author

An Afternoon With Nate Powell — Author of “Fall Through,” 2 p.m. Feb. 24, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Autograph Party — With Julie Rogers, author of “Falling Stars,” 1-3 p.m. March 2, Curated in Eureka Springs. 239-3456 or hilka@curatedgalleryandgifts.com.

__

Eat & Drink

Vegan Potluck — 6 p.m. Feb. 15, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Galentines Sugar & Spice Soiree — Cookie decorating with Charity Preston of Mum’s Sweet Treats & Doggie Delectables, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $40. artsonmainvb.com.

Soup Sunday — With soup, live music and an auction, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 18, Rogers Convention Center. $10-$75. Benefits Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families. aradvocates.org.

Paint ‘N Sip — “Head of a Skeleton” by Vincent Van Gogh, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35. fsram.org.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre — Who murdered Reginald P. Beauregard, where and with what weapon, 6 p.m. Feb. 23-24, Riverside Entertainment in Siloam Springs. $85 includes dinner and two drinks. riverside-entertainment.com.

Empty Bowls — A community soup dinner, complete with handmade bowl, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $7-$15 at the door. A fundraiser for Community Services Clearing House “Meals for Kids” program. artsonmainvbcom.

__

Do Something Different

Illuminate & Inspire — A workshop on nurturing artists’ creative hopes, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16, Art Collective Gallery in Rogers. artcollectivegallery.com.

Fiber Play Saturday — A fiber party open house, 10 a.m. Feb. 17, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Bookbinding Mini-Journal — Learn bookbinding skills, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

__

See The World

Devil’s Den Civilian Conservation Corps — With Tim Scott, assistant superintendent of Devil’s Den State Park, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History via Zoom. Free. Sign up at shilohmuseum.org.

International Fly Fishing Film Festival — 7 p.m. Feb. 24, Meteor Guitar Gallery in downtown Bentonville. $20. Hosted by the Arkansas Chapter of Trout Unlimited. flyfilmfest.com.

__

Volunteer

Ozark Natural Science Center — 9 a.m. Feb. 17, 1 p.m. Feb. 29 and 11 a.m. March 2. Volunteer opportunities include assisting with outreach, administrative projects, trail and ground maintenance and education. The center is located adjacent to the Madison County Wildlife Management Area north of Huntsville. Call the center at (479) 202-8340 for details.

Volunteer Orientation & Recruitment — 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 24, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. Register at bgozarks.org.

Museum Docents — Needed at the Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. Call 521-4947.

__

View Some Art

Opening Reception — For “Precipice” by Kristen Tordella-Williams and “Charcoal Visions,” charcoal drawings by UAFS students, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 16, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com