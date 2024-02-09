8 Days a Week



What do YOU want to do? The “arts” are more than seeing something on stage; they’re book clubs and cooking classes, kids’ programs and lectures. Here’s a new calendar to help you get out and get involved.

__

See Some Art

Artists’ Reception — For “As We See It,” an Art Ventures exhibition of works by Behnaz Sohrabian, Juliana Duque and Lourdes Valverde, 6 p.m. Feb. 8, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. artventures-nwa.org.

“If Music Is The Food Of Love, Play On” — A group exhibition open this month, Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

__

Take The Kids

Second Saturdays — Black History Month, 1, 2 & 3 p.m. Feb. 10, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Day — I Heart Art, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 11, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Museum & Me — Electricity, 9 a.m. Feb. 20, Rogers Historical Museum. Free; best for ages 3-5. Sign up at rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

__

Read A Book

The Book Was Better Book Club — “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn, 5 p.m. Feb. 8, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “Breaking His Code” by Patricia D. Eddy, 5 p.m. Feb. 12, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

First Edition Book Club — “I Was Anastasia” by Ariel Lawhon, 6 p.m. Feb. 13, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Lonely Hearts Silent Reading Club — BYOBook and a snack to share, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 13, 125 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. eurekasprings.com.

River Valley Book Swap — Bring the books you want to swap (limit 15 and limited genres) between 10 a.m. & noon Feb. 17, come back for shopping at 2 p.m., Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. $15-$25 at eventbrite. 434-8631 or email sara@bookishfs.com.

__

Meet The Author

An Afternoon With Nate Powell — Author of “Fall Through,” 2 p.m. Feb. 24, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Autograph Party — With Julie Rogers, author of “Falling Stars,” 1-3 p.m. March 2, Curated in Eureka Springs. 239-3456 or hilka@curatedgalleryandgifts.com.

_

Eat & Drink

Cocktail Tour — “Art Is For Lovers,” 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 8, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Everything Vegetables — A cooking class with Suzy Smith, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $55. artsonmainvb.com.

Cookie Palooza — A cookie bakeoff, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 10, The Brick Ballroom in Siloam Springs. mainstreetsiloam.org.

“Crazy in the ’80s” Murder Mystery — Presented by Tableside Theater, 6 p.m. Feb. 10, Sassafras Springs Vineyard in Springdale. $50 includes dinner. sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

Valentine’s Day Dinner — By Executive Chef Tim Ordway, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-10, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $90. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Vegan Potluck — 6 p.m. Feb. 15, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Galentines Sugar & Spice Soiree — Cookie decorating with Charity Preston of Mum’s Sweet Treats & Doggie Delectables, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $40. artsonmainvb.com.

Paint ‘N Sip — “Head of a Skeleton” by Vincent Van Gogh, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35. fsram.org.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre — Who murdered Reginald P. Beauregard, where and with what weapon, 6 p.m. Feb. 23-24, Riverside Entertainment in Siloam Springs. $85 includes dinner and two drinks. riverside-entertainment.com.

_

Do Something Different

Adult Skate Night — With music by DJ Mixx Tenn, 8-11 p.m. every Thursday, Starlight Skatium in Fayetteville. For ages 18 and older. $10. starlightskatium.com.

Just My Type — Write a Valentine or letter on a vintage typewriter, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 13, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Fiber Play Saturday — A fiber party open house, 10 a.m. Feb. 17, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

_

Level Up Lectures

Adult Recess — Surviving and Thriving Times of Unplanned Change, 10:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 9, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Hustle in Heels Luncheon — With leadership coach Paige Rene, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9, Kindred North in Centerton. $30 at rogerslowell.com.

Hope Beyond Boundaries — With NWA Black Heritage, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 10, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free-$50. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 10, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tippy McMichael Lecture Series — With artist George Anthony Morton, “Master of Light,” 7 p.m. Feb. 24 & 10 a.m. Feb. 25, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 224 N. East St., Fayetteville. Free. www.stpaulsfay.org/tippy.

_

Take A Road Trip

An Evening With Casting Crowns — Dove, Grammy and American Music Award winners, 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Memorial Auditorium in Pittsburg, Kan. $15-$75. pittks.org/event/evening-with-casting-crowns/

_

Dance!

Contemporary Dance — With Flyover Dance Co., Feb. 5-26 or Feb. 7-28, The Momentary in Bentonville. $15 per class. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Social Dance Night — With Raza Dance Studios, 7 p.m.-midnight Feb. 9, Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hearts, Boots, and Heels in Harmony — An evening of two-step lessons, line dancing, and more, 5-9:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, Auditorium, Building 3, Fayetteville. Free. va.gov/fayetteville-arkansas-health-care

Introduction to Butoh Dance Theatre — With Lela Besom, 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sweetheart Swing Dance — With lessons, 6 p.m. Feb. 17, Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. $25. arkansasairandmilitary.com.

__

See The World

Lunch & Learn — Waterfalls in the Ozarks with Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, noon Feb. 13, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

__

Hear It Here

“A Winter’s Embrace” — A community concert featuring OpenStringZ NWA students, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. $15 advance; $18 at the door. openstringznwa.org.

__

Get Outdoors

Ozark Hill Hikers — Choose a 5K or 10K walk, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 10, Pea Ridge Military Park Visitors Center, 15930 E. U.S. 62, Garfield. $2-$3. Email bvvohh@gmail.com.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com