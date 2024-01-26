APT announces Season 39, including ‘Tootsie,’ ‘9 to 5,’ ‘Forum’ January 26, 2024

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwaonline.com

It might be short — just three shows — but Season 38 will be a sweet one for Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. It’s the nonprofit community company’s return to the stage after the remodeling of the Victory Theatre, and it begins with “Into the Woods,” April 5-7 and 11-14; followed by “Rent,” May 31-June 2 and June 6-9; and “Kinky Boots,” Aug. 2-4 and 8-11.

That said, it’s time to start thinking about Season 39, spanning late 2024 through mid-2025, revealed Jan. 19 at the APT Season Leaks event. Beginning with the new-to-Arkansas-community-theater musical “Tootsie” in September 2024, it also includes “A Christmas Story”; “Assassins,” a Tony Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force by Stephen Sondheim; “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” described as “Broadway’s greatest farce”; “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”; and “9 to 5: The Musical.”

“‘Tootsie,’ ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’ and ‘9 to 5’ are absolutely delightful, iconic and fun,” says Ed McClure, APT founder and artistic director. “’Assassins’ and ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ are spellbinding. And ‘A Christmas Story’ is part of Rogers history and fiber!”

If the season seems a little more traditional in content than Season 38, McClure says “with the Victory Theater renovations, there is nothing ‘traditional’! So we aimed for a big, fat, fun season — a season of four musicals and two amazing non-musicals.”

The mission for APT, McClure says, remains the same as it ever was: “to provide quality live theatrical productions, thus benefiting the historic district of downtown Rogers and all of Northwest Arkansas.”

How that looks will likely be a little different as far as scheduling, rehearsal space and other considerations as the city books the Victory Theatre for more musical events.

“That is a work in progress,” McClure says. “Like theater, what we plan/imagine logistically is often subject to modification, mediation and more stage fog!”

What McClure does know is that “as the oldest continuously performing arts organization in Northwest Arkansas, we hope we fit into the theater scene as an arts leader, a revolutionist, an oasis, and a family.”

On the schedule for Season 39 are:

“Tootsie” — Performances Sept. 20-22 & 26-29. Auditions Aug. 5-6. Desperate and out-of-work, Michael makes a last-ditch effort at making his dreams come true by disguising himself as actress Dorothy Michaels in the musical based on the film starring Dustin Hoffman. The New York Post called it “Broadway’s funniest new musical.”

“A Christmas Story” — Performances Dec. 13-15 & 19-22. Auditions Sept. 23-24. Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker pleads his case to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas in this comedy adapted from Jean Shepherd’s book.

“Assassins” — Performances Feb. 21-23 & Feb. 27-March 2, 2025. Auditions Dec. 16-17. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, “Assassins” lays bare the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States.

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” — Performances April 4-6 & 10-13, 2025. Auditions Feb. 24-25, 2025. Pseudolus, a crafty slave, struggles to win the hand of a beautiful courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors and a showgirl or two.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” — Performances May 30-31 & June 1, 5-8, 2025. Auditions April 7-8, 2025. Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery.

“9 to 5: The Musical” — Performances Aug. 1-3 & 7-10, 2025. Auditions June 2-3, 2025. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss in this musical based on the 1980 Dolly Parton film.

For information on season tickets, volunteering, casting and more, email Lisa Turpin at manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org.