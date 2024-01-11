8 Days a Week



Jan. 11 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The Hare” by Melanie Finn, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Motion Is Lotion — Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 10:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Art on the Bricks Art Walk — With paintings, quilts, collages, mosaics, photography, and other art highlighting the beauty of the square, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free; art for sale. artonthebricks.com.

The Book Was Better Book Club — “Jaws,” 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Teen Movie Night — “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Adult Workshop — Handbuilding ceramics, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 11-Feb. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $225. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Straight Talk, 6:30-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 12 (Friday)

Adult Recess — Bits and Pieces: Creating Beautiful Paper Pieced Art, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Opening Reception — For “Hanging By a Thread,” a new exhibit by textile artists, 5-8 p.m., Fenix Arts in Fayetteville. Free. Art on show through March 3. fenixarts.org.

The Beloved Community Festival — A Tribute to Unity & Culture, 6-10 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 13 (Saturday)

Artist Demo — Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

RAM Saturdays — Drop-in art projects, every Saturday, 12-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Second Saturdays — Takaezu & Tawney, 1-4 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Creative Constructors — Free play with Legos, 2-3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Crafternoon — Plastic canvas coaster, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free calendar.springdalelibrary.org.

Karaoke Fundraiser — And season preview for Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas, 2-5 p.m., Six Twelve Coffeehouse in Fayetteville. theatrecollectivenwa.org.

Upcycling Relief Sculpture — With the Art Resource Library, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Astronomy Program — With Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park visitor center near Rogers. Night sky viewing begins at 5:30 p.m. Free. 789-5000.

__

Jan. 14 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays & Sundays, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Round Table Reading — With Dana Klisanin, author of “Future Hack,” 1 p.m., Pearl’s Books in Fayetteville. Free. facebook.com/pearlsbooksfayetteville.

Family Pottery — 1:30-3:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $25. communitycreativecenter.org.

__

Jan. 15 (Monday)

Lifewriters — Read and discuss your autobiographical stories, 10 a.m.-noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 16 (Tuesday)

Stitch Together — Meet others who knit, crochet, etc., 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — “The Mother-In-Law” by Sally Hepworth, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Everyone Can Paint — A guided acrylic painting program, 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

__

Jan. 17 (Wednesday)

PEO Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

NWA Quilt Study Group — 1-3 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Brainteasers — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Book Chatter — Talk books via Zoom, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Night at the Museum — Curator talk and more, 5-8 p.m., US Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. usmmuseum.org.

Allostasis Meditation — With stress coach Justin Ternes, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Jan. 18 (Thursday)

Motion Is Lotion — Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Lovers Club — 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

We’re Hooked! — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop In & Draw — 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Dungeons & Dragons — 3:45 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. 632-4140.

Bella Vista Travel Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at the Bakery — 5:30 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Cocktail Tour — A Night With Frank Lloyd Wright, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Open Mic Night — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey’s Cafe, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

1800s Social Dance — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Movie Night at the Bakery — With the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. $5. bakeryfs.com.

Artists’ Reception — For an exhibition of art works by Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, 6-8 p.m., Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Art on show through April 21. waltonartscenter.org.

National Railway Historical Society — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

__

Jan. 19 (Friday)

Bingo for Books — 10:30 a.m., Van Buren Public Library. 474-6045.

Candlemaking — 4 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. 632-4140.

Artist Lecture — With Virmarie DePoyster, 5 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

__

Jan. 20 (Saturday)

Embroiders Guild — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — Inspyral Circus, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Numerology 101 — 10:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $45. usingart.org.

Lettering on the Weekend — Basic strokes and pen testing, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Bookish Story Time — 11 a.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Tastemakers — Brunch with Andrea Allen of Onyx Coffee Lab, 11 a.m., Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. $79. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Game On — Team games, board games and more for all ages, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art Demo — With Allison Bailey, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

RAM Saturdays — Make and take art projects, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

French Fun Day — With BHS French honors students, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for all ages. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Collage Studio — 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Tarot Readings With Red Star — 1:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $35. usingart.org.

Winter Watercolor Pencil — 1:30-3:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $25. Ages 18 & older. communitycreativecenter.org.

__

Jan. 21 (Sunday)

Art Lab — Fuzzy Yetis, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $3. usingart.org.

Art Demo — With Makayla Long, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Guided Tour — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Vision Boarding for 2024 — 2-4 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $35. Ages 18 & older. communitycreativecenter.org.

The Ancient Art of Incense — 2-4 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $40. Ages 18 & older. communitycreativecenter.org.

__

Jan. 22 (Monday)

Auditions — For the Shiloh Singers, 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church in Springdale. Find out more on Facebook.

__

On Show

Museum of Eureka Springs Art — With works by Fred and Glenn Swedlum, Louis and Elsie Freund, Glenn Gant and Miriam McKinnie, Ken Addington, John Willer, Zeek Taylor and Mary Springer, 1-5 p.m. Saturdays, Eureka Springs Community Center complex, 44 Kingshighway. Free. museumofeurekaspringsart.net.

“Toys Well Played” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

Martin Peerson — Landscapes, still lifes and portraits, through Jan. 14, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Susan Morrison: River Journeys” — A collection of prints, based on Morrison’s artwork of four scenic rivers in Arkansas (the Buffalo, the King, the Illinois, and the Mulberry), interwoven with her poetry, through Jan. 14, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Celebrating the Gift of Community” — Vignettes of cultural holiday traditions representing both INTERFORM programs and the community members that participate in them, through Jan. 15, Famous Hardware, 113 W. Emma Ave. in downtown Springdale. Free. Email rochelle@interform.art.

“Annie Leibovitz at Work” — Iconic and new work by the photographer of the famous, through Jan. 29, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Way of Beauty: Diné Woven Stories” — Featuring 26 Navajo rugs from the private collection of Dr. Howard Cockrill, including works by Hosteen Klah, Anita Tsosie and Ruby Manuelito, through Jan. 31, at the new activity center at the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Exhibit hours are 2-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; museum hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. monah.org.

“HUMAN ONE” — A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through Jan. 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Virmarie DePoyster: Beyond Labels” — These pastel portraits aim to illustrate the meaningful selectivity we use in deciding which of our layers we peel back to show the world and which we keep concealed, through Feb. 11, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Takaezu & Tawney: An Artist is a Poet” — 12 new acquisitions to the Crystal Bridges collection that tell the story of a remarkable friendship between the two artists, through March 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Trace Me Back” — An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com