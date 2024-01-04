8 Days a Week



Jan. 5 (Friday)

First Friday Film — “Dinner at Eight,” (1933) 2 p.m., Fort SmithMain Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Social Dance — January Bachata Beats, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Les Miserables” — 8 p.m. Jan. 5; 2 & 8 p.m. Jan. 6; 2 p.m. Jan. 7, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $53 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

Jan. 6 (Saturday)

Digitizing Your Family Photos — With the Shiloh Museum, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ruff Ruff Read — Read with Yukon the dog, 10-11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sew Simple — Toiletry travel roll, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

RPM Spinners — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Craft Around the World — Puerto Rico, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

New Year Intention Setting Ceremony — And crystal bowl sound bath, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Sage Elephant in Rogers. $15. Tickets at Eventbrite.

Beginning Quilting — Churn dasher, 1-3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Studio Demo — Ceramics with Allyssa DeZaldivar, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

FamJam Saturday — With 123 Andres, 2 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. $10. thejonescenter.net/famjam.

Creative Constructors — Free play with Legos, 2-3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Jan. 7 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — With Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Community Yoga — With Jamie Dye, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Guided Tours — Select Sundays — Jan. 7, 21 & Feb, 18 — at 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Jan. 8 (Monday)

Cook Talk — “The Guncle” by Steven Rowley, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas Book Club — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “Forget Me Not” by Julie Soto, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “Down the River Unto the Sea” by Walter Mosley, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jan. 9 (Tuesday)

Second Tuesdays Lunch & Learn — “Hollywood in the Ozarks” with the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Stitch Together — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Adult Book Club — “The Essex Serpent” by Sarah Perry, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me” by Bess Kalb, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jan. 10 (Wednesday)

Jan. 11 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The Hare” by Melanie Finn, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Motion Is Lotion — Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 10:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Art on the Bricks Art Walk — With paintings, quilts, collages, mosaics, photography, and other art highlighting the beauty of the square, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free; art for sale. artonthebricks.com.

The Book Was Better Book Club — “Jaws,” 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Teen Movie Night — “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Adult Workshop — Handbuilding ceramics, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 11-Feb. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $225. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Straight Talk, 6:30-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jan. 12 (Friday)

Adult Recess — Bits and Pieces: Creating Beautiful Paper Pieced Art, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Opening Reception — For “Hanging By a Thread,” a new exhibit by textile artists, 5-8 p.m., Fenix Arts in Fayetteville. Free. Art on show through March 3. fenixarts.org.

The Beloved Community Festival — A Tribute to Unity & Culture, 6-10 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jan. 13 (Saturday)

Artist Demo — Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

RAM Saturdays — Drop-in art projects, every Saturday, 12-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Second Saturdays — Takaezu & Tawney, 1-4 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Creative Constructors — Free play with Legos, 2-3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Crafternoon — Plastic cavas coaster, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free calendar.springdalelibrary.org.

Upcycling Relief Sculpture — With the Art Resource Library, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

On Show

Working America” — A look at American immigrants and first-generation Americans at work in the small, skilled trades as icons of the American experience through the photos of Sam Comen, through Jan. 7, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“Toys Well Played” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

Martin Peerson — Landscapes, still lifes and portraits, through Jan. 14, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Susan Morrison: River Journeys” — A collection of prints, based on Morrison’s artwork of four scenic rivers in Arkansas (the Buffalo, the King, the Illinois, and the Mulberry), interwoven with her poetry, through Jan. 14, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Celebrating the Gift of Community” — Vignettes of cultural holiday traditions representing both INTERFORM programs and the community members that participate in them, through Jan. 15, Famous Hardware, 113 W. Emma Ave. in downtown Springdale. Free. Email rochelle@interform.art.

“Annie Leibovitz at Work” — Iconic and new work by the photographer of the famous, through Jan. 29, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Way of Beauty: Diné Woven Stories” — Featuring 26 Navajo rugs from the private collection of Dr. Howard Cockrill, including works by Hosteen Klah, Anita Tsosie and Ruby Manuelito, through Jan. 31, at the new activity center at the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Exhibit hours are 2-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; museum hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. monah.org.

“HUMAN ONE” — A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through Jan. 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Virmarie DePoyster: Beyond Labels” — These pastel portraits aim to illustrate the meaningful selectivity we use in deciding which of our layers we peel back to show the world and which we keep concealed, through Feb. 11, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Takaezu & Tawney: An Artist is a Poet” — 12 new acquisitions to the Crystal Bridges collection that tell the story of a remarkable friendship between the two artists, through March 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Trace Me Back” — An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

