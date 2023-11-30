Theatre Collective celebrates with Holiday Cabaret Dec. 2-3 November 30, 2023

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwaonline.com

The Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas was conceived last December, born in May and since then, has produced five shows — counting the upcoming one — giving some 75 cast members, technicians, and directors a chance to share their talents with more than 500 fans.

It all started at get-together in December 2022, and the first year will wrap up Dec. 2-3 with a Holiday Cabaret at Canvas Church in Bentonville.

“Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas began at a party — like so many things,” says TCNWA Executive Director Rachel Mills. “Local theater artists and community members gathered to share snacks, exchange gifts, and discuss how to create more performance opportunities for themselves, each other, and other amateur artists in the area. A common focus united the group: creating theater in a collaborative and open environment.

“Our growth and success are due entirely to our community,” she adds. “The support we’ve had from the theater community and the arts consumers in the area has been incredibly touching. We literally are still here due to that faith and support.”

Theatre Collective is currently making its plans for 2024.

“We’re so excited about the possibilities,” Mills says. “Our members submitted their votes on programming options on Nov. 19, and our board will meet in mid-December to finalize dates, titles and venues. We’re aiming to produce four to six productions next season and are hopeful to announce those in late December or early January.”

The organization also achieved its 501(c)3 nonprofit status in 2023 — and is planning its first fundraiser, a karaoke afternoon from 2 to 5 o’clock Jan. 13 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar in Fayetteville. “Everyone is invited to show off their pipes and support TCNWA,” Mills says.

Down the road, “we would love a permanent home one day,” Mills says. “Mobile or ‘found space’ theater can be so moving, but there are lots of limitations when it comes to audience size and technical resources. However, any sort of permanent structure is definitely a long-term goal for us. In the short term, we want to keep providing unique opportunities for performers and fresh productions for audiences.”

FAQ

Holiday Cabaret

WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 2 & 3 p.m. Dec. 3

WHERE — Canvas Church, 1106 N.W. 10th St. in Bentonville

COST — $18-$27

INFO — theatrecollectivenwa.org

BONUS — Photos with The Grinch (Dec. 2) or Santa (Dec. 3) can be purchased at an additional cost of $5.

Holiday Cabaret

Performers Say:

Bill Burchit — “I am thrilled to be a part of Theatre Collective’s Holiday Cabaret. This style of show is a wonderful way to showcase the amazing talent we have throughout the area of Northwest Arkansas. The production will have something for everyone, and audiences are sure to leave in the holiday spirit. This is my second show with TCNWA, and they have been such a joy to be involved with. They are offering a truly collaborative experience that is a welcome addition to our theater and arts community. I look forward to continuing my involvement with this great group of people and can’t wait to see what exciting things are planned for next season.”

Theodore Herold — “I am excited to perform in the Holiday Cabaret because it offers many things I like to do, such as singing in groups and reciting poetry. I enjoy community theater because it offers more opportunities for people who want to be on the stage — unlike Broadway! This is my first show with Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas, but so far it seems like an amazing community with talented directors and friendly actors.”

Cheri Headrick (music director) — “I love TCNWA because it provides a place for performers of all ages and musical backgrounds to come together and create something special, and the Holiday Cabaret is a fun and festive example of what a variety of personalities coming together can do. Audiences of all ages will be thoroughly entertained as they listen to familiar holiday favorites introduced in new and interesting ways. It promises to be a warm, inviting, laugh-inducing, possibly tear-jerking, concert that is guaranteed to fill the listener to the brim with Christmas spirit.”

Ashley Fox — “I am excited to perform in the cabaret because I’m fairly new to town, and it has already been such a great way to get to know some really wonderful people with similar interests. Themed variety shows like the Holiday Cabaret are something that I really like about opportunities with TCNWA. It allows for a range of people to showcase their individual talents as well as perform together as a group. One song we will all be performing together is so amusing and such a different take from traditional holiday songs. I really feel it’s going to be a great show.”