Sharing songs, sharing stories: Arkansas Country Blues and Stringband Festival celebrates commonalities October 25, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

A good example of the commonality between two distinct Southern music traditions is the humble quill.

Carved from the abundant river cane that grows all over the American south, the bamboo-like plant was made into an early version of a pan flute that would accompany banjos, guitars, fiddles and singing, especially in Arkansas.

For the annual Arkansas Country Blues and Stringband Festival Oct. 25-27 in Springdale, the simple instrument reflects the festival’s aim.

“Our T-shirt this year, is actually ‘Country folks sharing joy,’” explained organizer Rachel Reynolds. “That’s what it boils down to and we experienced that last year.”

This year’s festival includes concerts, workshops, square dances and ballad and stringband competitions to accentuate the commonality between Country Blues — a Black tradition, and Stringband Music — a white tradition — both born in the American south.

“They have the exact same instrumentation [and a] shared repertoire,” Reynolds said. “The thought was that by bringing folks together, we could focus on those commonalities, and that would start to deconstruct some otherness that we see in the broader society.”

The event was organized by Reynolds with Orson Weems of The Music Education Initiative and this year includes support from Downtown Springdale Alliance. The department of Arkansas Tourism keeps most of the events free to the public including live music from Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Hubby Jenkins, Essie “The Blues Lady” Neal, Brian Martin, Creek Rocks, Big Cricket Stringband, Ozark Highballers and more at The Apollo in downtown Springdale.

There will also be a multi-media tribute to Lead Belly on Friday night featuring music and a documentary about the legendary bluesman.

The annual Ballad Off, where musicians compete for a $500 prize is in Turnbow Park on Saturday morning. Similar to a rap battle but based in the tradition of ballads (a song that tells a story), groups or duos will spin a wheel that lists traditional ballad topics like murder or water to find their subject and start playing a song. Then the other team has to pick up on “a floating verse” (a common lyric like “I don’t know but I’ve been told”) to jump in and start a different ballad.

New this year is Las Baladas featuring Argentine Country Blues duo Dallas Ponce, Caroline Mendoza and Alex Sanchez who will perform Spanish and English ballads to welcome Latinidad population of Arkansas into the celebration of music and stories found in the state.

“We all share stories,” Reynolds said. “We all share stories about love. We all share stories about where we come from, and we do that through music.”

Workshops are $20-$30 and are led by festival performers like Holmes, who runs the oldest surviving running juke joint in Mississippi and is the last of the Bentonia School of Blues, which included Skip James and Jack Owens.

There’s also a twin fiddling workshop with Julius Bjornson and Meghan Mette whom Reynolds, a fiddle player, met when she was guest curator of the 2023 Smithsonian Folklife Festival that focused on Ozark culture. Mette will also lead a flat-foot dance workshop. Dallas Ponce will lead a tango workshop. A quill-making workshop on Saturday is free.

There will be special presentations on topics like the ethical uses of digital archives materials and traditions like train songs. Events on Friday and Saturday will both conclude with a square dance.

Tickets to the Sunday morning Not Your Mamma’s Gospel Brunch are $15-$25 and will feature a jam by festival performers with food and beverages from local sponsors ahead of the annual String Band Competition.

Nearby restaurants like Bauhaus Biergarten will also offer special menu items for the festival. Registration is highly encouraged for festival events at arbluesandstringbandfest.com

——

FAQ

Arkansas Country Blues & Stringband Festival, Oct. 25-27

WHAT — The second annual Arkansas Country Blues & Stringband Festival is a three-day festival that bridges the African American tradition of Country Blues with traditions of European American String Band with performances, workshops and a special ‘Not Your Mama’s Gospel Brunch.’ This year includes a special focus on ‘Las Baladas’ to highlight ballads across other cultures.

WHEN — Oct. 25 – 27

WHERE — The Apollo, Hi-Fin Productions, Turnbow Park and the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale.

COST — General admission is free. Workshops are $20-$35. Not Your Mama’s Gospel Brunch tickets are $25 plus fees and $15 plus fees for 10 and younger.

INFO — arbluesandstringbandfest.com