LIVE! A Music Calendar: APO Youth play greatest hits in Fayetteville, locals perform in Nashville Christmas show October 25, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

The Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra will deliver classical music’s greatest hits starting at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville.

Under the direction of APYO conductors, APYO will perform Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite including “Morning Mood” and “In the Hall of the Mountain King,” as well as Tchaikovsky’s “Theme from Swan Lake,” Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 and the energetic Hungarian Dance No. 5 by Brahms.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students at: arphil.org/events/apyo-concert-fall-2024.

Belmont Students to Perform

Three Northwest Arkansas locals will perform with more than 600 student musicians and vocalists at Belmont University for the annual concert tradition, “Christmas at Belmont Live from Nashville” with Amazon Music at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 filmed live at the University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.

Elias Dranow (Fayetteville), Nicholas Plumlee (Bentonville) and Adam Bannister (Bella Vista) will be among those performing along with notable Belmont alumni Ashley Cooke, Cody Fry and Dwan Hill with The Choir Room.

Belmont University is two miles from downtown Nashville, Tenn., Belmont University comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries. Nationally ranked and consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report for innovation in higher education, the University offers more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees. For more information, visit belmont.edu.

—Special to the Democrat-Gazette

BENTONVILLE

Crystal Bridges Museum — Candlelight Jazz: Champian Fulton Trio, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

The Momentary — Branjae, 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Thee Sacred Souls, 7 p.m. Oct. 27; Rumwolf’s Howling: Part III, 7 p.m. Oct. 26; Megan Moroney, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025; FreshGrass, May 16-17, 2025.

Meteor Guitar Gallery — The Blue Underground, 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Downtown Livewires and Batterton & Edwards for the Ozark Blues Society’s Bound For Beale fundraiser, 7 p.m. Oct. 26; Taylor Deraynged and Red Echo, 8 p.m. Nov. 1; Taylor Party, 8 p.m. Nov. 2; Simply Seger, 8 p.m. Nov. 8; Benjamin Del Shreve, 8 p.m. Nov. 9; Hollywood Riot, 8 p.m. Nov. 16; Anthony Gomes, 8 p.m. Nov. 30.

Undercroft Bar — Jeff Gray & Forte Quintet, 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Springs Park — “Thriller in the Park,” noon Oct. 26.

Gotahold Brewing — March to August, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25; Michael Campa, 6 p.m. Oct. 27; Brandy Lee, 6 p.m. Nov. 1; Mick Byrd, 5 p.m. Nov. 9; Jordan Messerole and Casey Joe Collins, 5 p.m. Nov. 15; Bryan Copeland, 5 p.m. Nov. 16.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday.

The Gravel Bar at Wanderoo — Sprungbilly, 6 p.m. Oct. 28.

FARMINGTON

Pedal Park — Korey McKelvy, 6 p.m. Oct. 25.

FAYETTEVILLE

Nomad’s Trailside — Bellwether Sirens, Pyrocratic and Sleep Clinic, 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Another Arkansas Punk Show with Thoughts on Bowling, The Placeholders, The Gumdrops, 7 p.m. Nov. 2; Roxie & The Moon King, Charlie Mellinger and Sam Clanton, 8 p.m. Nov. 8; Banjo Brunch, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10; NEST, Pig Sticker and Pool, 7 p.m. Nov. 20.

Walton Arts Center — Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls, Dec. 3; Jonathan Kreisberg, Dec. 6; René Marie, Jan. 31, 2025; Classic Albums Live: “Abbey Road,” Feb. 7; Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli: Mel & Ellla Swing!, Feb. 15; The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Feb. 18; Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble Quintet, March 8. LOL @ WAC: The Second City: 65th Anniversary Show, April 1, 2025; An Evening with David Sedaris, April 24, 2025.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Ultra Suede at 6 p.m. and the night one of The Floozies: Nightmare on Funk Street with 5 A.M. featuring Zone Drums, 9 p.m. Oct. 25; Night two of The Floozies: Nightmare on Funk Street with 5 A.M. featuring Zone Drums, 9 p.m. Oct. 26; Mason Ramsey with Halle Kearns, 8 p.m. Oct. 27; Kate Bollinger with Anastasia Coope, 8 p.m. Oct. 28; Hostage Situation, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30; Ty Myers, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1 (sold out); Lucero with The Vandoliers, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Supernatural Songs from the Ozark Hills with Lyle Sparkman, 1 p.m. Oct. 26 (register here).

JJ’s Live —Juanes, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; BigXthaPlug with Ro$ama, Yung Hood at 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Dial Up vs. The Burnt CDs, Oct. 26; Tornillo, Oct. 27; Jessie Murph, Oct. 30; Be Our Guest: The Disney DJ Night, 7 p.m. Nov. 1; Therapuss Live with Jake Shane, 8 p.m. Nov. 3 (sold out); The Fab Four: The Ulitimate Tribute, Nov. 6; Marauda, Nov. 7; That Mexican OT, Nov. 9 and 10 (sold out); King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Nov. 13 (sold out); El Alfa: El Mejor del Planeta, Nov. 21; DJ Pauly D, Nov. 22.

Fayetteville Public Library — Jazz Society House Band, 2 p.m. Oct. 27; University of Arkansas Jazz Combos, 5 p.m. Nov. 5.

City Sessions — Ira Wolf and Drew McLaughlin, 7 p.m Oct. 25 house show. Details here.

Mount Sequoyah — Music on the Mountain with The Adorners and Sally Jo Roussin Oct. 26 in Millar Lodge. Free, but register at EventBrite; Ukulele Society 3-5 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month, first floor of Sequoyah Hall.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — PUBLIQuartet, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2025; Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 2025.

Likewise Community — Trillium Salon Series presents Livescoring the Silents with Thought Form Collective, 7 p.m. Oct. 30. RSVP at trilliumsalonseries.com.

Morano’s — ‘Boos’ Therapy Halloween celebration with Buddy Shute & the Motivators, 6 p.m. Oct. 30.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Robert Mac, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 & Oct. 26; Cipha Sounds, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 & Nov. 2; Nick Griffin, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 & 9; Pablo Francisco, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 & 16; Adam Minnick, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 & 23; Scott White, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 & 30; Bobcat Goldwait, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 & 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Jodi White, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 & 6:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 14; Kevin Nealon, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 6 and 8:45 p.m. Dec. 20 & Dec. 21.

RIVER VALLEY

Heroes — Modeling, Resting and Kin & Company, 8 p.m. Oct. 25; The Weeping Gate, 9 p.m. Oct. 30; Rocky Horror Pickin’ Show, 8 p.m. Oct. 31; Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. Nov. 1.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Paden, Oct. 25; Uncle Fudge, Oct. 26.

TempleLive — The Struts, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; Typsy Gypsy, Uncle Fudge and Roll Cage Mary, 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Hannah Dasher (rescheduled) 8 p.m. Nov. 22;

801 Media Center — Moonshroom, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Those Pretty Wrongs, Jan. 16, 2025 and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

Majestic Fort Smith — Stoney LaRue, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1; Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21; 42 Dugg with Yungeen Ace, Chichen P. Cartier and Audimoney, 7 p.m. Dec. 1; Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7 p.m. April 15, 2025.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Cherokee Casino Pocola — Pecos and the Rooftops, 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Grant – Pecos & The Rooftops, 8 p.m. Nov. 9; Dusty Slay, 7 p.m. Dec. 27; Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. Dec. 28.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Shane & Shane, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

The Vault 1905 — Crack the Vault Comedy Show hosted by Sam Price featuring Chase Myska, Nathan Brewer and Kyle Kordsmeier, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Ozark Blues Society Blues Jam, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Jokes on Us Comedy Night with Rob Humphey, Eugene Belcourt, Steven Reid and Joe Means, 8 p.m. Oct. 25; DJ Night with TZ on the Track, 10 p.m. Oct. 25; Eureka Waters, 6 p.m. Oct. 25; AP Electric Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 1; Casii Stephan, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2; OBS Blues Jam, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7; Blue City Limits, 8 p.m. Nov. 8; Michael Fields Jr & Tom Braxton, 7 p.m. Nov. 15; OmaleyB & 10:05 Sentral Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 16. Jackie Myers Trio, 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

Railyard Park — Buddy Shute & the Motivators, 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 during the Rogers Farmer’s Market.

AMP — Don Toliver, Oct. 24; Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Gregory Alan Isakov, 8 p.m. Oct. 29; SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, 8 p.m. May 2, 2025; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, 7:30 p.m. June 5, 2025; “Weird Al” Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 3, 2025.

Rogers Convention Center — Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens presents American Railroad, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

Levi’s Gastrolounge and Pub — Elizabeth Bainbridge with Roby Pantall, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

SPRINGDALE

The Apollo — Arkansas Country Music and Stringband Festival with Jimmy Duck Holmes, Hubby Jenkins, Essie the Blues Lady Neal and Family, Big Cricket Stringband, Dallas Ponce, Creek Rocks, Brian Martin, The White River Warblers, the Midnight Special Experience (Tribute to Lead Belly) plus Las Baladas, a ballad-off and the Ozarks Stringband Championship, Oct. 25-27.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Joe Pettis & Holly Ballentine, Oct. 24; Metro District Improv, Oct. 31; Richard Douglas Jones, Nov. 7.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts with Dr. Choice and the Bad Decisions, 7 p.m. Oct. 25; The Axio’s, 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

SUBIACO

Subiaco Academy — Blues in the Alley, 7 p.m. Oct. 26 and Oct. 30.

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways — Squirrel Jam, 5 p.m. Oct. 27.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com