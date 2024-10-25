FYI Calendar: Halloween Events include theatre, music, parties, cocktails and much more October 25, 2024

At The Theatre

“Murder on the Oriental Rug” — Tableside Theater presents a hilarious play within a play, featuring a cast of crazed characters. When half of the cast bails on their double-crossing director, the remaining performers are stuck playing all the roles. In addition to the show, there is a dinner with a main course of stuffed chicken breast garnished with sauteed vegetables. Wear your favorite Halloween costume and join the cast for their annual costume contest. 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road, Springdale. Tickets are $50 per person and must be purchased in advance at sassafrasspringsvineyard.com/events-calendar.

“I Haunt You” — An original play, ghost story and seated entertainment experience embellished with dancing, costumes and a bit of fright. BYOB and limited seating. General admission is $47. Performing 7-9:30 p.m. through Nov. 16. Melonlight Ballroom, Eureka Springs.

Read & Write

Latino Poetry: Places We Call Home — Join Dr. Erika Almenara for a discussion on Latino poetry using Library of America’s latest anthology, “Latino Poetry” edited by Rigoberto González. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room of the Fayetteville Public Library.

Book Club — A discussion of New York Times Bestseller “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore. 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at Two Friends Books, 801 S.E. 8th St., Bentonville.

Try Something New

Rumwolf’s the Howling: Part III — A Halloween party following the success of Rumwolf’s Howling: Parts I and II in 2021 and 2023, this sequel promises to be even bigger. Expect live music, dancing, horror films, performance artists, food, drinks, and more at this Halloween extravaganza. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Oct. 26 at The Momentary. Tickets are $13 ($9 for members) at themomentary.org.

Trivia Night — Spot the scene in spooky movies at Puritan Coffee and Beer’s Trivia Night. 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.

Astronomy Program — Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a free astronomy program at the park’s visitor center. The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will provide powerful telescopes for all guests to use. No reservations are necessary. 5:30-8:30 Nov. 2 at 20201 E. AR-12, Rogers.

Out & About

Ghost Walks — The Rogers Historical Museum is hosting Ghost Walks on Oct. 25 and 26. The evening event is a 45-minute guided walking tour through the museum grounds and historic Downtown Rogers. It features retellings of true, ghastly and grim stories from the Ozark region’s past. The first tour each evening begins at 7 p.m. Tours leave every 15 minutes; the last tour begins at 8:15 p.m. $5 per person. 313 S. Second St., Rogers. rogershistoricalmuseum.org/ghostwalks.

Trunk-or-Treat — City Park Fayetteville will have five different craft tables along with candy to hand out 5-10 p.m. Oct. 31. Guests are encouraged to show up in costume and enjoy devilishly good food, creepy cocktails and wicked fun. 1332 N. Leverett Ave., Fayetteville.

Northwest Arkansas Maker’s Market — Over 275 local artists, makers and craftspeople of all kinds show off and sell everything from unique art to handmade furniture. The market will also offer local coffee and have food trucks. Admission is $5, and kids 16 and under get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3 at Washington County Fairgrounds, 2463 N. McConnell Ave., Fayetteville.

Walk & Talk Art

Ozark Folk Art Paintings of Essie Ward — The Historic Cane Hill Gallery will display a selection of Ward’s work until Oct. 26. The gallery is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Visit historiccanehillar.org.

Our Art — The exhibition includes 105 pieces by 87 Northwest Arkansas visual artists representing 20 cities and the diverse communities of the region. Exhibit is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. until Oct. 27. Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.

Surreality Ball — The theme for this year’s annual Fenix Arts gallery fundraiser is surreal. Live art installations such as a human claw will occupy the space. There will also be a silent auction and dancing. 7-11 p.m. Nov. 2 at Millar Lodge, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. Individual tickets are $25 and Couples are $40. fenixarts.org.

Take The Kids

Beginning Hip Hop Dance Class — Rooted Movement Collective is bringing hip hop to the Springdale Public Library. Students in grades 4-7 will learn the foundations of hip hop dance in hopes of building lifelong confidence and social skills. 4:15-5:45 p.m. Oct. 28 at 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale. Register at calendar.springdalelibrary.org.

Bill Blagg’s Family Magic — Laughter, wonder and endless surprises await when the Jones Center welcomes renown magician Bill Blagg to FamJam. Family Magic is a unique blend of interactive entertainment and awe-inspiring magic that guarantees an unforgettable adventure for all ages. 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. Tickets are $10 ($8 for members) at thejonescenter.net/famjam.

Trick-or-Treat on the Trail — A Halloween-costumed celebration. Trick-or-treaters and their families are invited into the Fay Jones Woods, where treats will be handed out at stops along the trail between the West Avenue entrance across the Fayetteville Public Library and the Tanglewood Steps. Treats will be handed out by staff from city departments. Parking will be at the surface lot south of the library. 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.

Flight Fright Night — The Airport Open House and Trunk-or-Treat event at Springdale Municipal Airport combines the thrill of aviation and the fun of Halloween. Event includes costume contests for kids and adults, pumpkin and face painting, helicopter rides and candy. Five years old and younger get in free; ages 6 to 18 is $1; and ages 18 and older is $3. Free entry if you bring a food pantry item for donation. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 802 Airport Ave., Springdale.

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System — TheaterWorksUSA family musical lands at the Jones Center. An opportunity for families to get to watch their favorite characters from the book and TV series explore space. 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. Tickets are $10 ($8 for members) at thejonescenter.net/famjam.

Fall on the Farm — Fall-favorite activities include a corn maze, a 6-acre barnyard play area and more. Hours in October and November: 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard, 2991 S. Dead Horse Mountain Road, Fayetteville. Tickets at rivercrestorchard.com/fallfestival.

For the Fur Friends

Halloween Pet Party — Bring your furry best friend in their favorite Halloween costume. Event will have refreshments, pet photo opportunities and special prizes for costume winners. Prizes include: $100 Pet Smart gift card, pet basket of treats and a 7 Brew treat for you and your pet. Contest opens at 1:15 p.m. Event is 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Magnolia Place Assisted Living & Memory Care, 2000 S. Hampton Pl., Rogers.

Autumn Tails — Fall scavenger hunts for the pets every Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center.

At The Movies

Movies on the Mountain — Mount Sequoyah’s showing of the 1980 film “Friday the 13th.” $5 per person. 9-10:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

Movie Night— Puritan Coffee and Beer is having a showing of the 1974 film “Young Frankenstein” at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Halloween Party — Dress up as your favorite character for a pre-show costume contest. Listen to live music from Ultra Suede, drink spooky-themed cocktails and attend concessions before the screening of this cult classic. The Walton Arts Center is allowing guests to bring these approved props: newspapers, flashlights, rubber gloves, noisemakers, toilet paper, toast, party hats, bells and playing cards. 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $20 at waltonartscenter.org.

Get Crafty!

Painting Between the Lines — Black Apple is bringing a “Harry Potter” edition for this painting event with a number of different outlined “Harry Potter” themed canvases for guests to choose from. They will also have a “Harry Potter” costume contest at the end of the night. 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at 321 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. Tickets are $30 per artists or $50 for two. Purchase and sign up on the event’s Facebook page.

Pumpkin Painting at the Park — Bring your own pumpkin or buy one from City Park Fayetteville. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 30 at 1332 N. Leverett Ave., Fayetteville.

Timber Framing Workshop — Week-long workshop in partnership with the Heartwood School, the national Timber Framers Guild and the National Center for Preservation Technology and Training. The course will provide hands-on instruction in timber frame repairs as part of the restoration of the Colburn Barn. Nov. 17-23. historiccanehillar.org or (479) 824-4455 ext. 1.

Hear It Here

NWA Jazz Society Presents a Retrospective — Join the Fayetteville Public Library for a look at the local jazz scene and enjoy some live music from the original Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society House Band. 2-4 p.m. Oct. 27 at The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. faylib.org.

Eat & Drink

Tastemakers — Chef’s dinner with Chintan Pandya of Dhamaka. Chef Pandya will be serving a multi-course dinner featuring traditional Indian cuisine with a creative twist. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25 at The Momentary. Tickets are $150 ($140/members) at themomentary.org.

Gusano’s Pizza Trivia Night — Every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. at Gusano’s Pizza, 1267 N. Steamboat Drive. Food and beverage specials after 4 p.m.

Wine Tasting — $15 for four 3-ounce pours. Each week the cafe chooses four natural wines to showcase in their tasting. Every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at The Meteor Cafe, 417 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville.

Nightmare on Block Street — This immersive Halloween cocktail pop-up bar has haunted decor, themed cocktails, exclusive brews, tasty treats and pinball machines. Ages 21 and older only. Through November 2. Opens at 4 p.m. Pinpoint, 23 Block Ave. Fayetteville.

