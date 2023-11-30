8 Days a Week

Nov. 30 (Thursday)

Winter Nights — With silver bells, frosty firs and snowy scenes, 6 p.m. until midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, through Dec. 22 at the Walton Arts Center’s Bradberry Amphitheater & Rose Garden and Joy Pratt Markham Gallery in Fayetteville. Free. A limited number of snow globes with fire pits and a dedicated cocktail server for groups of up to eight can be reserved for 75-minute time slots for $100. waltonartscenter.org.

Indigenous Film Showcase — Hosted by the River Valley Film Society and the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m. filmmaker mixer, 7 p.m. screening, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $5 suggested donation. Email brandon@fortsmithfilm.com.

“Shaken Up!” — Devised theater by NWACC students, 7 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 3, White Auditorium at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. $5. Tickets are available at the door, cash/check/Venmo accepted.

“Fiddler on the Roof” — 7 p.m. Nov. 30, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 & 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Skokos Performing Arts Center at Alma High School. $12-$18. skokospac.org.

“A Christmas Carol” — Produced by Earthen Vessels Drama Co., 7 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 2:30 & 7 p.m. Dec. 3, King Opera House in Van Buren. $6. kingoperahouse.com.

__

Dec. 1 (Friday)

Hot Cocoa Crawl — 5-8 p.m. in Springdale. Springdale School District’s annual Caroling on the Creek is the same day from 5-7 p.m. in Turnbow Park.

Mitzvah Holiday Art Market — With art by more than 50 local artists, 5-9 p.m., Fayetteville Town Center. experiencefayetteville.com

Christmas Tree Lighting — 5 p.m., Basin Spring Park, before the Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. in Eureka Springs. Santa Claus will be in the park from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. for the first three Saturdays in December.

Christmas Parade of Lights — 6 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. 253-8737.

Rogers Christmas Parade — 6:30 p.m., beginning at Fifth and Poplar through the heart of downtown. There will also be photos with Santa from 5-7 p.m. There will also be a Christmas market at Railyard Park and Frisco Plaza. destinationrogers.com.

__

Dec. 2 (Saturday)

Cookie Walk — Thousands of homemade cookies by church members, 8:30-11 a.m., Highlands Church of Bella Vista. Event also includes a Sweet Shoppe, Coffee Shoppe, Soups-T0-Go and a Craft Shoppe. Doors open at 8 a.m. $15 per cookie tin. 855-2277.

Breakfast with Santa — 9 a.m., Siloam Springs Community Building with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their Reindeer helpers. Children will have their photos taken with Santa, send a letter to the North Pole, make a craft and receive a snack. The price is $10 per child. Links and more information at facebook.com/heritageleaguesiloamsprings.

Farmington Cardinal Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Farmington Junior High. Admission is $3.

Holiday Market — With hot cocoa, apple cider, cookies and handmade goods by more than 50 local artists, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Community Creative Center at WAC’s Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Holiday goods will be for sale at the center through Dec. 17. communitycreativecenter.org.

“Fireside” — With music, hot chocolate, apple cider and a bookstore sale, starting at 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. www.bvpl.org

The Santa Drop — Gates open at 10 a.m., with Santa sky diving in at 11 a.m., and guests may take pictures with Santa until 1 p.m. or until the line ends at Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave, Fayetteville. Weather backup dates Dec. 9 and 16. arkansasairandmilitary.com/calendar.

Wampus Wonderland — A holiday craft show featuring goods from local makers and creatives, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. wampuswonderlandonfacebook

Christmas Tour of Homes — 2-6 p.m. with carolers, Christmas music, and refreshments, Eureka Springs. eurekaspringspreservationsociety.org.

Little Craft Show — With stained glass, clay, digital art prints and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Town Center. experiencefayetteville.com

Holiday Open House — With hot cider and cookies, 4 p.m., Gravette Public Library. Children will receive a Christmas ornament and an art kit from Crystal Bridges while supplies last.

Christmas Parade — 4:30 p.m., downtown Gravette.

Holiday Open House — With hot chocolate and cookies, after the parade, Gravette Historical Museum. Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus are free in the Gravette Community Building across from the museum. gravettear.com/christmas-parade

Christmas Parade — Themed Gingerbread Houses, 5:30 p.m., Curtis Avenue to downtown Pea Ridge, followed by the tree lighting and performances by the high school choir and band, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate and shopping.

Light Up Siloam Springs Christmas Parade — Themed Reindeer Games, 5:30 p.m. starting on Tulsa Street. More information at discoversiloam.com.

Christmas Parade — Themed “Christmas Movies,” 6 p.m., Southwinds to Cimarron Way in Farmington. Holiday market 4-8 p.m. next to the library.

“The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show” — A musical variety and comedy sketch show hosted by Will Hearn featuring Dalton Flake and members of Blue Water Highway & The Dirty River Jazz Band, 7 p.m. at The Aud in Eureka Springs. $20-$30. greatpassionplay.org/christmas.

Holiday Celebration — With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$55. fortsmithsymphony.org.

“The Nutcracker” — Presented by Ozark Ballet Theater, 1 p.m. Dec. 2-3, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University ($35) in Siloam Springs and at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale ($31-$45). ozarkballettheater.com

“Holiday Cabaret” — Presented by Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 p.m. Dec. 3, Canvas Church, 1106 N.W. 10th St. Bentonville. $18-$27. theatrecollectivenwa.org.

__

Dec. 3 (Sunday)

Through Dec. 17 — Holiday Market, with a curated selection of fine handmade goods for the holiday season, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free admission. 571-2706.

Friendship Club Holiday Social — With soup, sandwiches, sweets and Santa, vendors, music and a bake sale, noon-2 p.m., Madison County Senior Center in Huntsville. $5-$10.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ozark Bronze — A handbell ringers ensemble, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

An Evening With John Cusack — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $69.95-$249.95. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Dec. 4 (Monday)

Lifewriters — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Rare & Vintage Book Sale — Dec. 4-10, Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Stitch Together — For needleworkers, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Speaker Series — “J.R.R. Tolkien’s Inspiration,” 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — With poet Na’Tosha De’Von, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Story Time — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

__

Dec. 5 (Tuesday)

Community Crochet — 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Recycle Something — The Road to a Zero-Waste Lifestyle, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Authors in the Afternoon — With Lynette Harris Denton, author of “God and Me,” 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Dec. 6 (Wednesday)

Gentle Flow — With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Dulcimer Music — With Gary McCarthy, 2 p.m. Dec. 6; 1 p.m. Dec. 13; and 11 a.m. Dec. 18, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. www.bvpl.org.

English/Spanish Family Story Time — 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Young at Heart Book Club — “Everything You Want Me to Be” by Mindy Mejia, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Books & Brews — “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me” by Bess Kalb, 6 p.m., Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Motion Is Lotion — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wednesday Over Water — American Artists Abroad, 6-9 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Dec. 7 (Thursday)

Motion Is Lotion — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chapter Chicks — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Silver Tea — An “elegant high tea,” 1:30-3:30 p.m., Crystal Dining Room at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Hosted by St. James Episcopal Church as a fundraiser for People Helping People, a non-profit whose mission is providing prescription medications for those who are unable to afford them. Admission is by donation. Victorian attire encouraged. Email darlene@modestojim.net.

Scribblers & Scribes — 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour — Abstraction, 5-6:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Neurodiverse Night — 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Movie Night — “Gremlins,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. rogersar.libcal.com.

A Capote Christmas — With Anita Paddock and Cody Walls, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

The Comedy Zone — Greg Morton, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $21-$31. waltonartscenter.org.

Repeat the Sounding Joy — An “inspired holiday tradition” by the UA Inspirational Chorale, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free. faulkner.uark.edu.

__

Dec. 8 (Friday)

Denise Lanuti Studio Show — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 8-9 and noon-4 p.m. Dec. 10, 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. Free. 200-8207.

Drop-In Tour: Sculpture & Nature — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

She Said — An Evening With Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jingle Jam — A holiday dance party, 6-10 p.m. at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. This event serves as a fundraiser and the official brand launch for NWA Movement Hub. Tickets are $25-$50, and guests should dress into impress. More information at nwamovementhub.com.

“The 39 Steps” — Produced by Arts on Main, 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 9, King Opera House in Van Buren. $5-$10. kingoperahouse.com.

“The Lion King Jr.” — 7 p.m. Dec. 8 & 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Van Buren Fine Arts Center. $5-$10.

West Street Live — Exile, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $48-$68. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Dec. 9 (Saturday)

Las Posadas — A Mexican holiday celebration with food, drinks, music and pinatas, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free admission. 571-2706.

Super Saturday — Holiday Sing-Along With Mr. Troy, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

NWA Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Hot Cocoa Social — With holiday crafts and games for kids, a meet and greet with Santa, and hot cocoa with all the fixings, 10 a.m.-noon at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The community event is free, but T2 asks people to register so that they know how much cocoa to make. www.theatre2.org.

Holiday Open House — With tours of the 1895 Hawkins House and Santa, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

LEGO Club — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free for families. springdalelibrary.org.

Christmas Tour of Homes — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Grove. Tickets $20 at Southern Mercantile, Daisies and Olives, Old School Vintage, and at the Prairie Grove Heritage Museum. Then the Cocoa Crawl is from 4 to 6 p.m. Mugs for $5 each sale at participating merchants. Seventh annual Christmas Parade of Lights starts at 6 p.m., and Santa Claus will be available for visits and photos after the parade at the American Legion. More information on facebook.com/2ndSaturdayTradesDay

Holiday Art Party — With free crafts, cookies, and local artist vendors, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Pictures with Santa from 12-1:30 p.m. The community event marks the end of RAM’s 75th year, and they’ll be celebrating with the interment of their 75th time capsule. More information at fsram.org.

Photographer Talk — With Brandon Watts, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jams & Jellies Fundraiser — With homemade jams and jellies by Jill Werner of Agatha’s Table, 1-4 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Gift shop open for holiday shopping also. Free admission. www.bellavistamuseum.org.

A Very SoNA Christmas — 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $11-$61. waltonartscenter.org.

A Rockin’ Holiday Reception — 2-3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Cookies With Santa — With songs, stories, crafts and hot chocolate with Santa Claus, 2-3:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. No registration required. www.bvpl.org.

Crafternoon — Jar lid Christmas ornaments, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Fort Smith Christmas Parade — 3 p.m., downtown Fort Smith. Parade routes and more information at facebook.com/FSChristmasParade.

Prairie Grove Cocoa Crawl — 4-6 p.m., downtown Prairie Grove. Mugs $5 at participating merchants.

Christmas On The Square — With Christmas dinners at the library, goodie bags, pony rides and kettle corn and Santa Claus, 5:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Lincoln.

Bentonville Christmas Parade — 6 p.m. downtown.

Holiday Parade of Lights — 6 p.m., Mock to Buchanan to South Pittman in Prairie Grove. Santa Claus will be available for visits and photos after the parade at the American Legion building. Register to participate in this ye

Morrow Country Christmas — With carriage rides, ponies, bounce houses, caroling, a chili dinner and Christmas lights, 6-9 p.m., Possum Holler Boutique, 17152 Mountain Road. Santa Claus will be at the Morrow Fire Station for photos and hot cocoa.

Christmas Parade — 6:30 p.m., downtown Gentry.

Rhonda Vincent: Christmas — 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith. Tickets and more information at fortsmithconventioncenter.org/events

__

Dec. 10 (Sunday)

Whoville Holiday Extravaganza — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rogers Convention Center. $12 general admission on EventBrite. Presented by Oasis of Northwest Arkansas. More information at facebook.com/oasisofnwa or oasisforwomennwa.org.

Photos With Santa — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Open House — 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Meet The Author — Caroline Uhorchak, author of “Otter Cover,” 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

“The Snowman” — A family concert with SoNA, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

Intermediate Drawing Class — With Elaine Eckert, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Dec. 11 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together — 1-2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Gingerbread House Decorating — 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — Book Swap & Favorite Read of ‘23, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Northwestern Undertones — An acapella performance, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Story Time — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

__

Dec. 12 (Tuesday)

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — Holiday decoration swap, noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Authors In The Afternoon — With Jim Kreuz and John Lehnen, 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Book Club — “Sunflower Sisters” by Martha Hall Kelly, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want to Come” by Jessica Pan, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Socrates Cafe — Philosophical discussion, 6-7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

“TINA: The Tina Turner Musical” — 7 p.m. Dec. 12-13, 1:30 & 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 8 p.m. Dec. 15-16, 2 p.m. Dec. 17, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $52-$98. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Dec. 13 (Wednesday)

Gentle Flow — With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Dulcimer Music — With Gary McCarthy, 1 p.m. Dec. 13; and 11 a.m. Dec. 18, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. www.bvpl.org.

Hot Chocolate — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Motion Is Lotion — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Old Time Pickers — 6 p.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Mo Pros — Apres Ski Holiday Mixer, 6-8 p.m., Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. $45. themomentary.org.

__

Dec. 14 (Thursday)

Motion Is Lotion — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Talk — “Annie Leibovitz at Work,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free woth exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Authors In The Afternoon — With Roslyn B. Wilder, author of “Empyreal Nights,” 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art on the Bricks — An art walk, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free. artonthebricks.com.

The Book Was Better Book Club — Book & Movie Swap, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Heat Pressed Pillow Pets — 5-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour — “Annie Leibovitz at Work,” 5-6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Social Sewing Circle — 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Teen Movie Night — “Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. rogersar.libcal.com.

“A Wacky Tacky Christmas Spectacular” — An original show of popular Christmas songs with an extra flair for all things ridiculous, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-16, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $7 at the door. Directed by Shannon Stoddard and Wesley Fox. fslt.org/a-wacky-tacky-christmas-spectacular-off-season-production/

__

Dec. 15 (Friday)

Holiday Harp — With Beth Stockdell, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“A Christmas Story: The Musical” — 7 p.m. Dec. 15, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 16, King Opera House in Van Buren. $18-$20. kingoperahouse.com.

Fruitcake Holiday Party — A kid-friendly holiday party with a ’70s twist, 9 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Dec. 16 (Saturday)

Jingle Bell Jog — Gates open at 7:30 a.m., events for all ages, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $20-$35. bgozarks.org.

Embroiders Guild — 9:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — Momandpop, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Winter Crafts — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

RPM Spinners — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Pups & Pages — Read to therapy dogs, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Ni Hao, Friends! — Chinese fun with Bentonville High students, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bella Vista Radio Club — 1:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

“The Nutcracker” — Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet, 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17, ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.

David Phelps Christmas — 7:30 p.m., Skokos Performing Arts Center at Alma High School. $42-$58. skokospac.org.

__

Dec. 17 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

‘Tis The Season

Through Dec. 16 — Voting is open for the Downtown Eureka Springs Holiday Window Decorating Contest. The winner will be announced Dec. 16 at Basin Spring Park. holiday-window-decorating-contest/

Through Dec. 25 — Christmas on Center with a Christmas Village on Center Street featuring live music, selfie station, Fire pit and Christmas decorations from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays through Christmas, Eureka Springs.

Through Dec. 25 — From 4 to 6 p.m. musicians will roam around Historic Downtown playing festive music for all to enjoy every Friday in December through Christmas, Eureka Springs.

Through Dec. 31 — Christmas Tree Forest at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs begins with the Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 with more than 30 trees. Through Dec. 31.

Through Dec. 31 — Pea Ridge homes and businesses will decked out with Christmas cheer for the Festival of Lights Dec. 2-31. There will also be a map published for those who wish to see them. Keep an eye on prt.nwaonline.com for the map.

Through Jan. 1 — A Drive-Through Light Display at the Great Passion Play continues Friday through Sunday until Jan. 1 by donation. Lights are on through 8 p.m. The Christmas Snow Village with trains will be open from 4-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday after Thanksgiving through Dec. 31. greatpassionplay.org

Through Jan. 1 — Fort Smith Ice Rink opens Nov. 24 and operates until 9 p.m. most Fridays through Saturdays and until 6 p.m. on Sundays with more days and hours from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1 at Riverfront Pavilion, 100 N. “B” St. in Fort Smith. Skating is $5 an hour for children 12 and younger and $10 an hour for adults. See complete schedule at fortsmithiceskating.com.