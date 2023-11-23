LIVE! Music: 2024 concert announcements include Lainy Wilson, Greta Van Fleet, Circle Jerks, Desendants, Hagar and Satriani, Hozeir, New Kids on the Block and so many more November 23, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Epic concerts for 2024 are being scheduled for major venues in Fayetteville and Fort Smith. Just last week, Sammy Hagar announced that’s he’s bringing Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham and an August concert to the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Also coming to the AMP in 2024 are Hozier, Riley Green, Greta Van Fleet, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Whiskey Myers, Hootie & The Blowfish, New Kids On The Block (with Paula Abdul!), Niall Horan, Tate McRae, Lainey Wilson and Creed.

Over at JJ’s Live, venerable punk rock icons Descendants and Circle Jerks will perform in March. Sierra Ferrell returns to Northwest Arkansas on April 19. Also coming early next year is the Metalcore Dropouts tour with Fit for a King and The Devil Wears Prada in January followed by The Dead South in February. Australian rockers King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will be there in the fall.

Down in Fort Smith, Tracy Byrd performs on Feb. 9 and Marty Stuart will play Feb. 22 with his band, the Fabulous Superlatives, at Temple Live. Also coming up in the former Masonic temple are Shenandoah, a special 50th anniversary show for Jim Croce performed by his son A.J. Croce and Creed Fisher, in May.

On the festival side of 2024, FreshGrass announced that Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Trampled by Turtles, Aoife O’Donovan, Alison Brown, Ruthie Foster, S.G. Goodman and others will perform May 17-18 at the Momentary in Bentonville. Up in Eureka Springs, Opal Agafia announced earlier this year the lineup for her Ozark Mountain Soul Festival with The Del McCoury Band, North Mississippi Allstars, Town Mountain, Kyle Tuttle, Melissa Carper and so many more at The Farm in Eureka Springs.

It’s looking like concert tickets might be a hot gift this holiday season.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Country Night with Mr. Orange NEWCO and Ozark Riviera, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Falllift, Ashtyn Barbaree and Common Roots, 8 p.m. Nov. 25; Sawyer Hill with Mildenhall, 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Bad Habit, 8 p.m. Dec. 9; Songwriters in the Round with John Henry Holthus, Shilah Molina, Brennan Johnson and Adam Johnston, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21; Randall Shreve and Molly Healey, 8 p.m. Dec. 23; New Years Eveee with Fight Dream, Sloeth’n Steady, Bootleg Royal, The Big Sad, The Misdemeanors and Samantha Hunt, 7 p.m. Dec. 30. meteorguitargallery.com.

Crystal Bridges Museum of Art — Fall Break Fun with art-making, story times and live music from Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, 1-4 p.m. Nov. 24; square dancing with Steve Green and Ozark Footsong, 1-4 p.m. Nov. 25; Photography Dance with Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, 1-5 p.m. Nov. 26. crystalbridges.org/calendar/fall-break-fun

The Momentary — Beer and Carols with Beer & Hymns, 5 p.m. Dec. 10; ROSSY & Mija, 8 p.m. Dec. 16; Adeem the Artist and Dylan Earl, 8 p.m. Jan. 5; eTown Live Radio Taping: Langhorne Slim and Briscoe, 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and with James McMurtry and Erin Rae, 7 p.m. Jan. 12; Soccer Mommy, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Astral Project, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Junior Brown, 7 p.m. Jan. 27. themomentary.org.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays. undercroftbar.com/events/.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud — Free Christmas movies every Friday and Christmas Eve; Grand Ol’ Christmas Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; Ozarks Chorale Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 10. visiteurekasprings.com/events/category/the-aud/

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — The Bison, 7 p.m. Nov. 24; Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 96 Miles, 7 p.m. Dec. 8; Patti Steel Trio, 7 p.m. Dec. 15; Justin Larkin, 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Shelly Watson Holiday Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 22; Mountain Alice, 7 p.m. Dec. 23; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Dec. 29; New Year’s Eve Party with Lead Pipe Conservatory Band 8 p.m. Dec. 31. facebook.com/wanderoolodge/events

FAYETTEVILLE

Morano’s — Jim Mills hosts Easy Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. with Dennis Collins and Denise Lanuti, Nov. 19; Brick Fields, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Gardensnakes, Cowboygirl and Resting, 8 p.m. Nov. 19; Kiyoko Lee with Los Dose, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 22; Full House, 7 p.m., TVBOO Thanksgiving Hootenany, 9 p.m. Nov. 24; A Tribute to The Last Waltz with 1Oz Jig and friends, 8 p.m. Nov. 25; The Motet, 7 p.m. Nov. 29; Heartless Bastards and Sarah Loethen Band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30; The Hard Tops, 6 p.m. Dec. 1; The Floozies and Recess, 9 p.m. Dec. 1 and with MZG, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2. georgesmajesticlounge.com

Walton Arts Center — John Fullbright, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30; Lorrie Morgan, 8 p.m. Dec. 1; Tierney Sutton, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2; Greg Morton, Dec. 7; Exile, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; A Very SoNA Christmas, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 9; Squirrel Nut Zippers, 7 p.m. Dec. 19; A Very Mariachi Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Live music starts at 6:30 p.m. for Winter Nights: With Devanee Williams (harp), Nov. 30; Drew Rogers (guitar), Dec. 1; TJ Scarlett (guitar/voice), Dec. 7; William Reyes (guitar), Dec. 8-9; Devanee Williams, Dec. 14; Drew Rogers, Dec. 15; Jason Burrow, (piano) Dec. 16; TJ Scarlett, Dec. 21; Jason Burrow (piano), Dec. 22. waltonartscenter.org.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Buddy & The Baskins, 6 p.m. Nov. 21; Asher Perkins, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23; Velvet Crowns, 7 p.m. Nov. 25; Acoustic Picking Circle, 2 p.m. Nov. 26. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar

JJ’s Live — August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite and Crystal Lake, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20. jjslive.com.

Mount Sequoyah Center — The Undertones, 5 p.m. Dec. 14; Ukulele Jam, 5 p.m. Sundays. mountsequoyah.org.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Old Time Jam with Brett Ratliff & Pete Howard, 6 p.m. Nov. 21; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam with Lee Haight & Larry Long, 2 p.m. Nov. 26; Irish Jam with Bob Holland, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 27; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Nov. 28; Tony Furtado and Luke Price, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Robert Ellis songwriting workshop, Jan. 27, 2024. folkschooloffayetteville.org.

Likewise Community — Tatsuya Nakatani’s Gong Orchestra, 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Nakatani trains 16 local musicians in his bowed gong technique culminating in a performance. trilliumsalonseries.com.

Omni Center — Paisley Palooza with Trout Fishing in America, Still on the Hill, Dandelion Heart, Tara & Donna, Pearl Brick, Walter Schmidt, Riley McGill, Denise Lanuti, Susan & Michael, The Leisures and more, 7 p.m. Nov. 21. ($10 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can.) 3274 N. Lee Ave. there’s no website

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Moody Malavi, Nov. 24-25; Kevin Nealon, Nov. 30-Dec. 2; Trae Crowder, Dec. 7-9; Kristen Lindner and Barry Lamnick, Dec. 15-16; Magician Andy Gross, Dec. 22-23. tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy.

RIVER VALLEY

Club Kinkead’s — JR Jones, 8 p.m. Nov. 22; The Fervent, 8 p.m. Nov. 29. Dragged out Thursdays and Sunday’s Best with Polly start at 8 p.m. facebook.com/ClubKinkeadsFtSmith.

Fort Smith Brewing Company — Comedy with Sean Patton, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics

TempleLive — Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Heather Land, 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Josey Scott’s Saliva, 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9, 2024; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17. fortsmith.templelive.com.

Hero’s — Dominic B Roy, 8 p.m. Nov. 24; Ozark Riviera, 8 p.m. Dec. 22. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events

AACLive! — Travis Linville, Dec. 7; Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1, 2024. aaclive.com.

Majestic Fort Smith — Jackson Taylor and The Sinners, 7 p.m. Nov. 24; Jason Boland and the Stragglers, 7 p.m. Nov. 25. majesticfortsmith.com.

Riverwind Casino — Pete Davidson, 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Jake’s Jingle Jam, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Lee Brice, 8 p.m. Dec. 15; Ron White, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Midland, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Jan. 12, 2024; Joy Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland — Back in Black (AC/DC Tribute), 8 p.m. Nov. 22. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Rhonda Vincent Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. fortsmithconventioncenter.org/events

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Jeron Marshall, 7 p.m. Nov. 25. musicmovesar.com/musicdepot/

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Hard Cider — Stand-up comedy starts at 8 p.m. on Thursdays with Tandem County Improv Takeover, Nov. 30; Brandon Davidson, Dec. 7; Thomas Nichols, Dec. 14; Home for the Holidays Showcase, Dec. 21; and Zach Peterson, Dec. 28. facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy

The Medium — Mixtape Music Series (free) with Ashtyn Barbaree and Candy Lee and the Backyard Bugs, 5 p.m. Nov. 28; Off Tha Top | On Tha Spot with Eddie Canyon, Dec. 16; Mixtape Music Series with Conner Brogan and Yuni Wa, Jan. 17, 2024; Jacob McCoy Burton and The Adorners, Feb. 14; Matteo Cassi and Craig Colorusso March 13; Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12. themedium.art

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.