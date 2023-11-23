Ben Franklin Comes To Life Dec. 4 At Marshals Museum
WHAT — You might have seen him on the $100 bill, but how much do you really know about Benjamin Franklin? Meet him — or feel like you did — at the ninth annual Evening in the Past, complete with period-inspired menu and era-appropriate cocktails.
WHEN — 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4
WHERE — U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith
COST — $75 or $700 for a table for 10
INFO — 242-1789 or usmmuseum.org/event
