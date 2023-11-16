8 Days a Week



Nov. 16 (Thursday)

Motion is Lotion — Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Lovers Club — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Recipe Swap — Holiday recipes, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist Demo — With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

“Feed Your Brain” — National Alzheimer’s Disease Month, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Soap Making Workshop — With Rachel Whitaker of the Shiloh Museum, 3 p.m., Huntsville Public Library. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Cocktail Tour — Color-full, 5-6:30 p.m. & 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bison Night — A commemoration of the history of the bison barn turned gallery with speaker Xyta Lucas, art, author Carol Klein and more, 5-7 p.m., Wishing Spring Gallery in Bella Vista. Free. Email wishingspringgallerydirector@gmail.com.

True Crime Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Open Mic Night — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey’s Cafe, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

World Music — With the UA World Music Ensemble, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chamber Music for Strings — With “A” String Fort Smith, 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at JKC Cellars, 7709 Ellis St., and 7 p.m. Nov. 17, St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 2701 Old Greenwood Road. astringfortsmith.com.

Vegan Community Potluck — 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

“Elf” — Produced by Arts Live Theatre, 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17; 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 18; 2 p.m. Nov. 19, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $12-$15. artslivetheatre.com.

“A Christmas Carol” — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-18, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $12. fslt.org or 783-2966.

__

Nov. 17 (Friday)

NWA Fiber Fest — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 17-18, Thompson Hall at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. Free. nwafiberfest.com.

NWA Boutique Show — Nov. 17-18; VIP early bird shopping, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 17 ($20); Girls’ Night Out, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 18 ($15); general admission, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 17 & 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 18 ($10), Rogers Convention Center. nwaboutiqueshow.com.

BPL in the Community — Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Midday Heartfulness Meditation — With Amita Rathore, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Sculpture & Nature — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Winthrop Rockefeller Distinguished Lecture Series — With multimedia artist Mickalene Thomas, 5 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paint & Sip — Monet’s “Poppy Field,” 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35-$35. fsram.org.

Cocktail & Create — Basics of printmaking with Paige Dirksen, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony — 6:30 p.m., Freedom Park in Van Buren. Free. facebook.com/VBChristmasattheParks.

“James and the Giant Peach Jr.” — Presented by Community School of the Arts, 7 p.m. Nov. 17 and 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 18, King Opera House in Van Buren. $12-$18. csafortsmith.org.

__

Nov. 18 (Saturday)

Elkins Holiday Expo — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Elkins Community Center. Free. elkinsar.org/holidayexpo.

Friends Book Sale — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free admission. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Artsy Craftsy, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

House Party @ The Mo — 10 a.m.-midnight, The Momentary, 507 S.E. “E” St. in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

Tarot Basics — With Red Star, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $45. usingart.org.

Beginning Hand Lettering — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Game On — Game playing for all ages, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Saturday Movie — “Minari,” noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Local Author Showcase — With Liz Elizabeth, Bryn Tucker and Cody Banning, 12:30-2 p.m., Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. facebook.com/BookishShopFS.

Bad Art Studio — For teens & adults, 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Fall Break Fun — 1-4 p.m. Nov. 18-22 & Nov. 24-26, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

SoNA Beyond — Tone painting with Arts One Presents, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wild Muse — A reading of Ozark nature poetry, 2 p.m., Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Free. Register at writerscolony.org.

Teen Photography Showcase — Featuring works from the mentorship program with Annie Leibovitz, through Nov. 26, The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Nov. 19 (Sunday)

Foraging Hike — And cooking demo with Tim Hammer, 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Artist Demo — With Makayla Long, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Fall Art Lab — Turkeys (origami) & Mushrooms (air-dry clay), 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $2-$4. usingart.org.

Sunday Music — Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sugar Plum Fairy Tea — With Western Arkansas Ballet, 2 p.m., Riverfront Glass Pavilion, 100 North B Street, Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.

__

Nov. 20 (Monday)

Make It Monday — 11 a.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. 474-6045.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

School’s Out Movies — “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Christmas Cookie Decorating Class — 5 p.m., Alma Public Library. Register at 632-4140.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books on Main — “The Maid” by Nita Prose, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

Nov. 21 (Tuesday)

Story Time — 10 a.m., Mountainburg Public Library. Free. 369-1600.

School’s Out Movies — “Elemental,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Nov. 22 (Wednesday)

Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. 474-6045.

Gentle Flow — With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Games & Gab — 1:30 p.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. 474-6045.

School’s Out Movies — “Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Free Play Board Games — 3:30-6:15 p.m., Mountainburg Public Library. Free. 369-1600.

__

Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day)

__

Nov. 24 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture and Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Nov. 25 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — LEGO Free Play, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Demo — Allison Bailey, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

__

Nov. 26 (Sunday)

Artist Demo — Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Community Yoga — With Jamie Dye, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam — Fourth Sunday music night, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Mountainburg. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

On Show

“Dear Friend” — A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum’s CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Harold Keller: Portals” — A collection of works by former UAFS art professor Harold Keller, through Dec. 16, UAFS Gallery of Art and Design, 535 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Free. uafs.edu/gallery.

On Show — A celebration of Hispanic art, culture and history, the newest exhibition in the Fort Smith Museum of History’s Boyd Gallery features artworks by Isaac Helguera from Mexico and Madjer Linares from El Salvado, through Dec. 31, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. $4-$8. 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.com.

“Seeing One Another” — “New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection,” through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Toys Well Played” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“Annie Leibovitz at Work” — Iconic and new work by the photographer of the famous, through Jan. 29, 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“HUMAN ONE” — A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through January 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Trace Me Back” — An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com