LIVE! Music: Akeem Kemp headlines Good News and the Blues, Folk Fair returns to Eureka Springs November 9, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Akeem Kemp performs with support from Music Moves interns for two nights of Good News & The Blues in Rogers.

The annual concert is Music Moves’ biggest fundraiser for the year, aiming to raise $50,000 for the education initiative.

“Music has the power to inspire, educate, and transform lives, and we are dedicated to providing quality instruction, performance space and resources to those who may not have access otherwise,” says Evangeline Beaumont with Music Moves. Donations to Music Moves go toward purchasing instruments, hiring instructors and other costs for the organization, whose mission is to make Black art and culture accessible through performance and education.

The annual fundraising concert also includes dinner. Tickets are $100 each and are available on Stubs.net or musicmovesar.com/events/month/2023-11/. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 and at 7 p.m. Nov. 10.

Find out more about Music Moves and the Good News & the Blues concerts at musicmovesar.com.

Original Ozark Folk Fair

Matt the Electrician, Trout Fishing in America, John Fullbright and the Melissa Carper, Kelly Willis and Brennen Leigh Trio headline the annual Original Ozark Folk Fair, returning to Eureka Springs next weekend.

Festivities begin with the Hedgehoppers at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9, followed by the Barefoot Ball with J Jumpsuit Jamey and the Can’t Wait to Play Boys and The Nighttimers at 8 p.m. A free arts and crafts fair with local vendors and music will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. Performing are Korey McKelvy Duo, Opal Agafia and DeAnna Smith, Dylan Hawf, Mountain Alice, Jesse Dean, Still on the Hill, Trout Fishing in America and Bayard Blain. Find ticket links and more information at visiteurekasprings.com/events/category/ozark-folk-festival/.

Read more about Trout Fishing in America and Matt the Electrician ahead of the concert at nwaonline.com/news/2023/oct/29/matt-the-electrician-trout-fishing-in-america/?entertainment-events.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Songwriters in the Round with Buddy Shute, Michael Cooper (96 Miles), Traci Rae Manos (Ozark Daughter) and Jeremy Morris (Common Roots), Nov. 25; and New Years Eveee with Fight Dream, Sloeth’n Steady, Bootleg Royal, The Big Sad, The Misdemeanors and Samantha Hunt, Dec. 30. meteorguitargallery.com.

The Momentary — ROSSY & Mija, 8 p.m. Dec. 16; Adeem the Artist and Dylan Earl, 8 p.m. Jan. 5; eTown Live Radio Taping: Langhorne Slim and Briscoe, 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and with James McMurtry and Erin Rae, 7 p.m. Jan. 12; Soccer Mommy, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Astral Project, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Junior Brown, 7 p.m. Jan. 27 themomentary.org.

Undercroft — Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays. undercroftbar.com/events/.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud — The Hedgehoppers 6 p.m. and Barefoot Ball with Jumpsuit Jamey and the Can’t Wait to Playboys and NightTimers, 9 p.m Nov. 9; Korey McKelvey Duo, noon, Opal Agafia and DeAnna Smith, 1:30 p.m., Dylan Hawf and Mountain Alice at 3 p.m. and Trout Fishing in America and Matt the Electrician, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Jesse Dean, 11 a.m., Still on the Hill, 11:30 a.m., Trout Fishing in America’s family show, 1 p.m. and Bayard Trio 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11; John Fulbright and the Melissa Carper, Brennen Leigh, Kelly Willis Trio, 7 p.m. Nov. 11.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — 96 Miles, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Dale Kellison, 7 p.m. Nov. 11; Patti Steel, 7 p.m. Nov. 17; Statehouse Electric, 7 p.m. Nov. 18; The Bison, 7 p.m. Nov. 24; Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Dec. 29.

Chelsea’s — Gary Lawrence, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; The Nightimers, 4 p.m. and Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs and Say Darlin’ Say featuring Grace Stormont and Joseph McCarthy, later on Nov. 11.

FAYETTEVILLE

Morano’s — Jim Mills hosts Easy Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. with James Miller (Rakensak), Nov. 5; Buddy Shute, Nov. 12; Dennis Collins and Denise Lanuti, Nov. 19; Brick Fields, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays. facebook.com/moranosbar.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Bel Airs, 6 p.m. then Frank Foster and Wyatt Puman, 9 p.m. Nov. 10; Corey Smith and Jeb Gibson, 9 p.m. Nov. 11; Kris Lager, 8 p.m. Nov. 12; Jervis Campbell and Nathan Colberg, 8 p.m. Nov. 13; The Arcadian Wild and Jac Thompson, 8 p.m. Nov. 14.

Walton Arts Center — John Fulbright, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30; Lorrie Morgan, 8 p.m. Dec. 1; Tierney Sutton, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2; Greg Morton, Dec. 7; Exile, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; A Very SoNA Christmas, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 9; Squirrel Nut Zippers, 7 p.m. Dec. 19; A Very Mariachi Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 21. waltonartscenter.org.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Michael Bewley, 7 p.m. Nov. 11; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Nov. 18.

JJ’s Live — Greensky Bluegrass and Lindsay Lou, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; The Head and the Heart and Yoke Lore, Nov. 16; August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite and Crystal Lake, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20. jjslive.com.

Mount Sequoyah Center — Jessi Morgan and She’s Us, Nov. 10; The Undertones, 5 p.m. Dec. 14. mountsequoyah.org Ukulele Jam, 5 p.m. Sundays. Sequoyah Ukulele Society on Facebook.

Folk School of Fayetteville — The Lowest Pair Double Banjo Workshop, 4:30-5:30 p.m. and concert 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam with Lee Haight & Larry Long, 2 p.m. Nov. 12 & 26; 21 & Under Jam with The Misdemeanors & Milcah Hulen Posnak, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 12; Irish Jam with Bob Holland, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 13 & 27; original songs open mic, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Nov. 28; Tony Furtado and Luke Price, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Robert Ellis songwriting workshop, Jan. 27, 2024. folkschooloffayetteville.org.

Likewise Community — Tatsuya Nakatani’s Gong Orchestra, 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Nakatani trains 16 local musicians in his bowed gong technique culminating in a performance. More information at trilliumsalonseries.com.

Smoke and Barrel Tavern — Brody Price, Avery Lee & The Sweeties and Justin Peter Kinkel Schuster, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15. smokeandbarrel.com.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Nikki Glaser, Nov. 6-7 (sold out); Mike Baldwin, Nov. 10-11; Robert Mac, Nov. 17-18; Moody Malavi, Nov. 24-25; Kevin Nealon, Nov. 30-Dec. 2; Trae Crowder, Dec. 7-9. tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy.

RIVER VALLEY

Club Kinkead’s — Brance Bess, 8 p.m. Nov. 15; JR Jones, 8 p.m. Nov. 22; The Fervent, 8 p.m. Nov. 29. Dragged out Thursdays and Sunday’s Best with Polly start at 8 p.m. facebook.com/ClubKinkeadsFtSmith.

TempleLive — Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Heather Land, 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Josey Scott’s Saliva, 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9, 2024; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17. fortsmith.templelive.com.

Hero’s — Buckshot Princess, 8 p.m. Nov. 10; All of Her, Anything or Everything, The Fighting Side and 5 Body Blade, 8 p.m. Nov. 11. 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

AACLive! — The Iguanas, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Travis Linville, Dec. 7; Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1, 2024. aaclive.com.

Majestic Fort Smith — Cooper Alan and Noah Thompson, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Velcro Pygmies, 8 p.m. Nov. 10; Cody Canada and The Departed, 7 p.m. Nov. 11; Tanner Usrey and Carson Wallace, 8 p.m. Nov. 18; Jackson Taylor and The Sinners, 7 p.m. Nov. 24; Jason Boland and the Stragglers, 7 p.m. Nov. 25. majesticfortsmith.com.

Riverwind Casino — Aaron Lewis, 8 p.m. Nov. 9; Flatland Cavalry, 8 p.m. Nov. 10; Pete Davidson, 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Jake’s Jingle Jam, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Lee Brice, 8 p.m. Dec. 15; Ron White, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Midland, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Jan. 12, 2024; Joy Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland — Lyle Parman, 5 p.m. and Runnin’ On Empty, 9 p.m. Nov. 10; Dale Johnston, 5 p.m. and Gabrielle Gore & The Silent Thunder, 9 p.m. Nov. 11; Muddy Boots Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Sallisaw Drifters, 5 p.m. and Stonehorse, 9 p.m. Nov. 17; Jon Dooly, 5 p.m. and FM Live, 9 p.m. Nov. 18; Back in Black (AC/DC Tribute), 8 p.m. Nov. 22. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, Scared Scriptless, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18; Rhonda Vincent Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. fortsmithconventioncenter.org/events

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Akeem Kemp with interns from The Music Depot, 6 p.m. Nov. 9 and 7 p.m. Nov. 10; RJ Mischo & Red Hot Blues Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 11.; Brandon Santini, 7 p.m. Nov. 18; Jeron Marshall, 7 p.m. Nov. 25. musicmovesar.com/musicdepot/

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Hard Cider — Stand-up comedy starts at 8 p.m. on Thursdays with Dwight Simmons on Nov. 9; Dan Alten Nov. 16; Tandem County Improv Takeover Nov. 30; Brandon Davidson Dec. 7; Thomas Nichols Dec. 14; Home for the Holidays Showcase Dec. 21 and Zach Peterson Dec. 28. facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy

The Medium — Ashtyn Barbaree and Candy Lee and the Backyard Bugs, 5 p.m. Nov. 28; Off Tha Top | On Tha Spot with Eddie Canyon, Dec. 16. cachecreate.org/the-medium/

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.