8 Days a Week



Nov. 2 (Thursday)

Inverse Performance Art Festival — Through Nov. 5, The Momentary in Bentonville. themomentary.org.

Professional Headshots — 9:30-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chapter Chicks — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Motion Is Lotion — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Demo — Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

National Alzheimer’s Month — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour — It’s In the Details, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Night at the Museum — With author Mark Warren, 5-8 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum, 789 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. $13. usmmuseum.org.

Neurodiverse Night — 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Genealogy Workshop — With the Shiloh Museum, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Introduction to PowerPoint — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

In Concert — University of Arkansas Jazz Combos, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Embedded Generational Knowledge — With Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Dyan Youpee, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Van Cliburn Concert — With Joyce Yang, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Addams Family Musical” — Performed by JBU students, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2-4, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$15. jbu.universitytickets.com.

“Teen Dad” — By playwright Adrienne Dawes, directed by Trey Smith, presented by Arts One Presents, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2-3; 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 4; and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5; talk backs will follow the Saturday performances, Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. $10-$25. artsonepresents.org/teendadinfo.

Nov. 3 (Friday)

Author Talk — With Rob Wells, author of “The Insider,” noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Sculpture & Nature — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Film — “Night and the City” (1950), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Opening Reception — For “A Flush and A Spore” mushroom art exhibit, 5-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Day of the Dead Celebration — 5-8 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free. communitycreativecenter.org.

Book Signing — And reading with David Lee Holcomb, author of “Lake Road, Last House,” 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — With Betsy Jilka as Titania & Steven Marzolf as Oberon, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3-4; 2 p.m. Nov. 4-5; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-10; and 2 p.m. Nov. 12, University Theatre on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free with reservation. 575-5387 or email tickets@uark.edu.

Nov. 4 (Saturday)

Drop-In Children’s Eye Exams — For ages 5 & older, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Fall Genealogy Keynote Speaker — Cynthia K. Patton, 9 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

RPM Spinners — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday — “The Wizard of Oz” with Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Circle — For needlecrafters, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sew Simple — Make a card case, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Day of the Dead Cultural Art Studio — Create a Day of the Dead painting, 11 a.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free with museum admission. Register at fortsmithmuseum.org.

PDA in the Park — With speaker Zeek Taylor, part of Diversity Weekend, noon, Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. facebook.com/outineurekasprings.

Dia De Muertos — With themed bike rides, live music and traditional food, noon-5 p.m., TxAr House, 300 S. First St. in downtown Rogers. $25; afterparty free. facebook.com/latinasenbici.

Del Dia de Muertos — Noon-6 p.m., Shiloh Square and Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. Free. latinartarkansas.org.

Bella Vista Birders — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Beginning Quilting — 1-3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop — Creating Foiled Letters with Leah Grant, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Conquer The Kitchen – Discovering Sas-Squash, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Archaeology of the Ozarks — Presented by Arkansas Archeological Survey, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 5 (Sunday)

November Artist — Jim Anderson, all month, Dewey’s Cafe, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Holiday Food Drive — Through Dec. 31, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

NWA Makers Market — With more than 250 local makers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. Free admission; parking $5. nwamakers.com.

Fall Fungi — With Master Mycologist Jay Justice, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $65. Wait list info at ozarkfolkways.org.

Tontitown Reunion — And old-fashioned polenta smear, featuring a Taste of Tontitown, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Hall in Tontitown. $5. 361-9800.

Author Talk — With Windy Elstermeier, author of “Move,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Numbers In Nature — With Eric Fuselier, environmental scientist and math enthusiast, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Sunday Music — With Ben & Jesse, 2 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Nov. 6 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together — For needleworkers, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Speaker Series — Dog training, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Writing Musical Theater — With Mary Sue Price, 5-7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Cooking With Claudia — 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by T.J. Klune, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 7 (Tuesday)

Health Talk — Alzheimer’s: Symptoms and Caring for a Loved One with Kerrie Englund, LPN, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

A Conversation With a Writer-At-Risk — With Uchenna Awoke, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Nov. 8 (Wednesday)

Gentle Flow — With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hip-Hop for Everyone — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Wednesday Over Water — “Annie Leibovitz at Work,” with Alejo Benedetti, 6-9 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Wait list info at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 9 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Motion Is Lotion — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Recess — Berry Basket Calendar, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

The Book Was Better Club — “Nothing Lasts Forever” by Roderick Thorp and the movie “Die Hard,” 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Authors in the Afternoon — With W.C. Banning, author of “Stuff: Tales from Places,” 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art on the Bricks — With a focus on recycled art, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free; artwork for sale. artonthebricks.com.

Social Sewing Circle — 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 10 (Friday)

Free Screenings — Vision, hearing and speech for ages 3-5, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Sculpture & Nature — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cherokee Storytelling — With Robert Lewis, 6-8 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. $10. Register at usmmuseum.org.

Black Tie Bingo Gala — Supporting the Fort Smith Public Library, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. $150. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Nov. 11 (Saturday)

Hunter Education Class — With Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Service Dog Story Time, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. aylib.org.

Find Your Writing Roots — With Dani Abernathy, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Investigation Station — 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. With museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Crafternoon — Pompom Birds, noon-2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Photography Studio Demo — With Meredith Mashburn, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation — 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Apply at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Commonplace Junk Journals — With visiting artist Shannon Green, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Film Screening — “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” 3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Nov. 12 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Community Yoga — With Jamie Dye, 204 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Diana Project — Saving the state butterfly, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Indie Lens — Film “A Town Called Victoria” and discussion, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

