8 Days a Week



Sept. 28 (Thursday)

Pickin’ Time on 59 — Yard sales from Sulphur Springs to Siloam Springs along Arkansas 59, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28-30. 936-1498.

“Beyond the Diagnosis” — Portraits of children with rare diseases, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. through Sept. 29, Arkansas Children’s Northwest in Springdale. Free. beyondthediagnosis.org. Enter through the main hospital entrance and bring your government issued I.D.

Anyone Can Learn to Letter — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Artist Demo — With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Adult Crafty Corner — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Authors in the Afternoon — With Judy Harrington, author of “Frozen Secrets,” & Bill Wilwers, author of “Murder in Weldon Woods,” 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Cocktail Tour — “Annie Leibovitz at Work,” 5-6:30 p.m. & 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Paper Crafters Unite — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Salsa Dancing for Beginners — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Reza: Edge of Illusion — 6 & 8 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $25-$39. rezalive.com/buy-tour-tickets or 1-844-TIX-3060.

PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite — 6 p.m. Sept. 29; 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Sept. 30; and 2 p.m. Oct. 1, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29-$129. waltonartscenter.org.

“UNDERSCORED” — By Ephrat Asherie Dance, 7 p.m. Sept. 29-30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 1, RØDE House at The Momentary, 507 S.E. “E” St. in Bentonville. $10-$20. 657-2335, themomentary.org.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” — The classic 1940s comedy about two sweet old ladies who are also serial killers, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-30, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $12. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” — A drama society’s murder-mystery production is going from “bad to utterly disastrous,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29-30; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 2 & 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$15. jbu.universitytickets.com.

Sept. 29 (Friday)

Narnia Faire — An immersive event with sword fighting, costumes & more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29-30 & noon-5 p.m. Oct. 1, Gulley Park in Fayetteville. $5-$17. thenarniafaire.com.

Author Talk — With Lori Ann Wood, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Part of World Heart Day. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail & Create — Basics of Character Design With Natalia Franco, 6-8 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Salsa at the Bell Tower — Part of Hispanic Heritage Month, 6-10:30 p.m., University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Outdoor Movie Night — “A Bug’s Life,” 7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10. Bring chairs, blankets, coolers. bgozarks.org.

“Underscored” — A performance by Ephrat Asherie Dance, 7 p.m. Sept. 29-30, 2 p.m. Oct. 1, The Momentary in Bentonville. $10-$20. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Sept. 30 (Saturday)

“The Bentonville You Remember” — 10 a.m., Old High auditorium in Bentonville. Building open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Email rlmccro@hotmail.com.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten — A new reading initiative, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Super Saturday — “Caperucita Roja & The Big Bully Wolf” with Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — With Coralie Koonce, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Plein Air Art Exhibit — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 30 & noon-4 p.m. Oct. 1, Rockspire, 84 Orchard Ridge Road in Eureka Springs. rockspire.com.

From Scratch to Sauce — A homemade pasta & sauces experience, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $60. artsonmainvb.com.

Tarot Readings — With Red Star, starting at 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $35 per reading. Sign up at usingart.org.

Dance Workshop — With Ephrat and Archie, noon, Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sontag Shogun — Part of the Trillium Salon Series, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

100th Anniversary Celebration — With Papa Rap, Los Veleros, cake, children’s activities and more, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. 750-8180 or springdalelibrary.org.

Tarot for Beginners — 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Taste of Honey — A tasting event, 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Artist Reception — For 2023 Small Metals Artist in Residence, Dana Finimore, 4-6 p.m., Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Free. essa-art.org.

India at a Glance — With Chef Anjana, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $60. ozarkfolkways.org.

Songwriters in the Round — With Daniel Moody, Jen Hajj & dandean, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

“Harmonious Blend” — An Evening Uniting the Arts with Trike Theatre and Arkansas Philharmonic, 6:30 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. $100. triketheatre.org.

Oct. 1 (Sunday)

Foraging Hike — And cooking demo with Tim Hammer, 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Falltoberfest — With live music, Arkansas beer, the Spirit-Free Sipping Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Showcase, seasonal games and arts & food vendors, noon-6 p.m., Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Free. downtownfay.org.

WCHS Distinguished Citizens Luncheon — Honoring Marilyn Heifner & Kim Smith, 1 p.m., Bailey Center at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. Hosted by Washington County Historical Society. $20. 521-2970 or info@washcohistoricalsociety.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oktoberfest — With art, games, polka music, German food & beer, 1-5 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk — With Samuel Totten, author of “All Eyes on the Sky,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Qigong Meditation — And sound bathing, 2-3:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Divine Trio — Hosted by Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20-$125. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 2 (Monday)

Season Ticket — Tandoori Masala, all day, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Celebrate Family History Month — Through Oct. 31, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — With Howard Fishman, author of “To Anyone Who Ever Asks,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “The Soul of An Octopus” by Sy Montgomery, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 3 (Tuesday)

Beginning Fly Fishing — With Arkansas Games & Fish Commission, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Banned Books Week Celebration — With art reveal, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 4 (Wednesday)

Book Sale — Hosted by Friends of the Library, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 4-5, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 6-7, 1-5 p.m. Oct. 8, Springdale Public Library. Free admission. springdalelibrary.org.

Gentle Flow — With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Books & Brews — “The Postman Always Rings Twice” by James Cain, 6 p.m., Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Young at Heart Book Club — “The Rules of Magic” by Alice Hoffman, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Allostasis Meditation — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Minimalism for Everyone — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wednesday Over Water — Foraging in the Forest with Bo Brown and Samantha Best, 6-9 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 5 (Thursday)

Plein on Main — An open-air art competition, through Oct. 7, historic downtown Batesville. Winners will be on show until Oct. 25 at Gallery 246. Free. 870-262-8066.

Motion Is Lotion — Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chapter Chicks Book Club — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We’re Hooked! — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Authors in the Afternoon — With Darneisha Airhart, author of “Louder & Funnier: Alphonso Trent and His Orchestra,” 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Cocktail Tour — Fall Feelings, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Neurodiverse Night — 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Trillium Salon Series — Sarah Belle Reid, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 6 (Friday)

Fall Book Sale — Hosted by Friends of the Library, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct 6-7, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Film — “The Whisperers” (1936), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour — 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $18-$42. kingoperahouse.com.

Art Trail at Night — 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 7 (Saturday)

RPM Spinners — A crafting club, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday — “FrankenSTEM” by Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy — Finding Your Family History, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Circle — For needle crafters, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Maker Faire Community Build — Rockin’ Paint Party, 10 a.m.-noon & 2-4 p.m. Oct. 7 and 2-4 p.m. Oct. 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Free for ages 13 and older. Register at faylib.org.

CB To You — 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., ArkanSalsa Fest, Shiloh Square in Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Photographer Talk — With Kat Wilson, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafts — Book Page Pumpkins, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Beginning Quilting — 1-3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Visit springdalelibrary.org for wait list.

Adult Workshop — Cyanotype Self-Portraits with Briseida Ochoa, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Shadows of Fear” — Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pottery on the Patio — With hands-on art, music, food & more, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free. 571-2706.

Movie Night — World premiere of “Labor Day” by Julio Gomez, 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. Doors at 6 p.m., short films at 6:15 p.m. Hosted by River Valley Film Society. $5. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

Oct. 8 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Author Talk — With Susan Culp, author of “A Detective, 3 Bodies and a Bulldog,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

On Show

“Patsy Lane: Cast in Bronze” — Through Oct. 15, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Voices & Votes: Democracy in America” — Through Oct. 20, Windgate Art Gallery at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday & 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Free. arkansashumanitiescouncil.org.

“Our Art, Our Region, Our Time” — With 94 artworks by regional artists, through Oct. 29, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. waltonartscenter.org.

“N.I. (Natural Intelligence) — An installation by Amos Cochran inspired by pop-up ads and doom scrolling, through Nov. 12, The Tower at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

“Dear Friend” — A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum’s CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Harold Keller: Portals” — A collection of works by former UAFS art professor Harold Keller, through Dec. 16, UAFS Gallery of Art and Design, 535 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Free. uafs.edu/gallery.

On Show — A celebration of Hispanic art, culture and history, the newest exhibition in the Fort Smith Museum of History’s Boyd Gallery features artworks by Isaac Helguera from Mexico and Madjer Linares from El Salvado, through Dec. 31, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. $4-$8. 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.com.

“Seeing One Another” — “New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection,” through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Toys Well Played” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“Annie Leibovitz at Work” — Iconic and new work by the photographer of the famous, through Jan. 29, 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“HUMAN ONE” — A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through January 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Trace Me Back” — An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

