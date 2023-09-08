Eight Days A Week



Sept. 7 (Thursday)

Chapter Chicks — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation — With Associate Museum Educator Paramita Sarkar, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Scribblers & Scribes — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

What The Health — Suicide prevention, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour — Global Ties, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation — 5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Sign up at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Writing Towards Art — With Amelie Langland, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Thursday — With Still on the Hill, Carousel Orchestra, Ozark Free Music Society & Kory McKelvy & Band, food trucks & more, 5:30-9 p.m., on the Fayetteville square. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.

Trillium Salon Series — Christina Silvius, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Movie Night — “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Eating Smart, Being Active — A free nutrition class, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. springdalelibrary.org.

“Anastasia: The Musical” — Presented by the Young Actors Guild of Fort Smith, 7 p.m. Sept. 7-8; 2 & 7 p.m. Sept. 9, King Opera House in Van Buren. $12-$20. kingoperahouse.com; weareyag.com.

“Dial M for Murder” — With a new twist, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, extended through Sept. 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $44 & up. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

Sept. 8 (Friday)

Arkansas Comic Con — With Christina Ricci, William Shatner, Jonathan Frakes & more, Sept. 8-10, Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. $25-$80. arkansascomiccon.com.

September Art Classes — Sept. 8-9, Terra Studios in Durham. Prices vary. usingart.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Plein Air Painting — 5-7 p.m. Sept. 8-10; Sept. 15; Sept. 22, in the Lower Ramble in Fayetteville. Free for ages 18 & older. communitycreativecenter.org.

Friday Date Night — Pottery wheel, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 or 15, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $48 per person. communitycreativecenter.org.

“Sonic Blossom” — With the Arkansas Philharmonic, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 9 (Saturday)

Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market — “A Rockin’ Good Time” with a car & truck show, more than 170 vendors, music and more, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 11821 Darby Ave. in Chaffee Crossing, Fort Smith. Email Info@ChaffeeCrossingFam.com.

Container Gardening Basics — 9 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Battlefield Tour — 9 a.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. 846-2990.

Author Talk — And book signing with Suzanne Woods Fisher & Shelley Shepard Gray, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Ozark Quilt Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on the grounds of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165; shilohmuseum.org.

Maker Faire Community Build — Build a cardboard robot with Jason Jones, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Island Princess, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Rock Swap — Hosted by the NWA Gem & Mineral Society, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the clubhouse at the corner of Arkansas 43 & Lawlis Road, north of Siloam Springs. Free. Email delanec3@earthlink.net.

Antique Autos in the Ozarks — Parade at 11 a.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. EurekaSpringsChamber.com.

Book Signing — With Harold Trisler, author of “Finding the Lost Dalton,” 12:30 p.m., Bookish in the Bakery District, Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Gallery Talk — “Sonic Blossom” with Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art Xuxa Rodriguez, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafts — Owl rocks, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Scrapbooking for Kids — 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop — Narrative art with Madison Svendgard, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Autumn Vegetable Gardening — With Susan Esche from Benton County Master Gardeners, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Crafternoon — Make DIY earrings, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Book Signing — With Kylee Kidder, author of “A Heart’s Journey,” 2:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Backyard Bugs — A concert for kids, 3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

NWA Book Swap — Bring a book, take a book, chat with other readers & more, 6-9 p.m., The Apollo on Emma in Springdale. $10-$20 at eventbrite.com.

Fort Smith Symphony — One Hundred Years celebration, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$55. fortsmithsymphony.org.

Social Dance Night — Latin Dance Adventures, 7 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $18. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 10 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — With John Severs, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Charming Conversations — With authors Suzanne Woods & Shelley Shepard Gray, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Ozark Chinquapin Tree — 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Maker Faire Community Build — Build a cardboard robot with Jason Jones, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Historic House Tour — 2 p.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. $4-$6. Meet at Hindman Hall. 846-2990.

International Festival — With music, dance, food, arts & crafts and shopping, 3-7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. bgozarks.org.

Scythian In Concert — Part of the 10×10 Arts Series, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.com, 443-5600.

__

Sept. 11 (Monday)

Poetry Hike — 9 a.m., Lake Fort Smith State Park. Free. arkansastateparks.com.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk — “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me” by Bess Kalb, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Studio 55+ — Portrait Photography with Meredith Mashburn, 1-3 p.m. for eight weeks, Crystal Bridges Museum. $150. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “Untying the Knot” by Meghan Quinn, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga on the Glade — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Gathering Glade. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” by Marianne Cronin, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Sept. 12 (Tuesday)

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — NWA Fashion Week with Interform, noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

NWA Letter Writers — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at the Bakery — 5:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Book Club — “The Dictionary of Lost Words” by Pip Williams, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by FPL. Free. faylib.org.

__

Sept. 13 (Wednesday)

Gentle Flow — With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Around the World Roundtable — Part of Welcoming Week NWA, 4:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Quilting in the Ozarks — With the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mo Pros — Robyn Jordan of Het Set Her Sound, 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $25. themomentary.org.

__

Sept. 14 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Mortmain Hall” by Martin Edwards, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Lecture — With artists Awol Erizku & Deborah Willis, 1:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Tickets at themomentary.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club — “Under the Tuscan Sun” by Frances Mayes, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

“A Season of Reflection” — Art show & silent auction featuring 45 artists, including Martha Molina, a community cookbook and more, 5-7 p.m., The Gardens at Osage Terrace, 3317 S.E. “L” St. in Bentonville. gardensatosageterrace.com.

Yoga at the Bakery — 5:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Fest of Ale — Benefiting Girls Inc. of Fort Smith, 5:30 p.m., Uncork’d in Fort Smith. $80-$500. girlsincfortsmith.org.

Social Sewing Circle — 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Global Confections — A candy tasting experience, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Teen Movie Night — “The Flash,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. rogersar.libcal.com.

Climate Change — Challenges, Solutions & Hope with Orlo Stitt and Michele Halsell, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eating Smart, Being Active — A free nutrition class, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. springdalelibrary.org.

__

Sept. 15 (Friday)

LatinXNA Empowerment Forum — 9 a.m.-noon, The Momentary in Bentonville. $25. themomentary.org.

BPL in the Community — Beaver Tales at Osage Park, 10:30 a.m., Osage Park Pavilion in Bentonville. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Member Preview — “Annie Leibovitz at Work,” 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for members. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Midday Heartfulness Meditation — Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Battlefield Tour After Dark — 6 p.m., followed by music of the 1860s at 8 p.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. 846-2990.

Opening Lecture — “Annie Leibovitz at Work,” 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 16 (Saturday)

The Gathering on Polecat Creek — With Native American games, arts & crafts, food & music by The Creek Rocks, 10 a.m., Sallie Byrd Sevenstar Community Building, 474894 Oklahoma 101, north of Muldrow, Okla. Free. 918-427-9734.

Super Saturday — Touch the truck, 10-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books & Blooms — With Annie’s Garden Blooms, 10 a.m.-noon, Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Pups & Pages — Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free for K-5th. springdalelibrary.org.

Open Auditions — For “The Nutcracker” and “The Wizard of Oz,” starting at 10 a.m., Western Arkansas Ballet in Fort Smith. Register at waballet.org or call 785-0152. An audition workshop is set for 4:30-6 p.m. Sept. 15. $25. Register by Sept. 12.

Story Time — 11 a.m., Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Monarch Flight Festival — With the release of butterflies and a seed ball-making station, noon-4 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Other events at Turnbow Park. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Paws, Paint & Play — A canine-friendly art park experience, noon-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

The Honey Bee — With Benton County Beekeepers, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Book Reading — With Dick Courteau, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Author Event — With world traveler and author Roland Smith, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Monster Truck Insanity Tour — 7 p.m., gates at 4:30 p.m., Crawford County Speedway in Van Buren. $10-$19.50 & up. www.vanburenmonstertrucks.com or 888-490-1990.

Hoppy Hour Comedy Show — 7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. $10 & up. facebook.com/fortsmithbrewing.

Astronomy Night — With Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 7:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

__

Sept. 17 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — With Bruce Allen, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Friends of Hobbs Speaker Series — The Uplifting Story of a Former Slave, Aaron “Rock” Van Winkle, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Meditation Forest Bathing — 2-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Borden House After Dark — 6 p.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. 846-2990.

__

On Show

New Artifacts — Including a pair of Haudenosaunee wampum wristbands, a wampum belt fragment, two pipe tomahawks, a hand-carved stone pipe, a Penobscot crown, and five Dutch trade bottles, new to the permanent collection, Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. monah.org or 273-2456.

“Monster!” — Sculpture by Tom Bartel, through Sept. 23, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free. Search CCC on Facebook.

“Flagged for Discussion” — A focus exhibition that embraces disparate representations of the United States flag from across time, posing questions and creating space for conversation within the gallery, through Sept. 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Art + Emotion” — Works by Gary Johnson, through Sept. 30, Art Collective Gallery, 228 S. First St. in Rogers. 877-5868.

“Dear Friend” — A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum’s CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Harold Keller: Portals” — A collection of works by former UAFS art professor Harold Keller, through Dec. 16, UAFS Gallery of Art and Design, 535 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Free. uafs.edu/gallery.

On Show — A celebration of Hispanic art, culture and history, the newest exhibition in the Fort Smith Museum of History’s Boyd Gallery features artworks by Isaac Helguera from Mexico and Madjer Linares from El Salvado, through Dec. 31, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. $4-$8. 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.com.

“Seeing One Another” — “New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection,” through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Toys Well Played” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“HUMAN ONE” — A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through January 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Trace Me Back” — An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com