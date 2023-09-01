LIVE! Music: FORMAT lineup includes LCD Soundsystem, Alanis Morissette, Modest Mouse September 1, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

FORMAT

The music schedule for the FORMAT music and arts festival happening in September at The Momentary in Bentonville has been announced. Headlining Sept. 22 will be LCD Soundsystem, Jamie XX, Little Simz and Digable Planets. Local artists Pura Coco, The Misdemeanors and DJ Afrosia will also perform.

Alanis Morissette, Modest Mouse, Big Wild, Poolside and Green Velvet will headline the next day with Yuni Wa and King Cabbage Brass Band representing local talent.

Leon Bridges, Tash Sultana, Bob Moses, Channel Tres and Fran Moody will close out the festival with King Cabbage coming back and local favorite Modeling performing.

Keep an eye out for art installations by local artist Danielle Hatch at Rode House on Friday evening. She will be supported by composer Amos Cochran.

This year’s festival has moved to The Momentary, 507 S.E. “E” St. in Bentonville. Tickets for the festival running Sept. 22-24 start at $100 for one-day general admission at format-festival.com.

BENTONVILLE

• JrSOAPbox performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Jenna and the Soul Shakers play at 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Jukebox Confession performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 9; Vintage Pistol plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 15; Modeling performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61.

• Alvvays with special guest Julia Jacklin performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 9; Format Festival with headliners LCD Soundsystem, Alanis Morrisette, Modest Mouse and Leon Bridges along with a giant lineup of more happens Sept. 22-24; Rina Sawayama performs Oct. 6; Wilco on Oct. 27; and Wu-Tang Clan on Oct. 28 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. “E” St.

• City Grey Presents: “I Don’t Want You To Leave” single release with Then To The Dogs, Theody and Midnight Wagon at 7 p.m. Sept. 2; Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice open for Taj Farrant at 7 p.m Sept. 15; Bellwether Sirens play at 8 p.m. Sept. 16; Songwriters in the Round with Effron White, Lauren Blaine and Derrick and Jodi Mears (March to August) starts at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21; Metal Night with The Salesman, Grand Inquisitor, Under A Spell and Dissentious happens at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Lucas Dalton plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 1; TrajaVu happens at 7 p.m. Sept. 2; Shelly Watson performs at 5 p.m Sept. 3 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

• Salsa Night — with a free beginner salsa class taught by Melonlight, Latin beats spun by DJ Testube and a chips & salsa taste-off — starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Drumming in the Park starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 2; Jason Kyle Wyles Band performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 in Basin Park, next to the Basin Park Hotel at 12 Spring St.

• Joe Nichols performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; The ShotGun Billys perform a free concert at 8 p.m. Sept. 20; Quiet Riot performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22; Robert Cray performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1; The Hedgehoppers perform at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 opening the 76th year of the Original Ozark Folk Festival, then Trout Fishing in America and Matt the Electrician play at 7 p.m. Nov. 10; John Fulbright and Melissa Carper, Brennen Leigh, Kelly Willis Trio perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 for the Folk Festival at The Aud, 36 S. Main St.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Dazz & Brie perform from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 1 for KUAF’s The Lunch Hour at McDonald’s on Joyce Boulevard. Free for McDonald’s app users. kuaf.com/summerconcerts.

• Steve Aoki performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8; Pecos & the Rooftops perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 14; Switchfoot plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Cradle of Filth & Devildriver perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Death Grips play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• James “Daddy” Miller plays at 6 p.m. Sept. 5; Peter Rexford plays at 6 p.m. Sept. 7; Michael Bewley plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

• Happy hour with Brick Fields starts at 6 p.m. and then 5” Collectively plays the 9:30 p.m. show Sept. 1; The Hard Tops perform at 6 p.m. and Magic City Hippies with Kainalu happens at 8 p.m. Sept. 8; The Steel Wheels perform a benefit for the Folk School of Fayetteville at 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• The Music of Sam Cooke — The King of Soul starring Bradd Marquis happens Sept. 7; Scythian: Ukraine to Appalachia happens Sept. 10 for the 10×10 Series; Shaun Jones performs comedy Sept. 21; Monte Montgomery plays Sept. 22; and The Beach Boys perform a sold-out show Sept. 27 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org

• A special Welcome To Night Vale show starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

• Matt Bennett plays at 10 p.m. Sept. 1; Sam Rife plays at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and 2 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. tinrooffayetteville.com

LOWELL

• Coleman Green performs Sept. 1-2 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

RIVER VALLEY

• The Blackwood Quartet performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

• The Swade Diablos play at 8 p.m. Sept. 1; Koningsor, Angel Flesh and Grand Inquisitor perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 2; The Struggle and The Rhythm Coalition perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 8; Gallowwalker, LEONA, Theody and Lost Cause play at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Donnie Baker performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Dylan Wheeler and Graycie York perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 2; Zach Top plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Shane Smith and the Saints play at 8 p.m. Sept. 8; Rehab with Dark Below happens at 8 p.m. Sept. 15; Savannah Dexter and Brabo Gator perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Terrance Simien performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 2; Branjae performs at 6 p.m Sept. 16 at Levitt Amp Fort Smith, 121 Riverfront Drive.

• Gone So Long performs at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market, 7317 Terry St. in Fort Smith.

ROGERS

• Laugh in the Lounge with host Adam Kessler and comedians Chase Myska, Andy Davis, Kyle Gilbert and Julie Drake starts at 9 p.m. Sept. 9 at Wellington’s, 5102 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway in Rogers.

• Gospel & Soul Night with Stephen Ivey and the Arkansas Gospel Chorale starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 1; The Burney Sisters and Sarah Lily perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 2; Local Showcase Thursday will feature Damn Neighbors, March To August and Statehouse Electric at 6 p.m. Sept. 7; Aaron Kamm & The One Drops perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 8; and the Mixtapes play at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Railyard Live Concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. railyardlive.com.

• Peso Pluma performs two nights at 8 p.m. Sept. 3-4; 3 Doors Down and Candlebox play at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back In Concert happens at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8; Tenacious D performs on Sept. 11; Jason Aldean with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver happens Sept. 14; Queens of the Stone Age perform with Viagra Boys and Jenny Beth at 7 p.m. Sept. 26; Koe Wetzel, Tanner Usrey and Wade Bowen perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road

• Coloring Twelve performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Michael Fields Jr. performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 2; Rodney Block Collective performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Jeron Marshall performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 9; Oreo Blue plays at 7 p.m Sept. 15; Shawn Holt plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Music Depot, 206 W. Walnut St.musicmovesar.com/events/

SPRINGDALE

• Sip and Sing starts at 7 p.m. with One for the Money Sept. 1; and Dr. Choice & the Bad Decisions Sept. 2 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.