8 Days a Week



Sept. 1 (Friday)

B.O.B. Month — Bring overdue books back at no cost, all month, all Fort Smith Public Library locations. 783-0229.

Bookmark Craft — In celebration of National Library Card Sign-up Month, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Adopt a Reading Buddy — Stop by the Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Tiny Art Show Registration — For ages 6-12, all day, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Film — “Dodsworth” (1936), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Intro to Karate — 5-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art Trail at Night Glow Party — 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 2 (Saturday)

Fort Smith International Film Festival — Available online, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. $10. FortSmithFilm.com.

September Artist — Photos by Jim Anderson, Dewey’s Cafe, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Sew Simple — Zippered pencil case, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Intermediate Genealogy — Published State & County Histories, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Medieval/Fantasy LARP Day — With Amtgaard from the Kingdom of the Emerald Hills, a local live-action role-playing group, workshops 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Around the World — Make a chameleon craft, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk — With Jerry Hogan, author of “Forgotten Fayetteville,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“I Haunt You” — A new production by Melonlight Theatre, 7 p.m. Sept. 2, Sept. 8-9, Sept. 15-16, Melonlight Ballroom above Brews in Eureka Springs. $30-$47. melonlight.com.

__

Sept. 3 (Sunday)

Foraging Hike — And cooking demo with Tim Hammer, 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Family Day — Summer of STEAM, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Dial M for Murder” — With a new twist, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, extended through Sept. 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $44 & up. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Labor Day Picnic — With games, inflatables, fireworks, music & food, 4:30-9:30 p.m., Big Cedar Lodge, Branson. Free. bigcedar.com.

__

Sept. 4 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 5 (Tuesday)

Western Arkansas Ballet — Fall classes begin in ballet, modern, jazz, tap and hip-hop for ages 3 through adult, 4701 Grand Ave. in Fort Smith. waballet.org or 785-0152.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — Jackson Ford, author of “The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Sept. 6 (Wednesday)

“Sonic Blossom” — Costumed singers approach visitors to offer a gift of song in this performance installation by Lee Mingwei, through Oct. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gentle Flow Yoga — With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sci Fi Book Club — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Young at Heart Book Club — “Bridge of Clay” by Markus Zusak, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Bookflix at Six — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want to Come” by Jessica Pan, 6 p.m., Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Among the Stars” — Harp music and a new art exhibit by Beth Stockdell, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Sept. 7 (Thursday)

Chapter Chicks — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation — With Associate Museum Educator Paramita Sarkar, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Scribblers & Scribes — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

What The Health — Suicide prevention, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour — Global Ties, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation — 5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Sign up at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Writing Towards Art — With Amelie Langland, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Trillium Salon Series — Christina Silvius, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Movie Night — “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Eating Smart, Being Active — A free nutrition class, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. springdalelibrary.org.

__

Sept. 8 (Friday)

Arkansas Comic Con — With Christina Ricci, William Shatner, Jonathan Frakes & more, Sept. 8-10, Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. $25-$80. arkansascomiccon.com.

September Art Classes — Sept. 8-9, Terra Studios in Durham. Prices vary. usingart.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Plein Air Painting — 5-7 p.m. Sept. 8-10; Sept. 15; Sept. 22, in the Lower Ramble in Fayetteville. Free for ages 18 & older. communitycreativecenter.org.

Friday Date Night — Pottery wheel, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 or 15, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $48 per person. communitycreativecenter.org.

“Sonic Blossom” — With the Arkansas Philharmonic, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 9 (Saturday)

Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market — “A Rockin’ Good Time” with a car & truck show, more than 170 vendors, music and more, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 11821 Darby Ave. in Chaffee Crossing, Fort Smith. Email Info@ChaffeeCrossingFam.com.

Container Gardening Basics — 9 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — And book signing with Suzanne Woods Fisher & Shelley Shepard Gray, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Maker Faire Community Build — Build a cardboard robot with Jason Jones, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Island Princess, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Rock Swap — Hosted by the NWA Gem & Mineral Society, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the clubhouse at the corner of Arkansas 43 & Lawlis Road, north of Siloam Springs. Free. Email delanec3@earthlink.net.

Antique Autos in the Ozarks — Parade at 11 a.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. EurekaSpringsChamber.com.

Gallery Talk — “Sonic Blossom” with Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art Xuxa Rodriguez, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafts — Owl rocks, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Scrapbooking for Kids — 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop — Narrative art with Madison Svendgard, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Autumn Vegetable Gardening — With Susan Esche from Benton County Master Gardeners, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Crafternoon — Make DIY earrings, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Book Signing — With Kylee Kidder, author of “A Heart’s Journey,” 2:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Backyard Bugs — A concert for kids, 3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

NWA Book Swap — Bring a book, take a book, chat with other readers & more, 6-9 p.m., The Apollo on Emma in Springdale. $10-$20 at eventbrite.com.

Social Dance Night — Latin Dance Adventures, 7 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $18. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 10 (Sunday)

Charming Conversations — With authors Suzanne Woods & Shelley Shepard Gray, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Maker Faire Community Build — Build a cardboard robot with Jason Jones, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

International Festival — With music, dance, food, arts & crafts and shopping, 3-7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. bgozarks.org.

__

On Show

New Artifacts — Including a pair of Haudenosaunee wampum wristbands, a wampum belt fragment, two pipe tomahawks, a hand-carved stone pipe, a Penobscot crown, and five Dutch trade bottles, new to the permanent collection, Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. monah.org or 273-2456.

“Monster!” — Sculpture by Tom Bartel, through Sept. 23, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free. Search CCC on Facebook.

“Flagged for Discussion” — A focus exhibition that embraces disparate representations of the United States flag from across time, posing questions and creating space for conversation within the gallery, through Sept. 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Dear Friend” — A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum’s CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Seeing One Another” — “New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection,” through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Toys Well Played” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“HUMAN ONE” — A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through January 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Trace Me Back” — An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

