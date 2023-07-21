8 Days a Week

July 20 (Thursday)

The Book Lover’s Club — Read whatever you like, fiction or non-fiction, and come give us a short report, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Recipe Swap — Farmers market ideas, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. 785-0405.

Artist Demo — With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Movie Matinee — “The Bad Guys,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Open Mic Night — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey’s Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Cocktail Tour — Concrete in the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Contact Improv — Beginner friendly movement with Kyndal Saverse, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Movie Night at the Bakery — With the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

“Sweeney Todd” — Presented by Arts One Presents, 7 p.m. July 20-22; 2 p.m. July 23; again July 27-30, Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at the Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $20-$35. artsonepresents.org.

__

July 21 (Friday)

Music — With Laura Doherty, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Butterfly Ornament Craft — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Friday — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Summer Family Movies — “Chicken Run,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art on the Border — Meet the Artists Reception, 5-9 p.m. July 21; public shopping, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 22, ACHE Research Institute Health & Wellness Center, 1000 Fianna Way in Fort Smith. $20 at the door for the reception July 21; free July 22. artontheborder.com.

“It Shoulda Been You” — A musical farce where a wedding goes wildly awry, 8 p.m. July 21-22; 2 p.m. July 23; again July 27-30, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$55. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

__

July 22 (Saturday)

Farmers & Artisans Market — “Americana Arkansas,” 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. Free. facebook.com/ChaffeeCrossingArtisanMarket.

Super Saturday — Snakes & Other Reptiles with UA Herpatology, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hearty Summer Salads — With Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Bentonville 150 Art Workshop — With artist Gina Gallina, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

SoNA Beyond — Carnival of the Animals, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Tarot Basics — With Red Star, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $45. usingart.org.

Story Time at the Bakery — With Bookish, 11 a.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Artist Demo — With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

“Legends of the Fairy Tale Academy” — With NWA Audio Theatre, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Cultivate Creativity — How to apply creativity in practical ways, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free for teens and adults. 785-0405.

Adult Crafts — DIY Paper Map Art, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Intro to Homebrewing — With Boston Mountain Brewing, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

In Concert — The Creek Rocks, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Artist’s Reception — For “Dear Friend,” 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Astronomy Night — 7:45-10:30 p.m., visitor center at Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Coffee Movie Night Under the Stars — Featuring Levi Smith’s “Double Trouble” and “Assisted Living” by Mitchel Allen and Kasey Engle, hosted by the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 9 p.m., Fort Smith Coffee Co. generalmanager@fortsmithcoffeeco.com.

__

July 23 (Sunday)

Family Day — The Art of Food, with food-inspired artmaking, children’s artist Hot Toast, bites and snacks by food trucks and vendors and more, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; food for purchase. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

NWA Guac Off — 11 a.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage — The Irie Lions, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam — Fourth Sunday Music, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

July 24 (Monday)

Story Time — “Bright Star” by the Young Actors Guild, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together — For those who crochet, knit or do other needlework, 1-2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

BPL In The Community — Adult Book Club discussion of “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” by Mary Ann Shaffer, 5 p.m., Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

LEGO Club — 5:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Monday Night Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

__

July 25 (Tuesday)

Authors in the Afternoon — With B. Elane, author of “The Search for the Biblical Marriage Ceremony,” 4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Chess Club — 5:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Bingo for Books — 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Sleuth or Consequences — “Seven Lies” by Elizabeth Kay, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

July 26 (Wednesday)

We Talk Books — 9:30 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Story Time — “Bright Star” by the Young Actors Guild, 1o a.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Wednesday Spectacular — Music & stories with Aaron Fowler, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 10 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gentle Flow Yoga — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wild for Wednesday — Music with Aaron Fowler, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wonderful Wednesday — “Bright Star” by the Young Actors Guild, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

This Is Your Voice — Saying Your Truth in Poetry with visiting artist Laura Lee Washburn, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Bags at the Bakery Cornhole — 6:30 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

__

July 27 (Thursday)

Story Time — “Bright Star” by the Young Actors Guild, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Anyone Can Learn to Letter — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Gallery Conversation — “We the People” by Nari Ward, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Movie Matinee — “Rock Dog 3: Battle of the Beat,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Crafty Corner — Cup weaving for adults, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

True Crime Club — Case: The boys on the tracks, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour — Diego Rivera’s Community with Joshua Youngblood, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Intermediate Genealogy — Census research, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! — An open crafting event for teens and adults, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pajama Story Time — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Movie Night at the Bakery — With the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

__

July 28 (Friday)

Children’s Book Sale — Hosted by Friends of the Library, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 28-29, Bentonville Public Library. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Story Time — “Bright Star” by the Young Actors Guild, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Artist Demo — Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Summer Art Classes — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 28-29, Terra Studios in Durham. Fees vary. usingart.org.

Family Movie Fridays — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Summer Family Movies — “The Muppet Movie,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Library Lab — What happens when you combine chocolate and chemistry, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Candlelight Jazz — KC ensemble HoraceScope, 8 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

July 29 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Barnyard Buddies, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Marty the Balloon Man — 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Bookish Story Time — 11 a.m., Bookish at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Qigong Workshop — With Maria Chowdhury, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45-$80. ozarkfolkways.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — 1-9 p.m., Stroll the Atolls Festival, Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. Free. arkansasmarshallese.org/stroll-the-atolls.

“Lessons from the Fairy Tale Academy” — Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Night at the Museum — 5-10 p.m., University of Arkansas Museum, 2471 N. Hatch Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. uamuseum.uark.edu.

__

July 30 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — John Severs, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Summer Art Classes — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July , Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Greenland Station Bluegrass, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Art — With UA School of Art, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

On Show

“Ethereal Reveries” — An immersive exhibition by Denice Nicholson, through July 28, Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. Hosted by Art Ventures. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

“Journey” — Featuring artists Grant Johnson and Suzanne DesMarias, through July 29, Gallery on Garrison in Fort Smith. thegalleryongarrison.com.

Kids Fiber Art Camp — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, July 31-Aug. 4, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Ages 7-14. $125. ozarkfolkways.org.

“Faces of Figment” — A new immersive exhibition featuring the imagined portraits of Drew Gentle, through Aug. 6, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Presented by Art Ventures. Free. www.artventures-nwa.org.

“Hang” — With sculptures by John Eck (Kansas City), Ben Edwards (Bentonville), Landon Perkins (Bella Vista) Chris Vanndy (Tulsa) and Isaac Younis (Bella Vista), opening reception 6 p.m. July 13, Gallery on 6th in Bentonville. Open through Aug. 20. Email kate@galleryon6thbentonville.com.

“Constructions, Carvings, & Curiosities” — A new Art Ventures exhibition by artist Frank Goff, through July 21, Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

“Diego Rivera’s America” — Envisioning America from both the U.S. and Mexico, through July 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Organic Abstractions” — By Jeffry Cantu, through Aug. 31, Startup Junkie in Fayetteville. Hosted by Art Ventures. Free. www.artventures-nwa.org.

“Flagged for Discussion” — A focus exhibition that embraces disparate representations of the United States flag from across time, posing questions and creating space for conversation within the gallery, through Sept. 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Dear Friend” — A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum’s CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Seeing One Another” — “New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection,” through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Trace Me Back” — An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com