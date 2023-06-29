LIVE! music: Willie Nelson brings fellow outlaws Margo Price, Flatland Calvary and Particle Kid to Northwest Arkansas June 29, 2023

“The life I love is makin’ music with my friends …” The one and only Willie Nelson brings his friends and family to Rogers for the Outlaw Music Festival starting at 6 p.m. June 29 at the Walmart AMP. Joining the 90-year old raconteur this year are Margo Price, Flatland Calvary and Particle Kid (Nelson’s youngest son, Micah). Tickets start at $39.50 at amptickets.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Common Roots open a sold out house show for Adam Hambrick starting at 7 p.m. today in Bentonville. The concert hosted by City Sessions. Learn more at citysessions.org.

• Big Piph & Tomorrow Maybe perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday for the Summer Forest Concert series in the North Forest at Crystal Bridges. Tickets are $20 ($16/members, free/youth ages 18 and younger). crystalbridges.org.

• Ozark Folk Jamboree with Arkansauce, Chucky Waggs and Ashtyn Barbaree starts at 6 p.m. today and then picks back up at 5 p.m. tomorrow with Eureka Strings, Front Porch, Rachel Ammons and Will Gunsleman for the Railyard Live concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation.

• Sons of Otis Malone will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the Siloam Music Festival at the Chautauqua Amphitheater in Memorial Park in downtown Siloam Springs. There will also be performances by a jazz band, community choir and children’s choir. The event will have a patriotic theme for Independence Day. discoversiloam.com

• Sip & Sing starts at 7 p.m. with Abbey Pierce and the Sinners on tonight and The Rumors on Saturday at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

• Ashley Cooke performs a free show at 9 p.m. today at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel in West Siloam Springs.

• Note: Funk Factory will play a rescheduled Kidz Night for the Gulley Park concert series on July 20. Find out more at fayetteville-ar.gov/concerts.

