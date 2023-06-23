Parades! Drag Shows! Rainbows! Art! Must be time for Fayetteville’s Pride Weekend June 23, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Northwest Arkansas celebrates Pride this weekend. Here’s the schedule:

June 23

Trans March and Rally — “For visibility; to empower and support trans, nonbinary, gender variant, and gender-nonconforming people; to speak out against violence, hate, transphobia, injustice, and oppression; and to be fabulous.” Line up at 6 p.m. at the corner of Dickson Street and Block Avenue in Fayetteville. The march begins at 7 p.m. and heads south on Block Avenue to the Fayetteville Town Center. Rally follows in the center until 10:30 p.m.

OUTrageously OUTloud House Party — A virtual exhibition of Art Ventures’ OUTrageous Exhibition and an art installation by artist Dandy Pants with live music from Taiga, Oh Losha, XOLO and SusieQ, is from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History. The event is free and open to the public. All ages welcome. ID required. pryorcenter.uark.edu.

June 24

NWA Pride Festival — From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with DJs; a Dickson Divas Drag Show featuring Taylor Madison Monroe, Lady Kakes, Savvy Savant, Jazmyn Turrelle and O’Shea Reed; and live music from Erin “Dr. Shred” Detheredge, The Misdemeanors and The Confused will be in the West Avenue and Dickson Street parking lot.

NWA Pride Youth Zone — From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with arts and crafts, various story times and a drag show. Performers include Ace O’Hearts, Holland, Lady Kakes, Daya Betty, Evan Kavalli, Anita Mann, Sina Kakes, Alissa Dupree Adonis; special guests include Chris Jones, Mayor Lioneld Jordan, Molly Rawn, Sen. Greg Leding and Evelyn Stafford; and live music from Caroline Alberson and The Prospects, inside Fayetteville Town Center.

Northwest Arkansas Pride Parade — Procession travels down Dickson Street at 5 p.m.

Glitterville — With Daya Betty (“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14), Axel Andrews, and DJ Stephen Jusko with local performers Ella Rosa, Jazmyn Turrelle, Bosston, Vanessa Rayne and hostess Taylor Madison Monroe, 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge. Sold out.

The White Party — Guests wear white to show solidarity with those lost to HIV/AIDS, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., C4 Nightclub & Lounge in Fayetteville. Ages 18 and older. c4nwa.com.

June 25

Hi Tea Pool Party — With DJ Driblz and DJ Stephen Jusko with food from local, LGBTQ- and ally-owned eateries, brunch and drinks for ages 21 and older, Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. Tickets are $35 at eventbrite. (Nearing sold out as of press time.)

— Monica Hooper

mhooper@nwaonline.com