NWA and River Valley celebrate Pride Month in June June 9, 2023

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Pride Month events will continue throughout June. Many events are planned for the end of June to commemorate the very first Pride Parade held in New York City on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. Art exhibits include “Generations” at Fenix Arts at Mount Sequoyah and “OUTrageous” at Art Ventures, both in Fayetteville.

Here’s what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas and one event for the River Valley. Please let us know if you have an event we can include later in the month!

June 9

Teen Night: Rainbow Disco — For ages 14-18, with music from DJ Girlfriend, artmaking and engagements by Mount Sequoyah’s FYRE program, a silent disco and Pride Tours in the galleries. Free but tickets required at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art. crystalbridges.org.

p(ART)y After Dark — An adults-only disco party presented by Bentonville Follies and NWA Equality with live music by Funk Factory, beats by DJ Raquel and drag performances. Tickets $32-$40 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. crystalbridges.org.

June 10

Drag Me to Brunch — A brunch buffet hosted by Roxie Starrlite with music from DJ Zero Cool and drag performances by Brooklyn Bisette, Oshea Reed and Lady Kakes, noon JJ’s Live in Fayetteville. Nearly sold out as of press time. jjslive.com.

June 11

Ozarks Drag Brunch — Featuring drag performances by Brooklyn Bisette and Billie McBride, Patti La Plae Safe, Lady Kakes and Abs Hart, noon, Fayetteville Town Center. Tickets $45 (before June 9) at eventbrite. Proceeds benefit NWA Equality. nwaequality.org.

OUTrageous Sunday Brunch — “Hugs and Quiches” with a performance by neo-soul producer and vocalist Theia and viewing of “OUTrageous” exhibit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. $35 on eventbrite. “OUTrageous” is on display through June 30. artventures-nwa.org.

June 12

Art Class — Punch needle with Tara Fletcher-Gibbs, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. June 12-13 presented by the FYRE program at Fenix Arts in Fayetteville. fenixarts.org.

June 14

NWA Pride Trivia — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Mojo’s Pint & Pies on Garland Avenue in Fayetteville. mojospintsandpies.com.

June 19

Art Class — Cyanotype prints with Helen Maringer, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. June 19-20 presented by the FYRE program at Fenix Arts in Fayetteville. fenixarts.org.

June 22

Pride Films Showcase — Six films selected by Fayetteville Film Fest for Pride, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

June 23

Trans March and Rally — Line up at 6 p.m. and parade at 7 p.m. in downtown Fayetteville; 7:30 p.m. rally at the Fayetteville Town Center and NWA Trans Fest with LGBTQ vendors inside Fayetteville Town Center.

OUTrageously OUTloud House Party — A virtual exhibition of Art Ventures’ OUTrageous Exhibition and an art installation by artist Dandy Pants with live musical performances by local artist Taiga, Oh Losha, XOLO and SusieQ, 6-10 p.m. Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History. The event is free and open to the public. All ages welcome. ID required. pryorcenter.uark.edu.

June 24

Northwest Arkansas Pride Festival and Parade — Northwest Arkansas Equality hosts a Pride festival at the West Avenue and Dickson Street parking lot and the youth zone at the Fayetteville Town Center, 11 a.m-4:30 p.m. with the parade down Dickson at 5 p.m. nwaequality.org.

Glitterville — With Daya Betty (“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14), Axel Andrews, and DJ Stephen Jusko with local performers Ella Rosa, Jazmyn Turrelle, Bosston, Vanessa Rayne and hostess Taylor Madison Monroe, 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge. Sold out.

The White Party — Guests wear white to show solidarity with those lost to HIV/AIDS, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., C4 Nightclub & Lounge in Fayetteville. Ages 18 and older. c4nwa.com.

June 25

Hi Tea Pool Party — With DJ Driblz and DJ Stephen Jusko with food from local, LGBTQ- and ally-owned eateries, brunch and drinks for ages 21 and older, Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. Tickets are $35 at eventbrite.

Send additional Pride Month events to mhooper@nwaonline.com.